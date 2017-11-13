Carlos Beltran Announces Retirement

Carlos Beltran will retire after spending parts of 20 seasons in the Majors, he announced today via The Players’ Tribune. The former AL Rookie of the Year and nine-time All-Star won his first World Series championship with the Astros in 2017 and will end a likely Hall of Fame career on that high note.
Beltran made his Major League debut at the age of 21 with the Royals in 1998 and made a strong first impression in a small sample of 14 games. He burst onto the scene a year later with a .293/.337/454 batting line, 22 homers, 108 RBIs and 112 runs scored en route to American League Rookie of the Year honors. A knee injury limited Beltran to just 98 games in 2000, but he cemented himself as one of the game’s top young stars with a brilliant, healthy campaign in 2001.
Beltran remained in Kansas City until the 2004 season when the Royals sent him to the Astros in a three-team trade that netted them Mark Teahen and John Buck. Beltran, who had earned his first career All-Star nod that season, starred for the ’Stros down the stretch before delivering one of the most incredible postseason performances in MLB history that year. Houston topped Atlanta in the NLDS and took the Cardinals to Game 7 of the NLCS, and in those 12 games Beltran put the Astros’ offense on his back; in 56 trips to the plate, he batted a ridiculous .435/.526/1.022 with eight home runs, three doubles, 21 runs scored and 14 RBIs.
That offseason, Beltran inked a seven-year, $119MM contract with the Mets — the largest in franchise history at the time — where he continued to build on his Cooperstown resume. Beltran made the All-Star team in each of his first three seasons with the Mets (and five of his seven overall), and he turned in yet another memorable playoff performance in 2006. While many remember Beltran being frozen at the hands of an Adam Wainwright curveball to close out Game 7 of that NLCS, Beltran’s greater contributions to that outstanding series came in the the form of a 1.054 OPS and three homers in just 31 plate appearances. Overall, he batted .280/.369/.500 in six and a half seasons with the Mets before being traded to the Giants in exchange for Zack Wheeler.
Beltran went on to sign a two-year, $26MM contract with the Cardinals that offseason, making two more All-Star teams and two more excellent postseason appearances. He parlayed his .282/.343/.493 triple slash in two St. Louis seasons into a three-year, $45MM contract with the Yankees. With the Yankees, he received one final All-Star nod (in 2016) and appeared in the 2015 Wild Card game before being flipped to the Rangers a 2016 trade that sent former first-rounder Dillon Tate to Texas. Beltran remained an above-average hitter all the way through that run in Texas, hitting a combined .271/.327/.468 over the life of that three-year deal.
The 2017 season was Beltran’s least-productive offensive campaign since that injury-shortened 2000 season, but he still clocked 14 home runs in 509 plate appearances and served as a leader and mentor for much of Houston’s impressive young core. While Beltran served as the postseason engine on many of his teams during his peak years, he played the role of a vocal leader and wise elder statesman in his final postseason run. An emotional Beltran dedicated his team’s World Series victory to his hurricane-ravaged home island of Puerto Rico and to the city of Houston, which was also devastated by Hurricane Harvey earlier this year
Beltran and his wife, Jessica, started a fund to aid in Puerto Rico’s recovery and made an initial donation of $1MM, and he also founded the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico back in 2011 — a bilingual high school emphasizing education in addition to athletics.
All told, Beltran’s remarkable career will come to a close with a lifetime .279/.350/.486 batting line, 435 home runs, 1582 runs scored, 1587 RBIs, 312 stolen bases, nine All-Star appearances, three Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers, a Rookie of the Year trophy and a World Series ring. In addition to a superlative body of work in the regular season, he batted .307/.412/.609 with 16 home runs in 65 playoff games (256 plate appearances), making him one of the most decorated postseason batters of all time. He should have one more accolade let to add to the ledger when his name is immortalized among the all-time greats in Cooperstown.
Beltran earned roughly $222MM, per Baseball-Reference, over the life of a career that both B-Ref (69.8 WAR) and Fangraphs (67.2 WAR) consider to be among the absolute best of the past of the past two generations (before even attempting to value his considerable postseason accomplishments). Congratulations to Beltran — one of the best we’ll have the privilege of watching in our lifetimes — on an exceptional career.
Brixton
D’oh… this is sad. See ya in 5 years at your HOF induction
MB923
Not sure if he gets it first ballot honestly. Scott Rolen finished with a higher career WAR and played in 500 fewer games, and I just can’t picture him getting in first ballot
Then again, I’m sure the ballot in 5 years from now will have far less guys with HOF numbers since they now limit it to 10 years.
