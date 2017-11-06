Reds Will Not Make Qualifying Offer To Zack Cozart

The Reds have “officially” decided against issuing a qualifying offer to shortstop Zack Cozart, tweets Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. FanRag’s Jon Heyman and others have recently painted the chances of such an offer for Cozart as unlikely. The lack of a QO should boost Cozart’s free-agent stock as he heads into the open market on the heels of a career year.
Cozart, 32, batted .297/.385/.548 with a career-high 24 home runs, 24 doubles and seven triples (also a career-high) in 2017. Though hamstring and quadriceps injuries limited him to 122 games, Cozart’s explosive bat and typically strong glovework at shortstop led to a five-WAR season in the eyes of both Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference.
The rebuilding Reds, however, ultimately opted not to extend a $17.4MM one-year offer to Cozart due to a lack of a clear market for shortstops in free agency. Cincinnati apparently did not wish to risk Cozart accepting that offer and potentially bringing the team’s payroll north of $100MM before the offseason even began. Of course, the decision not to extent the QO also means that they’ll see one of the team’s best players walk without any form of compensation for his services.
Nothing?? The reds couldn’t get ANYTHING for him if they knew he wasnt returning next year?
Wow if I was Reds fan I’d be furious about this. That’s horrible.
Wonder if he could be an option for the Phillies if they move J.P. to 3rd?
Well hope cozart gets the contract he wants.
2 years 10 mil contract from the padres ?
Probably closer to 3yr/$30-40mil. If he was willing to sign for $5mil AAV, some contender would scoop him up as a utility player, but the Padres are the only team with a big enough need to actually competitively bid on his services. Show him some love with a reasonable contract offer right in the beginning, and not only will no one out bid them, he won’t shop around either; try and cheapen out, and they might engender some ill will that could push him to another team.
Why would it be three? Padres only need 2.
And 10-13 a year is too much
Cuz that is what it would take to sign him.
The Reds still can sign Cozart and if they do it likely will be a multi-year deal at less than $17.4 million annually. It’s doubtful any team will pay Cozart $17.4 million per year. I can see someone giving him 3-36.
Why would they? They got players waiting for their shot.
They been getting rid of veterans at alarming rate to bring in the young bucks
The QO is not that valable now anyway, so why put that money out.
I just wish they would trade Votto to the Mets
What is with the Reds? That FO can’t seen to get anything right. They squandered the Chapman trade and now they’re getting nothing for Cozart. I get that there might not have been any sexy offers for him at the deadline, but it’s better than nothing when you’re rebuilding.
Also waited too long to trade Cueto and Leake. Could have gotten more for them if they had been traded the prior offseason because the acquiring team would have gotten a full year of them as opposed to just two months and would have had the right to QO them.
” I Abide ” with what the Dude is saying. Being a long suffering Reds fan, it gets discouraging after a while. Why can’t they be like they were in the 1970s, when they made inspiring trades to get Joe Morgan to prime the Red Machine and then got Tom Seaver to try and win a 3rd WS in a row. Those were the days !
Hahahaha Reds FO can’t do anything right. Refuses to trade him last offseason because “the offers weren’t good enough” and now loses him for absolutely jack SQUAT!
I said it before, I’ll say it again. Three years ago, the Reds should have had a 1998 Marlins-esque fire sale. Everyone who wasn’t controlled through at least 2019 should have gone to the highest bidder.
Wow, this is really surprising. Cozart probably would have declined the QO anyway and fetch a 3-4 year deal in FA. Even if he were to accept the QO, he is a valuable player who could fetch a pretty solid return in a trade in terms of prospects.
It’s surprising until you realize the team involved. The Reds whole philosophy is to get little to nothing for every player needing to be moved on the roster.
Wow! The reds and the browns must have the same front office!!!