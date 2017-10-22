Mets To Hire Mickey Callaway As Manager

1:37pm: Callaway is taking the job, Marc Carig of Newsday tweets.
12:43pm: The Mets have offered their managerial job to Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The two sides are finalizing Callaway’s contract, Sherman adds (Twitter link). It’ll be a three-year deal, Jon Heyman of FanRag reports (on Twitter).
The 42-year-old Callaway emerged as the top candidate for the job earlier Sunday, beating out Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, Mariners third base coach Manny Acta and White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing for the position. Callaway “stood out” from the rest during his interviews with Mets brass, Sherman tweets. The club’s hope is that Long will stay on as part of Callaway’s staff, per Sherman (on Twitter).
Callaway, who also drew interest from the manager-needy Phillies, developed an excellent reputation during his five-year run as the Indians’ pitching coach. In what will go down as Callaway’s final season on manager Terry Francona’s staff, the Indians boasted one of the most successful pitching staffs of all-time.
As was the case in Cleveland, Callaway – a major league pitcher from 1999-2004 – will have an opportunity to work with a slew of gifted hurlers in New York. Despite the immense talent on hand, though, the majority of Mets pitchers dealt with injuries and posted poor performances in 2017 during a 70-92 season that led to previous manager Terry Collins’ ouster. Aside from Jacob deGrom, who was his typical excellent self, none of the Mets’ top starters stayed healthy. Noah Syndergaard missed most of the season, while Matt Harvey, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler mostly turned in ineffective showings when they were physically able to take the mound. Meanwhile, fellow starters Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo and Rafael Montero failed to distinguish themselves as rotation locks for 2018.
In addition to trying to turn around the fortunes of the Mets’ pitchers next season, Callaway will oversee a position player group that also had a less-than-ideal 2017. The Mets’ premier hitters, Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto, endured injury-shortened years, and the latter could miss a portion of next season after undergoing shoulder surgery in September. Still, the expectation is that those two will continue to serve as the Mets’ offensive centerpieces going forward. There are questions elsewhere, though, most of which center on the team’s infield alignment. Amed Rosario is a lock to start at shortstop, but it’s not yet clear who will earn the lion’s share of playing time at first, second or third base.
The Mets’ roster issues will be up to general manager Sandy Alderson to figure out in the coming months, but he’ll obviously work to put his first-time manager in position to succeed right away. Despite their miserable campaign, the Mets aren’t far removed from being one of the National League’s most formidable teams. They earned playoff berths in each of the two prior seasons, including a World Series appearance in 2015, and will attempt to return to relevance under Callaway in 2018.
crazy4cleveland
Noooooooooo
Marc_from_Brooklyn
Sorry, c4c.
Brixton
A guy who can actually manage a pitching staff. Good for the Mets
Joe Kerr
Yeah sounds like a pretty smart move to me
MB923
That doesn’t mean he’d be able to manage a whole ballclub. John Farrell was a good pitching coach. Most people will say he wasn’t/isn’t a good manager.
FWIW, I’m certainly not saying Callaway isn’t a good choice.
Brixton
I mean, thats fair, but at least you’re bringing in an expert to guide a part of your team that struggled. They surely have the talent, but now its time to see someone actually guide them
qbass187
I don’t know. I’m thinking the METS would be ecstatic to see this guy bring half the success Farrell created.
JDGoat
Farrell created probably negative success
Mattimeo09
Winning the World Series is considered negative success? Sure he had two terrible seasons after that, but those were followed by back to back Division Titles.
xabial
If I could expand your point further, Farrell won the AL East division title, 3 out of 5 years, and won World Series first year.
Mets will sign up for that.
WalkersDayOff
And pitching was the one thing we thought the Mets actually had.
thecrown24
Yeah even with our depleted Rotation I’ll still take two of the top pitchers in the game in Degrom and Syndergaard what every team dreams of a Great 1 2 and the Mets still have that!
lowtalker1
Two tops?
I guess you forgot they don’t even have the top 2 in their division
slider32
Health is a big part of being a good pitcher, Scherzer and Strasburg have actually been better over the last few years. Let’s not exaggerate too much Scherzer 4th, Strasburg 10th, with deGrom 11th and Syndergaard 27th. Kershaw is first, their health is still a big ?
