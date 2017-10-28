Quick Hits: Marlins, Chief Wahoo, Cubs, Otani

The new Marlins ownership group apparently asked Hall of Famers Tony Perez and Andre Dawson to remain with the organization, but at a 75% pay cut amounting to a $25k annual salary. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports has the full scoop here. In a phone interview with FanRag, Perez said, “They say they wanted us in the organization. But we didn’t like the way they wanted us in the organization.” The debacle actually began with Marlins president David Samson calling Perez to tell him that the two were being let go. After a few subsequent events, Perez and Dawson were given the $25K offer and asked to spend their time with minor leaguers rather than the major leaguers they had developed a rapport with. Conflicting information came to the two Hall of Famers from Samson and Jeter over the course of a few days, leading Perez to describe the whole fiasco as “ridiculous”, adding that “it wasn’t right”. They’ve rejected their respective low-ball offers and will no longer be a part of the Marlins organization.
Some other items across major league baseball as the Astros and Dodgers prepare to face each other in Game 4…
- Yuli Gurriel’s use of a racial slur aimed at Yu Darvish has once again brought up the subject of the Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo. When asked about Chief Wahoo, Manfred said that he sees a difference between the logo and Gurriel’s slur, but that “both are problematic” (via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times). Scott Miller of Bleacher Report adds in his own tweet that Manfred plans to deal with Chief Wahoo in the offseason.
- The Cubs might be willing to listen on big-name players in order to acquire young pitchers, Phil Rogers of MLB.com reports. He lists Chris Archer, Marcus Stroman, Sean Manaea, Aaron Nola and Michael Fulmer as potential targets, noting that only Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras are likely to be considered untouchable. The Cubs’ starting staff finished with a 4.05 combined ERA last season, but could see former Cy Young-winner Jake Arrieta leave in free agency (Rogers cites the Rangers as a team that could potentially sign him).
- Coveted Nippon-Ham Fighters ace Shohei Otani has been released from the hospital following successful ankle surgery, according to a report from the Japan Times. Otani’s recovery process will be one to watch, as he’s likely to be courted by all 30 MLB teams during the offseason as he attempts a move to the majors. Otani’s ankle injury can actually be traced all the way back to last October and has bothered him ever since, so fans in Japan and the US alike will hope that this surgery puts a firm end to any issues.
Brixton
The Cubs likely couldn’t get Aaron Nola, just sayin.
MHanny17
They could, it just wouldn’t be cheap
Brixton
the overpay to convince the Phillies to part with him would have to be dramatic, and idk if Happ+ would do it
berteuthis
No chance Phillies trade Nola for Happ+ if + implies a lower caliber player, not to mention they don’t need an outfielder or 2nd baseman.
Brixton
I consider the plus to be most of whats left at the time of their farm, and perhaps another quality MLB player lol.
My thought was Happ for 3B though.
berteuthis
Happ isn’t good enough to trade their best pitcher and also give up on Maikel Franco after one terrible year.
Brixton
Maikel Franco has been bad for two years, and Happ + a ton was the thinking. Happ could headline, but you’d need a lot more.
JKB
But Happ is not a third baseman and has never played third base
TheMichigan
He played 4 games with a start at third this season, plus the transition between second and third wouldn’t be that tough for him
eilexx
They could get Nola; it would likely cost Happ & Russell, but they could get him. Don’t see it happening though.
JasonPen
Archer is who they are going after, and it’ll take Schwarber+. But I think they get it done. Then they’ll sign Cobb to have Lester, Archer, Quintana, Hendricks, Cobb as their staff for 2018.
Brixton
I don’t think the Cubs have the fire power to acquire anything better than a MOTR arm. Schwarber just isn’t that valuable anymore.
wrigleywannabe
I think he is more valuable than you might, but the fact is, the CUbs will not get true value for him right now and are far better off keeping him.
Brixton
Power hitting corner outfielders just aren’t as valuable as they used to be, and especially if you’re bad defensively.
