Giancarlo Stanton Rumors: Friday

You didn’t think we were going to make it to the weekend without another look at the market for Giancarlo Stanton, surely? The Marlins slugger, fresh off of receiving the National League MVP Award yesterday, is still the biggest name to watch. Here’s the latest:
- Offers are flowing in on Stanton now that the GM Meetings have wrapped up, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic writes. The Giants have submitted some kind of proposal, according to Rosenthal, with the Cardinals and Red Sox among the other teams believed to be lining up their own concepts for Miami to consider. Rosenthal adds that the San Francisco organization would be willing to take on much of Stanton’s contract, but may in turn need to shed salary elsewhere. It’s interesting to note the Sox’ active interest, since president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski had thrown some cold water on the idea of a major acquisition of late.
- Stanton himself discussed the odd situation he faces — with his name splashed about headlines due both to his evident availability in trade and his MVP nod — as Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reports. The Marlins star says he’d rather remain with the Fish, but thinks the team needs to “thoroughly address[]” its pitching with “a huge push” that, frankly, does not seem likely. (Stanton says he’s “not entirely sure” it’s realistic, but adds: “But I know all teams have plenty of money.”) Generally, Stanton called the situation “interesting,” but seems to be at peace with the process. “This is the only place I’ve known,” he said, “but I also understand the business part of it and the direction the new ownership wants to go.”
- Super-agent Scott Boras sided with Stanton on the spending point in his recent comments to the media, chiding teams like the Marlins for drawing up plans to reduce payroll. But MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defended the rights of organizations — particularly, those with new owners — to modify payroll as part of their long-term strategies, as MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports on Twitter. “I think it’s unfair, really, to criticize a decision — if it turns out to be the decision — to move a player who has a contract that somebody else negotiated,” Manfred said in an oblique reference to Stanton’s situation. “… I hope that the fans of Miami — whatever decisions are made — give [new Marlins owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter] an opportunity to show what their plan for moving that franchise forward is.”
Come on Stanton go to the cardinals
The Cardinals seem like a good fit for Stanton……St Louis is a great baseball town, stable owners and good long term baseball management….Personally, I don’t know why any player would not be interested to go there but that is just me talking…….
Because he doesn’t want to live in St Louis
Who wants to play for a DB like Matheny?
Winners
I just ignore everything that Boras says, possibly the most biased person in sports.
Scott Boras is almost as annoying as MSM itself…..just a big bag of hot air every year at this time…….
My point on the rising spending is the money ultimately comes from the fans. I’ve often wondered how much further they could inflate the price of tickets and amenities at the games. At some point there has to be price relief. Teams like the Marlins, are they planning on reducing the price of admission when they strip the team? Probably not.
It really doesn’t work that way. Baseball is similar to any other business, they can’t simply raise the price of the product because their costs go up. Revenues are what they are, the only argument is how that pie is divided up between team ownership and the players.
It’s about supply and demand. When demand is high, they can raise prices. When it’s low they can’t. The Marlins don’t open the upper level because they can’t sell tickets. Would they sell more with a lower admission price?
uh… what? businesses raise the price of the product because of increased overhead every day. It’s capitalism. Lol
Not really. They can only charge what people will pay. Companies that charge more for their product than what people will pay go out of business. It’s called bankruptcy. Lol.
Agreed, I’m all for the players getting all they can get but teams should not sign a player over more than a 5 year contract. If you are going to cap the amount a team can spend then the teams should be able to cap the years.
@Ejemp2006….watch closely because MLB has already done a financial reset of sorts the last few yrs by virtually eliminating the so called “$7 million dollar mediocre veteran” player……..
If you will notice, many teams are going with many, many more younger, cheaper players than ever in the past….
many recent YOUNG studs like Harper, Bryant, Machado, Seegar, and Trout spent very little if any time in the minors when in years past they would be expected to toil in the minors for several years, until they were “ready” to be called up…….in the meantime teams would be paying the so called “$7 million dollar mediocre veteran”
And many of these large MLB deals end up getting spread out over many, many years, reducing their actual present day value……
Max Schezer’s 225 million dollar deal, for example, has a 15 yr payout at 15 million per yr…..
MLB is gonna be just fine with the success of the video game”The Show”, Statcast, MLB advanced Media, “Bamtech”, great television ratings and good attendance, and the debut of many exciting young, athletic baseball players….
I think the Yankees should try to get him, 295 sounds a lot better than the apparently 500 million Harper will cost. Also taking on the contract might help give up less top prospects.
Stantons OPS is sky high in 4 NL West ball parks. SD, Col, LA, SF in that order. Slightly lower in Az checking in at under .900. Despite the pitching and pitcher friendly parks (-COL&AZ) he’d feast out west.
Houston is his likeliest destination. They can take on the salalry and he would also benefit from the dh spot. He has played long enough without winning this is his shot. The rich get richer.