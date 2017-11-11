East Notes: Mets, Red Sox, Orioles

Following a 92-loss season, the Mets will reimagine the way they use their pitching staff, says Marc Carig of newsday.com. The so-called “philosophical shift” may in part be driven by the Mets’ recent hire of former Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as their new manager. According to one of Carig’s sources, Mets starters not named Noah Syndergaard or Jacob deGrom may be shielded from facing lineups more than twice through the order, following a continuing trend throughout the league. In order to compensate for potentially fewer innnings from their starters, the Amazins plan to employ an eight man bullpen. The dramatic change in plans comes after the team posted a 5.01 combined ERA (the second-worst mark in the National League in 2017) despite watching deGrom finish as one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Carig lays out the opponent OPS for each Mets pitcher per times through the batting order as well.
More from baseball’s East division…
- In a lengthy piece for the Providence Journal, Tim Britton urges against many reactionary moves suggested by Red Sox fans. The body of the article includes 24 fan suggestions for Dave Dombrowski that Britton sought out on Twitter. Among them are cases for why Boston shouldn’t trade for Giancarlo Stanton, why signing Eric Hosmer doesn’t make sense, and why they should neither shop David Price nor move him to the bullpen permanently. While many such suggestions from fans have obvious flaws in logic, Britton’s piece is well worth a read for his detailed perspective on each subject.
- Too many strikeouts and too few walks plagued the Orioles once again in 2017, writes Steve Melewski of MASNsports.com. The team’s 23.0% strikeout rate ranked 5th-highest in the majors, while their 6.4% combined walk rate was the worst in the majors. That horrid walk rate was over two full percentage points below the major-league average. Among the strikeout culprits was first baseman Chris Davis, who led all qualifiers in baseball with a whopping 37.2% strikeout rate. Melewski noted that a quick turnaround in this category isn’t unheard of; the Astros went from having the AL’s worst strikeout rate in 2015 to the league’s best this past season en route to a World Series victory. The Orioles will hope they can follow that example to some extent and put more balls in play next season.
Comments
jacobsigel1025
JD Martinez fits Boston best from a value standpoint because we’d have to give up top prospects for Giancarlo and I’d rather give JD money than Hosmer
gomerhodge71
Did you see the $$$ Boras is looking for to sign JD?
justin-turner overdrive
JD Martinez is a poor defender who, if not moved to 1B, would push out an outstanding defender, as Boston has 3 of those currently in their OF. Giancarlo same thing.
Boston needs a quality 1B, that’s about it. Hosmer has 9.9 career WAR and 4.1 of that came last season, he’s not it. He’s actually not very good. Trading for Jose Abreu makes the most sense for Boston. They could also trade E Rod for Ryon Healy, and sign a SP. But that’s not really necessary either.
Boston doesn’t really have to do anything other than get a 1B, and even then, Hanley has been cleared so they actually might only need a DH, which they can fill for very cheap.
JDGoat
Stanton isn’t bad defensively. If you’re Boston, JBJ doesn’t block you from acquiring him.
80wangs
So if the Red Sox do nothing, how are they better than last year?
yukongold
I’d think them getting 30 starts out Price instead of Fister nets them 5+ wins in the regular season.
vizojekuki8564
Find out how this single mom was able to earn $6k/monthly for working at her home for a few hours a day and how you can do it yourself
……. http://www.NetNews80.Com
Jerry Handy
Chris should never been given the money he got
Astros_fan_84
It’s pretty hilarious
redsox 1976
For me i like Carlos Santana at 1b! Sign Nunéz or make a deal wt the As for Jed Lowrie or try Cozart for 2b then i try to trade for Ozuna ( his cheaper, younth)
steelerbravenation
Would a David Price and $$$ for Matt Kemp & Julio Teheran deal work ???
NL_East_Rivalry
Red Sox wouldn’t do it
justin-turner overdrive
Maybe, but they could get a better package for Price than that.
MB923
He’s owed a lot and has had some arm injuries lately. What kind of package do you think he’d return?
Death
Price isn’t getting traded. 1 year 30M left before the opt out. You want that pitcher pitching for his next pay day. A pitcher with elbow problems and horrible stats this year just opted into his 3 year 67M contract and Yankee fans were ecstatic. If he isnt overpaid, how is Price?
Solaris601
If Atlanta assumes the remainder of his contract, I’d think Boston would be happy to take that deal.
gomerhodge71
At the rate he was striking out this past season, had Davis played in 158 games, he would have whiffed a record 241 times. Horrible contract and the O’s are stuck with it.
Poundsy24
Go after Otani… cheap, good bat, good arm, desirable place, they can offer more money than most teams… Sale, Price, Pomeranz, Porcello, Otani, Erod… throw in Otani to give the rotation and extra days rest, throw him at DH on a regular basis to hit, even throw him in the OF every now and then to give the starters a rest…. Otani would be a dream to have on a roster and you could be super creative in finding a spot for him in the lineup and plugging him into the rotation… let the kid do his thing
slider32
Ohtani will go where he wants to go, there is no go after with him!
bewenglandsportsss
Im all for signing otani, but with the stanton deal what if you do jbj-hanley (unload money but only one year for marlins)- micheal chavis- sam travis
B-Strong
Move Price to the pen perminently?! lol. Ok. Thats ludicris to consider at this point in time. If he has 2 or 3 seasons in a row where he can’t stay healthy enough to start but can come out of the Pen, sure, consider it. But 1 unhealthy year and throw in the towel? Yeah, no.
slider32
I think the Price problem hurts the Sox with trying to get Stanton. Plus I don’t see Jeter trading with the Sox. As for Price he will opt out , you can be book it.
janrique
Doubt Jeter is gonna hold any grudges trading with the Sox lol he’s trading to any team. If Price keeps getting injured he’s not opting out.
slider32
I like the new philosophy of Callaway, this is the way pitching has morphed into. There are only a few pitchers like Sale, Verlander, Kluber, and Severino that can pitch better as the game goes deeper. These guys are called aces. If a starting pitcher ERA goes up drastically the third time through the line-up then they shouldn’t be in the game. The Mets need at least 3 top end relief pitchers to make this work. I also like a six man rotation. I think you will see this with a team like the Yanks next year. They have the relief pitching to do it. You need to have at least 2 pitchers who can throw 2 innings or more twice a week like Green did last year. They also have Warren and Kanhle who can do the same thing. This along with a six man rotation keeps everyone fresh for the long season and playoffs.
sportymorty8
Severino doesn’t belong in the same sentence as Sale, Kluber, and Verlander. Also, deGrom gets better as the game goes and Syndergaard doesn’t get worse. They need a legitimate 3-4 starter like Lance Lynn, sign Hosmer, and trade Dom Smith for Joc Pederson.
jdodge22
Boston sports writers crack me up. They’re either sycophants or they race to see who can be the bigger contrarian. And who the hell ever said move price to the bullpen full time? No one that’s who
Solaris601
Sox would essentially have a middle reliever making $31M/year, and the only way that’s viable is if he’s late in the contract which he isn’t. Nobody wants to see another Barry Zito scenario develop, but if they’re gonna keep Price he needs to be in that rotation
MathTeacher
If the Mets want carry out this plan they need at least one more ace like deGrom or Syndergaard. I’m afraid They are going to overwork their bullpen again like they did this year
bastros88
how about the mets just not pitch anybody, it will save us time