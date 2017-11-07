Minor MLB Transactions: 11/7/17

After a busy transactional day yesterday, let’s catch up on some of the latest minor moves:

Catcher Bryan Holaday and outfielder Alex Presley have elected free agency from the Tigers , Evan Woodberry of MLive.com reports on Twitter. Each of the veterans was outrighted recently, though Woodberry hints that Detroit has interest in bringing both back on minors deals. Holaday will enter the pool of catchers that are looking for opportunities to compete for reserve jobs in camp. The 32-year-old Presley should also draw attention from other organizations; he turned in 264 plate appearances of .314/.354/.416 hitting in 2017.