Look at Jay Bruce, JD Martinez, Melky Cabrera and Curtis Granderson. They were hot trade targets, and got shipped out for very little.
“true value” for Kyle Schwarber isn’t much right now.
arc89
Krush Davis has hit back to back 40 home run years but not good defensively. So you are correct you need defense with power or every team would be calling the A’s about Davis.
Wrek305
30 homeruns and 75 rbi is pretty damn good for missing an entire year playing only 7 games. Didn’t even have a hit til gsme 1 of the world series.
wrigleywannabe
Schwarber is not going to be traded.
thegreatcerealfamine
And why not?
wrigleywannabe
Because if you listen to Theo talk it is obvious. Also, there is no way you will get what he is potentially worth.
You are far better off keeping him. He hit .255 with 17 homers and 1 .339 OBP after the break.
THose numbers are at or better than what he did in 2015 when everyone was calling him Babe Ruth Jr.
Even if he does not improve any more, you do nto trade a guy who projects at 35 homers and a .340 OBP for what you willg et, right now,
thegreatcerealfamine
Take your homer hat off for a minute.
Schwarber is horrible in the outfield and what you provided is a small sample size.
Trade him with two prospects to an AL team for a five starter. The 2018 Cubs offense is gonna look a lot different,so brace yourself!
Priggs89
“Babe effin Ruth” according to everyone around the Cubs organization.
But in reality, it’s more like “poor man’s Adam effin Dunn.”
bykoric
If the Cubs players are as good as everyone says they are, the pitchers listed up there are not worth the trade. NONE of those pitchers are game-changers. None of them are the guys you want starting a must-win game. Archer, at best is a #2 starter. All of them are Jose Quintana level and the Cubs didn’t have to deal from ML-depth to get him. They’re honestly better off making a big push for Otani or signing like a Cobb/Chatwood/Lynn combo. Cause those three are just as good as any of those guys.
If I’m giving up ML-talent, and they’re saying it might take more than just one of those guys listed, I want a Chris Sale type of game-changer.
Mattimeo09
Good luck getting a Chris Sale level of game changer.
The Cubs players had a great year in 2016 but the average players came back down to Earth quickly in 2017. They’re not worth the hype, plain and simple.
If the Cubs want a game changer like Fulmer, Archer or Stroman they need to deal from the Majors since their farm doesn’t really have any spectacular talents.
Personally I don’t think the Cubs should trade for a young pitcher. Keep spending big like they always do and sign a free agent pitcher. That’s their best bet to improve their team IMO
wrigleywannabe
Agreed with the exception of the average player comment.
Baez, as much as I think he is over hyped, was arguably better than last year.
Russell was the same
Contreras was better.
Heyward was better.
Schwarber came down, but bounced back in the second half.
It was more pitching from stars like Lester.
kyleschwarbersmom
Down goes Chief Wahoo.
costergaard2
Such BS. You’re going to let someone slur Yu Darivsh and miss meaningless April games, while attacking Chief Wahoo. Cowardly on two fronts. Manfred is trying hard to be as pathetic as Roger Goodell…
majorflaw
There’s a bit of a difference between one player’s crude gesture in the heat of battle and the deliberate choice of a racial stereotype as a team’s official logo. I’m glad that Manfred, on behalf of mlb, has finally taken notice. All the “Chiefs”, Wahoo, Nok A Homa (or whatever they call him in ATL), and any others I’ve missed should be mothballed as quickly as possible. It’s an embarrassment to be doing things like that in the 21st century. Really.
sufferfortribe
Yet you can still purchase all kinds of Chief Wahoo merchandise on the MLB website store.
Money talks.
walls17
Wasn’t chief wahoo apparel among the best selling apparel this season or something?
Wrek305
Baez should be untouchable too.
