West Notes: Rockies, Darvish, Rangers, Padres, Angels

Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post tackles a number of topics pertaining to the Rockies’ offseason in his latest Rockies Mailbag column. Among the more interesting items of note, Saunders opines that Carlos Gonzalez’s days in Colorado are through, noting that it’s unlikely that he’ll receive a qualifying offer. Saunders also notes that the ascension of prospect Ryan McMahon, who has been working out at second base, could also cloud DJ LeMahieu’s future with the club. LeMahieu is a free agent after the 2018 season, and McMahon has little left to prove in the minors. McMahon cut his teeth as a corner infielder, however, so it seems possible that the Rox could yet view him as an option at first base, where they’re currently a bit unsettled. Ian Desmond, of course, is an option there, though he could also be utilized in the outfield or elsewhere on the diamond (perhaps even at second base, speculatively speaking, though he has hasn’t played there since 2009 with the Nationals).
A bit more from the game’s Western divisions…
- Dodgers righty Yu Darvish reached out to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News with an unprompted message to praise Rangers pitching coach Doug Brocail and recently fired bullpen coach Brad Holman. As Grant notes, Darvish’s recent improvements and changed mechanics have led to criticism for his coaches with the Rangers. “…There should be no criticism of Doug Brocail or Brad Holman,” said Darvish. “They are both very good coaches without a doubt. They are also great people. I’m not the kind of person who lies, so please trust me when I say this.” Darvish goes on to explain some of the alterations that he’s made since changing teams and eventually comes back to the point that there’s “no major difference in coaching or philosophy” that has led to his rebound following his trade to Los Angeles.
- Following up on Evan Drellich’s recent report that Red Sox hitting coach Chili Davis will interview for the same position with the Padres, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune adds that the Padres have also interviewed four other candidates for the currently vacant post. Lin also notes that the Friars won’t bring infield coach Ramon Vazquez back to the coaching staff next year, though rather than making a new hire, his duties could potentially be absorbed by third base coach Glenn Hoffman. “We decided to go in a different direction to work with and lead our infielders,” manager Andy Green tells Lin.
- The Angels will be on the hunt for multiple relievers that can pitch multiple innings this winter, writes MLB.com’s Maria Guaradado. “I believe every bullpen needs at least two guys that can pitch multiple innings,” GM Billy Eppler said this month, per Guardado. “At least two.” Yusmeiro Petit excelled for the Angels in that capacity this year, tossing 91 1/3 innings of 2.76 ERA ball with 10.0 K/9 against 1.8 BB/9. Eppler wouldn’t comment on the possibility of retaining Petit, though it stands to reason based on Eppler’s outspoken interest in players of his skill set and Petit’s success in Anaheim that the team would at least have interest.
Comments
Joe Kerr
It’s pretty cool of Yu Darvish to go out of his way to defend his former coaches, even while being in the middle of the NLCS.
Tahoe725
Yu is a class act
MidniteTease
OTOH, Darvish also pointedly mentioned that the Dodgers let him pitch how he wants to pitch. As opposed to Brocail, who infamously told Banister to pull Darvish from a game for not pitching how Brocail wanted. And it’s not the first time Darvish has said something like that since going to L.A.
mcdusty31
I’m a grown man, what does OTOH mean?
LADreamin
On the other hand
davbee
Darvish is not “pitch(ing) how he wants.” He changed mechanics after suggestions from the Dodgers pitching coach and Clayton Kershaw. Your bias is clouding the truth.
terry
There is an interesting trend going on in the game at the moment, We’re seeing more and more GM’s looking for multiple long men. Starters are no longer looked upon to go deep in the game but to last 4-5 innings and turn it over to a long man. The current use of the 10 day DL by some teams hints at this. Will be interesting to see how this plays out this winter.
lowtalker1
Chili Davis would be huge for the padres with Big Mac
EverlastingDave
Big Mac and Chili. Terrible meal, great combination of hitting minds.
madmanTX
Probably an indicator that Darvish will be back in Texas after the Dodgers fail to bring home a championship.
justinkm19
No it’s not. I’m a Ranger fan, and I know he won’t be back
davbee
Yes, because the Rangers are a championship dynasty.
WalkersDayOff
You sound mad that you didnt get the Verdugo and Buehler package you insisted on the dodgers give up for Yu.
LADreamin
Didn’t the Rangers fail to win a World Series in back to back appearances? People who live in glass houses man…
baseballnerd20
Yu sure looked good for his new team this evening.