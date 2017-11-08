Latest On Shohei Otani

2:23pm: There’s a “tentative understanding” in place simply to extend the prior posting regime for another year, Sherman reports. The MLBPA has yet to weigh in on the subject, though, and there’s still not a final deal in place.
1:31pm: In the wake of Shohei Otani’s decision to hire a MLBPA-certified player representative, it seems that there’ll be a renewed push to figure out a way to resolve the impasse that has threatened to derail his planned move to the majors. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that there’s a sense that the move will help facilitate an agreement that all involved will approve.
Indeed, Otani’s reps at CAA are scheduled to “meet soon” with the player’s association to attempt to get on the same page in an effort to sort things out, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweets. That’s just the first step here, of course, as Otani and the MLBPA will still need to engage with Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball — the two entities that are primarily negotiating a new system governing inter-league player transfers.
The difficulties here are tied to two factors: first, MLB’s rules capping international bonuses on certain younger international free agents; and second, the expiration of the prior posting system. There was a time when Otani’s current team, the Nippon Ham Fighters, might have auctioned Otani’s negotiating rights for something approaching or even exceeding nine figures while Otani might have commanded a guarantee of as much or more. Under the just-expired transfer system, the Fighters would at least have stood to receive the maximum allowable $20MM fee. But that’s no longer how things work.
The transfer rules currently under contemplation would do away with the (up-to) $20MM flat-fee approach in favor of one that would allow the NPB team to earn a percentage of the bonus the posted player negotiates. If Otani was free to seek his market value, that wouldn’t likely pose a problem. But his earnings are now severely limited; while he is evidently at peace with that, his would-be former team is obviously not enamored of the possibility of losing its best player for what would be relative peanuts.
Under MLB’s current international rules, MLB clubs can’t go past their international spending pools (as supplemented via trade) to sign Otani. Those are even more limited than might be realized, though, due to teams’ preexisting commitments with young international players. (This was already known, of course, though the details remained fuzzy.)
According to a report from the Associated Press, only six teams even have enough uncommitted pool space to offer Otani seven figures. The Rangers ($3.535MM), Yankees ($3.25MM), and Twins ($3.245MM) easily lead the way, with the Pirates ($2.2MM+), Marlins ($1.74MM), and Mariners ($1.57MM+) also have some money to spend — or, perhaps, to trade to a would-be Otani suitor. For someone who is expected to be an immediate and significant contributor at the major-league level, that’s a pittance no matter the precise amount. Of course, he’ll also have a chance to make significant income off the field and through a future extension or trip through arbitration.
xabial
Thank you for the updated individual team INT pool figures.
Believe it or not, this information is difficult to find.
thegreatcerealfamine
When I first started reading this and saw Joel quoted I rolled my eyes. Joel seems to be a fixture all over MLB network this week,just can’t get away from this guy.
lowtalker1
It’s better then joe buck
thegreatcerealfamine
Yea the worst of two evils…
matthew102402
Nothing compares to Nick Cafardo.
Ully
I am guessing that this will be the most watched off season transaction. All this just adds to his already mystical status for us in the US. Seeing the Yankees in the running looks like front runner to land him. Since he wants to be a two way player, he must be excited to wear the same uniform Babe Ruth wore.
goplen05
Just a hunch, but I don’t think Otani cares about Babe Ruth. I’m guessing he’d be more likely to want to wear the same jersey as his idol, Yu Darvish. That means Texas or the Dodgers, or whoever might sign him now. I’m not a fan of either of those teams and would personally love to see him in Seattle. I just think to say he’d want to be a Yankee and that they are the front-runners because he wants to wear the same jersey as Ruth is a little wishful thinking. The guy grew up watching Japanese baseball…
Ully
I see your point, I was just looking at the money they have to spend.
goplen05
Yeah, he’s going to be an interesting one to watch this off-season since he could literally go anywhere. Especially if he holds true to the not caring about money thing, which I think he will based on the fact that he’s giving up a ton of money already just to come here early. There are a lot of teams that have a chance. But, based on the DH, I think it will be an AL team. And, I think it’ll be a younger team. My guess is Yankees, Astros, and Seattle (mostly based on location and former Japanese players… and wishful thinking)
wattyman69
That’s a great point you made.