Brixton
but why? for sentimental value?
aff10
Because Wrek thinks the Cubs are the late 1920’s Yankees or something
Priggs89
Because he’s a top 3 SS and top 3 2B in all of baseball according to some on this site. I’ll give you one guess who believes that…
bobtillman
If they move him, Archer becomes the most important trade chip this off season; actually, one of the most important of the past 5 years. That contract isn’t a bargain, it’s high way robbery.
Schwarber doesn’t do it; Happ doesn’t do it. Schwarber AND Happ don’t do it. You have to remember Archer is the rarest of birds; 29 teams need him, 29 teams can afford him.
The biggest thing Cubs fans have to be concerned with, about Archer, is how well the Brewers match up to get him. And he’s a perfect fit.
Odorizi for Schwarber is a lot more likely…..
Wrek305
I still can’t believe Hendry basically gave archer and 4 others only guyer made an impact of any of them outside of archer for Matt Garza.
In his cubs tenture alone he has the 3 of the top 10 worst FA Signings, trades and extensions of all time
Milton Bradley
Extending Derek Lee
And trading for Garza
Although without Garza the cubs don’t get Carl Edwards Jr.
thegreatcerealfamine
Bleacher Report used to be a quality sports site but not any longer…especially with hacks like Scott Miller. This chief Wahoo stuff will blow over soon…just like the whole Washington Redskins matter. What MLB should be doing is force the owners to extend the netting at the stadiums,instead Manfred(who has the power) diverts to how well they’re are doing in an effort. I wonder how that little girl is doing that was hit at Yankee stadium..do some research on who pays the medical bills on something like that!
mlb1225
I could see them moving Vic Caratini. They don’t really need a catcher, or first basemen, with Rizzo and Contreras at each position. Him and Happ, and maybe a low level prospect might bring back a solid starter.
KB
Happ alone would bring back a solid starter How many 2Bmen do you know hit for a .250+ BA and own a .325+ OBP in their rookie year while bashing 24 HRs in only 364 ABs……. oh, and he can also play the OF. And again…. that was done as a Rookie. You stretch that HR pace over a 580 AB season and that’s 38 HRs. Do I think Happ will hit that many or more year in and year out? No, but he is looking like he might be yet another 30+ HR hitter on this team.
If I see the Cubs trading anyone it will likely be Zobrist who is clogging up space. If they don’t re-sign Arrieta I see them going after Lance Lynn and/or Alex Cobb….. quite possibly both. Lester, Hendricks, Quintana, Lynn, and Cobb is a hell of a rotation, and it will cost 0 personnel. Trade Zobrist for a reliever to give Happ and Schwarber more ABs. Another guy I can see them trading worth a bit more than Zobrist is Addison Russell. This team is STACKED to their ears with young, All Star caliber middle infielders. With the rise of Happ and with Baez playing as good if not better defense and offense as Russell at SS I think Russell is their 3rd best middle infielder……. and if insanely under appreciated La Stella could get more ABs he might even be better too…… at least offensively (last 2 years La Stella has about a .280 BA with a .370 OBP and .810 OPS to go with a 112 OPS+… pretty stellar for a 2B/3Bman….. and he’s their 25th guy on the roster so to speak – again….. they’re STACKED). Russell and Zobrist are the main guys I can see being moved if they do in fact trade anybody. As for them “not needing’ Caratini….. they still need a backup catcher and 1Bman behind Contreras and Rizzo. While they could fill that void with just about anybody, Caratini seems like a viable option and he’s already in-house…… so I wouldn’t say he is useless or 110% expendable. But again, if they don’t get Arrieta back I see them adding Lynn and Cobb via free agency and then likely trade Zobrist and Russell for some relievers or whatever they can get for them be it a 5th starter or something. With Zobrist and Russell gone their starting outfield and infield is as follows:
LF Schwarber
CF Almora
RF Heyward
3B Bryant
SS Baez
2B Happ
1B Rizzo
C Contreras
That’s pretty f***ing stout. Why blow that up especially when you already have 3 top notch starters locked up for at least the next 3 years? It’s not like their in DIRE need of rotation help. I can’t imagine guys like Lynn and Cobb costing a ton of money either. With possibly Arrieta and his $15+M he made in 2017 coming off the books in addition to the $16M they paid Lackey and $14M they paid Montero off the books as well….. they have AMPLE cash to spend. Not to mention the fact if they trade Zobrist that’s about $29M they’re off the hook for over the next 2 years. And then the fact that they’re the Cubs and have money oozing out of their ears right now. They can buy pretty much whatever they want…….. they just got to have that desire.
thegreatcerealfamine
Zobrist has a NTC.
