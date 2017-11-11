Central Notes: Santana, DeJong, Cubs

Although outgoing Royal Eric Hosmer is a clear bet to take home the largest contract among first basemen this winter, Travis Sawchik of Fangraphs suspects that career Indians first baseman Carlos Santana will outperform Hosmer for at least the next three years. While Hosmer is younger than Santana and had a better 2017 season by fWAR, Sawchik notes that Santana’s primary skill (his batting eye) is a better bet to age well than any other skill that either player brings to the table. Hosmer has also posted negative fWAR totals in two of his major league seasons; something Santana has never done. Worth mentioning: Santana was worth a total of 21.2 fWAR from 2011-2017, while Hosmer was worth a mere 9.9.
Elsewhere across baseball’s central divisions…
- The offseason for Cardinals’ shortstop Paul DeJong will be an interesting one. As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported from New York on Thursday, DeJong has joined renowned scientist Dr. Lawrence Rocks in a lab study about the effects of heat and weather on baseball flight distance. Early returns in the study seem to indicate that while baseballs are likely to travel shorter distances as temperatures get colder, they are also likely to travel shorter distances if temperatures increase past a certain point. “As you decrease temperature, you get less bounce, like an automobile tire on a very cold day – it’s a little more brittle,” Rocks said. “As you increase temperature, the elastomeres get a little mooshy; you get less bounce.”
- While Cubs GM Jed Hoyer has declined to comment on his team’s pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Mooney of NBC Sports Chicago suggests a plan of attack for the team in trying to acquire the Japanese ace. While bringing an end to “The Curse” is no longer a selling point (as it may have been to Jon Lester and some others, according to Mooney), Chicago still has plenty to offer as a city. Hoyer will be working hard to put together a more attractive pitch to Ohtani and his agents than the other 29 MLB teams that will be vying for the two-way star’s services.
Comments
the_sooch
There’s no “h” in Otani.
fstop13
It has been spelled both ways. It is due to the translation of his name
Sheep8
Why can’t people worry about the content and comment on that instead of nitpick people over small errors? Good correction fstop13
EndinStealth
It’s bc kids use the internet also.
bastros88
because they get paid to write this, it’s unprofessional to see mistakes
Senioreditor
His uniform in Japan spells it with an “h”.
thegreatcerealfamine
But there’s a “T” in Tool…
aknott1
Actually in a post yesterday… *Astute readers will note that MLBTR has now adopted a new spelling. Previously, for a variety of reasons, we utilized the anglicization “Otani.” We have now confirmed, however, that the spelling “Ohtani” is the formal spelling likely to be utilized in his potential transition to the majors.
AR
Make the Cubs great again.
simschifan
Have they stopped?
themed
They were never great. 1 in a 100. Now back to nothingville.
gray
Agreed.
sufferfortribe
I really hope the Tribe re-signs Santana. But if they don’t, an infield of Ramirez at 3B, Lindor at SS, Kipnis at 2B, and Diaz at 1B would work for me.
Michael Birks
I hope the Red Sox try and sign Santana instead of spending all that money on Stanton
leprechaun
Cubs, Rangers or Dodgers it’s that simple guys.
thegreatcerealfamine
Go Note Dame!!!
calikid13
DeJong is a character. I love the guy
bradthebluefish
Red Sox should go for a 1B/DH committee between Hanley Ramirez and Carlos Santana.
slider32
I think Ohtani goes to the Yanks, they have a rotrating DH spot waiting for him and right field is perfect for his swing. They are also looking for a front line pitcher, and this team is young and on the verge of greatness. He would also make a lot of money in indorsements.