Adam6710
I don’t think wearing Ruth’s uni will be a deciding factor, but if he ends up on the Yankees I’m sure he would appreciate the famous connection.
Mikel Grady
He will wear pinstripes . Blue ones with cubs
Michael0021
Texas leads the way as you read. True Yankee fan thinks everyone wants to be in NY
MuleorAstroMule
The new CBA has really done it’s best to ensure MLB becomes a less international sport. Teams are already shrinking their Latin American scouting operations due to the restrictions put on signing international amateurs and now Japanese teams are realizing it’s not in their best interest to let their best players go stateside.
Also, not paying what these players are worth is what led teams like Atlanta and Boston down creatively nefarious paths that got them in trouble with MLB.
Modified_6
It’s funny, U.S. guys go through tears of renewable contracts and eventually arbitration yet everyone acts like it’s awful that guys from other countries aren’t going to make ridiculously high first-time MLB contracts anymore.
MuleorAstroMule
Yeah it’s better that money stays in the billionaire owner pockets so they can keep doing everything they can to keep ticket prices down, right?
Sorry, I’d rather see the best players on the field rather than ensuring the richest stay a little richer.
Modified_6
You completely dodged the point and instead went straight to rich-bashing… those players wouldn’t be paid a thing without those rich billionaires, don’t forget that.
That wasn’t even the topic though… why is it awful that a lot of non-U.S. guys are now going to have to go through smaller contracts initially? Why is that system fine for U.S. born players but somehow wrong if they’re from another country?
thegreatcerealfamine
Can you provide a link to the Latin American scouting operations shrinking comment?
BlueSkyLA
Seem Otani has chosen the worst possible moment to jump to MLB, not only in terms of his own earning ability, but for his current team. The posting rules are so much in flux his team has every incentive to deny him posting this year and to wait for when the rules become more favorable for NPB teams.
thump
All this Darvish talk is speculative, just because a guy is his “idol” doesnt mean it is the final factor or even plays into the decsion of where he winds up. If that is the case than why doesn’t his off season workout buddy Tanaka factor in?
thegreatcerealfamine
outinleftfield clear enough for you on what the Yanks have spend?
davidcoonce74
Does anyone know if there’s anything in the rules that would preclude a team from signing him for the small amount of money they are allowed to, then immediately giving him an extension?
slider32
I’m hoping Ohtani comes to the states and is able to pitch and DH at least 3 times a week. I have always thought that this was possible. There are some college players that pitch and play, why not in the majors.Maybe Ohtani will open it up for guys like Brandon McKay of the Rays to do the same thing.
houkenflouken
It just depends whether or not he’s trying to cash out.
Adam6710
Hey may not be focused on money for his initial contact, but surely he’ll be looking for the best place to maximize his earnings long term, seeing as he is limited in what he can sign for right now.
A few considerations he might have:
1) where is the best place to give him a chance to win a World Series?
2) where is the best place to showcase his talent on a big stage?
3) where is the best place to offer value outside of his contract? (i.e.: commercial endorsements, appearances, etc).
4) where is the best place for him to perform in a comfortable atmosphere?
Certainly he will look to big markets like New York, LA, and Chicago for 2 and 3. He may look at the Nationals, Astros, and Red Sox as good places to win, and he may see Seattle as a good fit for comfort.
His agent may push for him to join a team who’s stadium and divisional competition will help his numbers, thus setting him up for a bigger long term deal.
Right now I’d peg the Dodgers, Yankees, and Cubs as the front runners, but mostly because of the “win-now” position he’ll want to be in.
Question: can a minor league deal have an opt-out? If not, how many years is a deal for Otani likely to be for?
goplen05
You’re leaving off a big factor, which is probably his biggest, which is the ability to hit. That automatically puts any AL team in the front-running unless the NL team wants to play him in the field and risk injury.
Plus, being that he is from Japan, endorsements probably won’t matter that much. In general, players are going to get them wherever, and the biggest markets don’t have the largest endorsements. And, his majority of endorsements will come from Japanese companies, which will have little impact on what team he chooses. Unless said city has a large Japanese population.