Schwarber is horrible in left.
Happ is more then likely to regress(like the others did)
That staff would be mediocre at best…
CompanyAssassin
The majority of the pitchers listed the Cubs see as “possibilities” is a joke. 90% of that list the Cubs couldn’t land without pillaging their MLB team. They have no farm left so they’d basically need 2 of their current starters for anyone like Archer, Stroman, or Nola. So like Happ + Baez/Russell, etc.. I don’t see why they’d do that, being you might help the rotation (only really replacing Arrieta) while losing some of their main players (OF/IF). Doesn’t seem like a smart move, just try to sign someone somewhat comparable to the hole Arrieta is leaving (Cobb, Lynn).
KB
“pillaging their team” for any one of those guys? Get real. They got Quintana and gave up very little IMO. Sure Jimenez has a ton of hype around him….. but that’s it. He can still bust out like so many prospects do. Cease? He’s a pitcher. Pitching prospects bust out way more frequently than position players, and on top of that he’s in the low levels of the minors, a few years from even thinking about making his MLB debut. Yet you think the likes of Nola and Manea would require them to “pillage” their MLB roster? Get real. Nola and Manea statistically aren’t that impressive other than to their respective fan bases. It would take a single player from the Cubs current roster and MAYBE a low level prospect to land either one of those guys. It’s insane how fans overvalue their own talent but year in and year out when trades happen they are always shocked at how “little’ a certain player fetched in return. The Cubs aren’t the Nationals. They aren’t going to sh** the bed for a guy like Adam friggin Eaton. Again, look at the Quintana deal. It cost them 0 ML talent and just 2 prospects worth a da**. Jimenez and Cease are hardly guarantees to pan out either. With Fulmer going down with an injury his asking price just plummeted. Nola has battled elbow issues this year too, and his career stats of an ERA barely under 4.00 and a WHIP around 1.25 aren’t exactly jaw dropping. Manea is even worse than Nola. If you think those #4 quality arms in Manea and Nola will require the Cubs to “pillage” their roster you’re drunk.
Of the guys on that list I would say Stroman would be the most expensive with Archer declining the last 2 years. To get Stroman I can see it, at most, costing Addison Russell, Caratini, and maybe a couple of their top 15 prospects….. like Albertos and Zagunis. If not that then a deal of Schwarber, Caratini, and just Zagunis or Thomas Hatch gets a deal done……. or Jen-Ho Tseng. It amazes me how quick people are to turn on young players. Schwarber proved that if he were to be given everyday ABs (around 560-570 at least) he’s a 40+ HR hitter. Like with most young hitters his BA and OBP suffered in his FIRST FULL SEASON at the major league level. Schwarber is still a potential perennial All Star in the making who could possibly put up slash lines looking like .270+ BA, .370+ OBP, .900 OPS, and pop about 40-45 HRs. People dwell on his struggling first half of the season…. his FIRST full ML season, but are quick to ignor his 2nd half in which he hit a much more respectable .253 with a .335 or so OBP and bashing 17 HRs in only 186 ABs. If he builds off that in 2018 he could EASILY be a guy hitting for a similar average and OBP to that of Rizzo or Bryant…. in the .280/.400 slash line range. I mean he was a .334 hitter with a .432 OBP in the minors. He still has a stupid high ceiling. I mean look at what Rizzo did his debut season in San Diego or what Javier Baez did in 2014 with the Cubs……… they were complete trash and immediately labeled by homer fans and the media as “busts.” Now look at them. Rizzo is quite possibly the best 1Bman in the league with only maybe the likes of Goldschmidt and Voto being better. Baez is quite possibly the most exciting defensive middle infielder in the game right now who can also bash 20+ HRs and hit a solid .275 with a .320ish OBP. Yet people say Baez is “overrated.” It’s insane to me. How many middle infielders are out there that have 20+ HR power, hit for a decent average and can play gold glove caliber defense? Not many. Yet Baez is overrated. Russell, who is still stupid young, IMO has just been unlucky as hell. In 3 years he has a .240 BA but owns a BABIP a hair under .300. Rizzo the last 3 years has almost an identical BABIP but owns about a .280 BA. I’m not saying for sure Russell is just battling through sh** luck offensively