Caseys Partner
Syndergaard ‘s shoulder is torn up.
mcdusty31
How dare you! I’ve had Thor on my dynasty team since he was in the minors! He will come back fully healthy and win 32 games and strike out 400 batters in 2018! You heard it here first, you’re welcome.
thecrown24
If you think I am comparing Scherzer and Strasburg to Thor and Degrom you are out of your mind not what I said at all. Where did the top two pitchers in their division get the nats? Exactly a first round exit because they choke and can never win when it comes time for meaningful baseball!! Secondly, if you don’t consider Degrom and Syndergaard as two top of the line pitchers in baseball you are a dunce sir!
thecrown24
Yeah his shoulder is torn up that’s why when he came back he ended the season throwing over 100 mph lmaoo!!!
slider32
I would rather have lesser players who can stay healthy. The Mets have been riddled with players who are good and can’t stay healthy. From Cespedes, Duda, Cabreara, Walker, and Conforto, which isn’t even going into the roller coaster in the pitching. Now who’s the dunce, this is your team. I like players, not teams which makes it fun for me to watch games. I love to watch deGrom pitch on your team, and that’s about it!
sufferfortribe
Bummer
sufferfortribe
Bummer, but good luck to him. Actually got to chat with him a couple times. He’s one of the nice guys.
Gonna miss him.
redsfan48
Fantastic move for a team built entirely on pitching like the Mets.
thecrown24
Very pleased as a Mets fan signing this guy to become our Next Skipper!!!!
walls17
damn i was hoping they would do the typical mets thing and hire kevin long
mikeyank55
Hey Walls…don’t be surprised when Kevin is long gone.
thecrown24
That’s what I am afraid of. I love Long but I think he deserves to be a manager somewhere. I hope he decides to stay as the hitting coach and continues to work and develop these young guys but if he gets a manager spot I wish him nothing but the best. I’m thinking maybe Phillies?
kiwimlbfan
Whats the story with Kevin Long? The Yankees cut him, the Mets hitters seemingly had a down season and now he didn’t get the Mets job. Is there something happening off the field? Just interested to hear from anyone who has insight…
Out of place Met fan
Which Mets hitters had a down season?
misterbill
Cespedes?
slider32
Seem to me the Indians starting pitchers were injured a lot, they were left depleted going in the series a few year ago.
sufferfortribe
The Indians were in the Series a few years ago? That’s news to me.
Tigers2384
MISTAKE! Mistake!
bobtillman
Well, now John Farrell can go back to being Tito’s pitching coach……..
gomerhodge71
Farrell won’t stoop that low. Nothing against Tito, but Farrell will not take a step down. Willing to bet.
JKB
Well Farrell will not get another managing job so unless he is ready to retire he needs to go back to pitching coach. There is no shame in that. Many ex managers go back to coaching. There are only so many managing jobs
tomjoadsghost
He can show real teams how he could swim within the dysfunction of the Madoff Mets. Then he can move up to a real team. Like college coaches showing off at mid majors. Owners will pay him peanuts so they can continue to use Mets to rebuild their wealth after Madoff, and their fans are continuing to be shorted.
MathTeacher
Any guesses on who might be the new Mets pitching coach? And whether or not Kevin Long will stay on as hitting coach?
slider32
Mets dysfunction starts at the top, and DePodesta took it to Cleveland.
Reflect
Depo works in an entirely different sport. There’s plenty of actually relevant things to troll the Mets about, try to pick one of them.
dynamite drop in monty
Lol!!!!
acarneglia
Mets needed something different than someone with ties to the organization. Callaway is a good gamble because the Mets best asset is their pitchers and when healthy is definitely as good as Cleveland.
LA Sam
W H O ?
RealHalSteinbrenner
Mets….. baaaahhhaaaaaa
metseventually
This is why Mets fans didn’t root for the Yankees this postseason.
xabial
Don’t understand the logic.
Root for NY, not troll fans That’s what I would do.
Signed,
Yankee fan
vlad4hof
Was pulling for him for the Phils job. They better hurry up, not many super appealing options left.
thecoffinnail
Dave Martinez, who in my opinion is one of the best options floated for anyone this offseason, would be perfect for Philly..
Solaris601
I felt Martinez was ready to manage several years ago. Really surprises me that his name has not been mentioned by even one writer recently.
woodhead1986
i keep seeing him on twitter bandied about, but i see his name every time a vacancy opens up. he’s floated constantly, kinda weird that he hasn’t been hired yet.
thecoffinnail
Now they just need to sign Bosio as their pitching coach.. I could be wrong but I can’t seem to remember any serious injuries to any integral pitchers on the Cubs staff.. The 2 of them could be exactly what the Mets need.
ken48tribe
Good for Mickey! Sad to see him leave tribe but that’s what happens when you are successful.
sampsonite168
Don’t know much about him but I do know he is not Manny Acta, so I’m cool with this.
Polish Hammer
Good luck to him, not sure he’s manager material but definitely a very good pitching coach.
leftykoufax
If the roster can stay healthy this could be a decent ballclub. Congrats and good luck!