Another point, young players tend to like to build a championship team, where older players like to join one. I think had the Cubs not just won the World Series, they’d be in the running. I’d look at teams like Seattle and Washington (never won a championship, Seattle also having a large Japanese population with history of players and the need for a DH and corner OFer on occasion), Astros (young championship team that also needs a DH), Yankees (same as Astros), with a chance of Texas and LAD because of the Darvish connection, and then, of course whatever team signs Darvish.
There’s a lot that goes into that we don’t know. It’ll be fun. Like, does he want to be an “Ace” where a team like Seattle or the Yankees has an advantage over someone like Houston since he’d be behind Verlander and Keuchel? Who knows.
BlueSkyLA
Have to disagree on the edge to an AL team signing Otani. I doubt very much that any AL team would be willing to allow him start every fifth day and bat and run the bases in between starts. That seems hugely unlikely. The NL automatically gets him 100 ABs a season just on the days he starts, with possible pitch hitting and use as a DH when playing in AL parks. That could easily add up to 200 ABs a season, which is a lot of exposure to base running for any pitcher. I see him more as a Bumgarner type, a pitcher who doesn’t create a hole in the lineup when he starts (assuming he can hit MLB pitching, which is hardly a given).
Adam6710
I tend to agree with you on NL vs. AL, but any NL team in on Otani will likely be willing to take the risk of putting him the field. Given that he’s not going to cost any team more than a few million, I think it’s probably a risk many NL teams will be willing to take.
As for endorsements, Otani, in a place like New York, Chicago, or LA, has an opportunity to be a big star and get endorsements from bigger companies that advertise and invest heavily in those areas (being the face of Modell’s sporting goods in the New York area, for example, who has over a hundred locations in New York and New Jersey).
Joe Kerr
I don’t personally think there is advantage one way or another for AL vs. NL.. If he goes to an AL team and can hit like the scouts seem to think, he could conceivably DH 2-3 times per week and can also hit for himself on his pitching day while having the worst offensive player on the field not hit to rack up at least 400 AB’s or DH an additional day and not hit when he is pitching just to concentrate that day on pitching only. If he goes to a NL team, he would obviously hit for himself and could play a corner OF spot 2-3 times per week and end up receiving the same amount of AB’s per year. He could also be used as a pinch hitter equally for either league.
slider32
Seems to me that being a DH is much less physical than an everyday player, Yes there is a big difference. When AL teams want to rest a starter they put him at DH.
Adam6710
I agree that it’s much more attractive as a team to have him at DH on his non pitching days. But if an NL team wants him, having to play him in the field 4 other days won’t stop them.
The question is, what does HE want to do? Does he WANT to play a position? Will his agent advise him to go to an AL team to keep him off the field, and allow him to avoid injury risks, and perhaps prolong his career?
In the end it’s more Otani and his agent that will dictate this, so considering what works best for a team is really kind of pointless. Given his minuscule price tag, there’s not a single team that won’t want him, DH or not.
BlueSkyLA
No matter how much or little a team pays for his services, they are going to want to get the most out of him. Pitchers coming to MLB from NPB usually need a period to acclimate. They are starting more often, the ball is a different size, and the hitters are just that much better. Thinking of Otani as a drop-in instant double-threat is probably not realistic. He is still young, and apparently human.
Curtis Beale
I may be wrong, but I believe a DH is limited to hitting for the pitcher only. I do not believe they can DH for the weakest position player.
goplen05
On your endorsement point, location doesn’t really matter at all. It’s all national exposure, and in Otani’s case, the vast majority of his will come from Japan, making where he plays in the U.S. kind of a moot point. If you really want to dig into the highest paid MLB stars based on endorsement deals, here are your top ones from 2016:
1. David Ortiz (Boston)
2. Buster Posey (SF)
3. Robinson Cano (Seattle)
4. Miguel Cabrera (Detroit)
5. Albert Pujols (LAA)
6. Masahiro Tanaka (NYY)
7. Joe Mauer (Min)
8. Clayton Kershaw (LAD)
9. C.C. Sabathia (NYY)
10. Jacoby Ellsbury (NYY)
Point is, location doesn’t matter. He’s going to get endorsements anywhere. It’s more just about the athlete.