averages-wise but to think he is only going to be a .240 hitter with roughly a .320 OBP is foolish. Like Schwarber he owned the minors by hitting about .300 with a .380 OBP. I’m not saying that’s what he’s destined to be, but to think he won’t continue to improve to be, say, a .270-.275 hitter with a .350 or so OBP to go along with those 20+ HRs is also just as stupid to me. I think Russell will follow a similar path Andrelton Simmons just went on. Simmons in ATL was known for his defense. He doesn’t have the power Russell has nor the on base skills (keep in mind despite a .240 BA Russell gets on base at about a .315-.320 clip….. while not impressive, assuming he can become a .270 hitter and his OBP follows suit that translates to a .345-.350 OBP….. yeah. So for his .240 BA his .315ish OBP is pretty high all things considered). Simmons in his FOUR years in ATL was about a .250 hitter with a .300-.310 OBP. In his 2 years in LA he has magically become a .280 hitter with about a .330 OBP…… still has no power though. But still, after 4 years he’s seen his offensive averages “miraculously” jump about 30 points a piece. To think Russell can’t have the same growth and improvement is absurd. It’s not like he’d be the first major league player other than Simmons to spend the first 3-5 years in the league struggling or just getting by to then suddenly become a formidable force at the plate. I wouldn’t be shocked if Russell hits about .270 next year with a .340 or so OBP. That said I will say he is expendable due in part to the rise of Ian Happ and Javier Baez being as good if not better offensively AND defensively than Russell already, present day. Not to mention their 25th man/fringe minor leaguer in Tommy La Stella is no bum himself either and if he were on any other ML team he’d likely be a starter. La Stella owns about a .280 BA and a .370 OBP to go with a 112 OPS+ the last two years coming off the bench.
Again, it just amazes me how quick people are to throw in the towel on young talent and write them off. SOOOOO many people were DEMANDING that they trade Baez after 2014 and even 2015. Saying he and Soler were major busts. Now look at everybody….. or at least most people. They all LOVE Baez. They all look like idiots to me as a result.
All that said, with them possessing Baez, Russell, Happ, and the under appreciated La Stella someone has to go. If I had to pick right now, today……. it’s between Russell and Baez. And despite me saying Baez is better than Russell I might say trade Baez over Russell just because I think trading Russell now would be trading low on him. I think he still has a pretty high ceiling. Again, his .296ish BABIP in his 3 years but only a .240 BA backs my sentiment up. Russell is also more patient at the plate than Baez and I hate dudes who are free swingers. BUT…. both are stellar players who I think dudes on this thread are insanely undervaluing while they are insanely overvaluing guys like Nola and Manea…… and the other pitchers mentioned in the post. Archer has declined considerably the last 2 years, and Fulmer just had elbow surgery already….. already a casualty and another statistic to be labeled as a “fragile SP” (Nola also missed time this year with a “sore elbow” so he too is likely 1-2 years away from blowing his arm out too). Of the pitchers mentioned, Stroman is hands down the best of the bunch with the least amount of red flags that I am aware of. The asking prices though some of you guys are coming up with for these pitchers that are no better than #3 starters at best (other than Stroman and Fulmer…… when he was healthy that is) are ridiculous. Manea, Nola, and Archer the last 2 years have ERAs around 4.00 in their career. Why are you valuing that as if they are all the next Clayton Kershaws of the world? All one has to do is look at what the Cubs gave up for Quintana. Unproven prospects. Sure Jimenez has a ton of hype….. but that’s it. Cease is YEARS away from being remotely ML ready and as a pitcher he is more hit or miss than a position player prospect…… hardly a guarantee. Any ML player on the Cubs roster is easily worth both those guys combined. So adding someone like the pitchers mentioned would only take ONE major league player on the Cubs roster and maybe 1-2 random minor leaguers. That’s it. Quintana is as good if not better than the names listed here and most definitely has proven himself to be of more value than any of them. Yet you all act like the pitchers mentioned are multiple Cy Young winners. It’s hilarious really.
