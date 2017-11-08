Reds To Sign Kevin Quackenbush

The Reds have struck a minor-league deal with righty Kevin Quackenbush, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation (via Twitter). He will receive an invitation to major-league Spring Training, per C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer (Twitter link).
Quackenbush had been with the Padres organization ever since he was selected in the eighth round of the 2011 draft. The reliever posted compelling peripherals in his first two seasons in the majors, but has trended in the wrong direction more recently. If he can get back on track, he ought to have a shot at earning a job in a Reds bullpen that has quite a few potential vacancies.
In 2017, Quackenbush struggled with free passes for the first time as a big leaguer, allowing 5.5 per nine (against 7.9 K/9) while stumbling to a 7.86 ERA over his 26 1/3 innings. Things were somewhat better at Triple-A, where he ran a 3.90 ERA in 27 2/3 frames, but he still didn’t produce like the pitcher who previously routinely carried double-digit K/9 rates in the minors.
Comments
stratcrowder
I love the compelling moves of our team. This one ranks right up there with….oh crap, I don’t remember the name.
Adios pelota!
It’s minor league deal man no real risk in it. At worst you cut bait at best you have a quality reliever for nothing. Believe me as a Giants fan any bullpen help is good.
yankees25
Quack
Death
What season of Ducktales was he in?
ken48tribe
Every team has had success in finding a diamond in the rough through this type of game. As bad as the Reds bullpen was last year, this is a no lose move.
tommyelf
Agreed….its strictly a depth piece….and if lightning gets caught in the bottle. (as unlikely as that is), it will be hailed as some kind of a genius move. ::shrug::
bastros88
I feel like he was unappreciated in San diego, with the exception of last year, he really sucked. nice beard though
kingtopher
I watched him blow quite a few games in 2016 as well. I’m happy to finally not have to worry about him being on the Padres.
Phillies2017
Quack was great in ’14 but if u look at his peripherals, he declined year by year. It seems as though teams figured him out. Nevertheless, he brings upside.