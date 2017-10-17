AL East Notes: Sox Payroll, Chili, Yanks’ Rotation, McKinney, O’s

Whatever the Red Sox may prefer, the odds are that the organization will again go over the luxury tax line in 2018, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe explains. Indeed, with a hefty arbitration class set to land on top of an already robust set of guaranteed contracts, the team will enter the offseason without much hope of improving unless it’s willing to exceed the $197MM luxury tax line. Of course, the club reset its luxury tax status by staying under the 2017 mark, which reduces the penalty for going back over (but would also begin a new climb upward in the escalating tax scheme).
Here’s more from the AL East:
- As the Red Sox continue looking into candidates for the team’s open managerial position, the team is allowing its coaches to look into their own alternatives. Well-regarded hitting coach Chili Davis is set to visit with the Padres, per Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston (Twitter links). San Diego parted ways with hitting coach Alan Zinter, leaving the club looking at alternatives. Of course, it’s still also possible that a new Boston manager would prefer to keep Davis or certain other members of the staff, but the staff is now free to make its own decisions at this stage.
- Joel Sherman of the New York Post posits a scenario in which the Yankees can obtain quite a strong rotation next year without any massive new investments. Of course, doing so would depend not only upon achieving some notable strokes of good market luck but also upon the organization getting the best versions of some pitchers that have had their ups and downs. Most interestingly, Sherman says the “general sense” is that Masahiro Tanaka will not opt out of the three years and $67MM left on his deal. While that’s hardly cheap and still carries obvious risk, it seems like an appealing price tag for a pitcher of his pedigree, given his late-season rebound. Sherman’s most optimistic version of a 2018 staff also includes Shohei Otani, whose destination is anyone’s guess at this stage. All things considered, though, the Yanks’ roation situation does seem much better than might have been anticipated entering the year, due largely to the surge of Luis Severino and emergence of Jordan Montgomery.
- Meanwhile, the Yankees are trying prospect Billy McKinney out at first base in the Arizona Fall League, Bill Mitchell writes for Baseball America, though he’ll also continue primarily to be an outfielder. As Mitchell notes, McKinney showed better than ever after finally reaching the Triple-A level midway through the 2017 season. The 23-year-old slashed .306/.336/.541 with ten home runs in his 224 plate appearances there, though he also walked just four percent of the time (well below his usual rate) and carried a .353 batting average on balls in play that likely reflects both good contact and some fortune. It’ll be interesting to see when and how McKinney is utilized at the MLB level, but he could factor into the team’s depth considerations for the season to come or potentially be dangled as a trade candidate.
- Though the Orioles will obviously need to bring in some new players if they hope for a return to contention, Roch Kubatko of MASNsports writes that the team also must receive improvements from within if it hopes to compete. Consistent production from key players was elusive in 2017, which failed to create a base of output sufficient to maintain a winning record. Even with expectations of some bounceback performances, though, the roster will surely be in need of supplementation; MLBTR’s Mark Polishuk recently broke down the possibilities.
pinballwizard1969
Just my opinion but I think the odds are that the Yankees hold on to McKinney and do not trade him. The Yankees depth in the outfield has taken a bit of a hit with moving Fowler, Mateo and Rutherford and Gardner a FA after the 2018 season. If McKinney can continue what he started in 2017 there will be a place for him with the Yankees at some point in 2018.
xabial
I’ve heard fans say McKinney is overrated, but it seems like he’s done nothing but improve his stock since coming here!
What is the general consensus?
thegreatcerealfamine
When he was traded to the Cubs it was considered a steal getting him with Russell. His stock started to fade up until the Yanks got him and continued through last year. This year saw him putting some shine back on his prospect rep,but nowhere near what it was with the A’s. He’s always been considered a quick study with a relentless work ethic… oh there’s Sherman chiming in again.
thecoffinnail
In my opinion McKinney has the same problem Sanchez did his last couple of years as a prospect.. He has been a top prospect so long that his star has faded from over-exposure. He has the same skill set as he did when he was with the A’s and now that he has reached AAA the spotlight is back on him.. I am looking forward to watching so many of the Yankees prospects graduate next year.. McKinney being just one of them..
slider32
Sherman has the pulse of the Yankees, and Cashman stated yesterday that the Yanks will be under the cap next year. At this point I think the Yanks are happy with what they have coming back next year. A rotation of Severino, Ohtani, Tanaka, Gray, and Montgomery with Adams as the sixth would be a good rotation. I see them getting Ohtani and Jake McGee as a situational lefty. Cashman will look to cut more off team salary by trying to move players like Gardner, Betances, Warren, Headley, and even Ellsbury.
xabial
“Sherman has the pulse of the Yankees”
Sherman has the pulse of a self-hating Mets fan, who hates on both franchises.
thegreatcerealfamine
Hey I saw Billy was back yesterday….
thegreatcerealfamine
If Sherman has the pulse of the Yankees,why is he off on Tanakas plans. Why would the Yanks deal Warren? Once again Gardner isn’t going anywhere and nobody wants Headley let alone Ellsbury. Do you even watch the Yankees?
slider32
According to Fangraphs a 1 WAR player is worth 8 million a year and Gardner will be making almost 12 million next year the last year of his contract with a 3.8 WAR. Ellsbury had a 1.6 WAR, and Headley 1.9 WAR. So with that in mind Gardner would be worth over 18 million to a team like the Nats or Giants for one year. Headley is making 13 million for one year and he is worth about 16 million. We know that Ellsbury is the hardest to move making 22 milliion but maybe someone would take him if Cashman pays down his salary. Cashman tried to move all these players last off season and had some offers, but none he liked. Any of these moves would give them more money for pitching. and opens up spots for both Fraziers’s and Torres next year.
8
hitman23
Andy Pettitte is going to teach Montgomery the cutter this off-season, if it works out the way it did with CC, then he should be even better next year.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Poor small market Red Sox. Boston isn’t even a top 5 city, how are they supposed to compete?
Remaining teams: NY (Biggest US city) LA (2nd biggest US city) Chicago (3rd biggest US city) and Houston (4th biggest US city).