NickinAtl
Chief Wahoo is not problematic. What is truly problematic to society are these useless hypocritical sjw’s who want to stifle freedom of speech while accusing anyone who has the audacity to disagree with them as any one of their expanding list ending in -ist. Identity politics is not a winner, and I am enjoying the growing irrelevance of the chief sponsor of these immature spoiled brats, the democratic party.
El Duderino
Why do you need to spout off politics in all of your posts? This is baseball. Go to a political blog where it’s appropriate.
berteuthis
Racial insensitivity is problematic.
Joe Kerr
Different Marlins group, same joke of an organization, big name Jeter involved or not. Feel sorry for the fans down there.
johnsilver
Jeter should pay himself 25k, or better? How many would work for 25k? Insulting, especially for Tony perez, one of the classiest players I can remember, even tho his big red machine beat boston in ’75, that guy was a really class act on and off the field. Jack mckeon was immensly popular in every city he was at and The niner (conine) was probably the most popular Marlins player ever.
Jeter has bungled every step so far and cutting payroll? Loria wasn’t this bad.
eilexx
Did you really think Jeter would be any different? He’s a bottom-line guy. Say what you want about his “class”, but when did he ever do anything that didn’t benefit himself? Did he ever not take top-of-the-market deals? Did he offer to move positions when the Yankees acquired a better shortstop or when he declined so much she had no range? The love-affair media and the fans have with Jeter is so disgusting. Yes, he was a great player, however he was also a product of his environment/team, and arguably the most overrated player in the history of professional sports.
It’s likely that the Sherman/Jeter shouldn’t have been awarded the winning bid of the Marlins. They don’t have the ability to operate the franchise financially.
bobtillman
….much that is true there…..
thegreatcerealfamine
Simply pathetic…
thegreatcerealfamine
25 grand for just punching a clock. Jetes doing these guys a solid by keeping them on at all..the gravy train is over.
JD396
Schwarber for Kershaw
Priggs89
No way the Cubs would do that. Schwarber has way too much potential.
xscalabr
How is the Chief Wahoo logo racist? Can someone give me a good reason why it is because it doesn’t look that way to me
KB
Because depicting Native Americans in cartoon form is racist….. duh. Get with the hypersensitive/PC/SJW times, man.
In all seriousness you know it is bullsh** when white people have to tell minorities something is “racist” toward that group. Just more self loathing white liberals doing all they can to virtue signal to earn praise from the lowest common denominators of society on how “morally sound” they are. Bottom line though…… it’s a fu**ing mascot. If a mascot is “oppressing” you you have more serious issues to deal with IMO. Just like this Gurriel “incident.” He is literally getting suspended for squinting his eyes……. SQUINTING HIS FU**ING EYES!!!! What a racist…… smh. Liberals seriously need to start taking long walks off cliffs. At the very least liberals need to dust off their dictionaries and look up the word “racist.” In the words of Inigo Montoya in regards to the hypersensitive left constantly throwing out the word “racism”………
link to youtube.com