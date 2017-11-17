Athletics Name Matt Williams Third Base Coach

The Athletics have announced that Matt Williams will take over as the team’s new third base coach. He will round out the staff of manager Bob Melvin.
Oakland had an opening arise when the Nationals hired away Chip Hale, who’s now the bench coach in the nation’s capital. Williams, of course, previously served as the Nats’ manager. Now, he’s heading back to the Bay Area, where he once starred with the Giants.
The 51-year-old Williams has plenty of experience waving runners to the plate. He has served as the Diamondbacks’ third base coach for two different stints, wrapped around his up-and-down tenure in D.C.
Comments
rycm131
World Series here we come!
julyn82001
Hard to beat experience… Good choice for the A’s…
Red_Line_9
I await the Giants counter-move…..
Carney Lansford.
CCCTL
This is the counter-move. The Giants picked up Curt Young as pitching coach who the A’s fired during this last season.
dstuart
The Giants front office is filled with idiots. “We need a third base coach… better promote someone that’s never done it before instead of hiring an experienced Matt Williams who was covering our disastrous season on postgame live last year.”
pepesilvia
This guy would be lucky to be managing a cinnabun in Omaha idk how he got this gig.
TJECK109
I can’t believe he’s 51. Man time flies
kyleschwarbersmom
Not when we’re the same age. Not really.