Brixton
3B vs CF is a much different debate though. There are 15 HOFers with less WAR than Beltran who’s primary position was CF
MB923
3B vs CF is a much different debate though”. Well this is one of the reason’s WAR exists.
There are also more CF in the HOF than 3B (24 to 16). Of the 16 in the HOF, Rolen has a better WAR than 9 of them. (soon to be 25 3B in the HOF of course with Chipper being a lock).
You make a fair point. I count 10 3B who have a 70+ WAR and Rolen is one, and I count 8 CF who have a 70+ WAR and Beltran is one.
outinleftfield
The HOF debate is about position played, not WAR. They are compared to their peers at the position they played. How does Rolen compare to the other 3B that are in the HOF?
Rolen should get in when he is up for HOF voting.
MB923
Late correction, soon to be 17 3B in the HOF I meant, not 25.
MB923
@outinleftfield, and Rolen is up for voting the very next ballot in January. Do you really think he gets in first ballot?
davidcoonce74
Rolen is a puzzling case. Should have done much better in HOF voting, and should be in, but he hasn’t gotten much traction. HOF voters have traditionally had a blind spot with third basemen – there are fewer third basemen in the hall than any other position – and while there are a lot of possible reasons for that it’s still odd.
kyleschwarbersmom
Scott’s first crack at it is just coming up.
MB923
“Should have done much better in HOF voting”
The upcoming ballot is his first year. We don’t know how his vote total will be. But all the talk this year is about Chipper and Thome (and Vlad and Hoffman who are very close), and very little talk about Rolen. I’d be surprised if he got above 50%.
davidcoonce74
Oh, oops, well,disregard everything I just wrote. I’m not sure who I was thinking about then.
MB923
Was it someone knew on the ballot last year? The only 1st time ballots last year who are now 2nd year ballots are Vlad and Manny.
JoshBoman2001
I really wish he could have retired as a Royal.
GareBear
I would have loved that too, but seeing him win a ring after his postseason dominance was equally exciting imho
STLShadows
Congrats on a great career! Loved him when he was on the Cards.
cleve1969
Carlos … hate to see you leave but I totally understand retirement. Thanks for the memories …
No Soup For Yu!
Great guy, great player. Good luck!
acarneglia
Happy Retirement Beltran! Thanks for your time in the Bronx!
xabial
Carlos is one of the Classiest players I’ve seen play.
Happy you finally won that Ring, Carlos
-Yankee fan
MB923
Agree.
LeylandsLung
I was hoping he would do this. Go out on the highest note possible.
casualatlfan
Hope he has a great retirement, he’s earned it after an awesome career.
JD396
It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago that he got traded from the Royals.
About all he had left was 3000 hits and 500 HR, both of which were going to be a couple more solid years away. Aside from that, he was one of the better players in the league for an extraordinarily long time. He stayed healthy for the most part, and gets to go out a world champion… and it all seems right that it was in Houston where he almost singlehandedly got them to the WS in 04.
pinballwizard1969
Not a bad name to throw in the ring so to speak for Yankees Manager now that’s he’s retired.
Tim McCollum
minor league manager? yes
major league coach? yes
major league manager? no yet
Ironman_4life
Not a Hall of Famer in my opinion. But the nerds now that vote who never set foot on a baseball field will put him in. You can’t put every good player in the Hall of Fame. It’s not for Good players it’s for the elite
MB923
Beltran was more than just a “good player”.
thegreatcerealfamine
Very good player but certainly not great…
Mattingly for example was a great player…
MB923
Mattingly had a great 5 year peek and a very good career, but certainly not a HOFer.
Cam
What makes Mattingly greater than Beltran?
Tim McCollum
I think it”ll take him awhile and eek in towards the end of his ten years.
I agree with you its not the hall of the very good but based on who’s in and not in he’s got a good chance. even looking at the old school numbers and not crap like war
siddfinch1079
Yes because I would rather the Hall Of Fame classes be picked by who was in the “Good Ol Boys” club…get a clue. None of them ever voted in players that weren’t deserving…
JD396
For every player in the HOF because of nerds who never set foot on a field, there’s five HOF’ers who got voted in by sentimentalist dinks who never set foot on a field.
You have to weigh 1) how many peak seasons did a guy have, 2) how high were those peaks, and 3) what is his total body of work. It’s a function of peak greatness and longevity.
There’s all kinds of HOF’ers who were never the best player in the league at any particular point. Hell, Mazeroski is in the HOF essentially because of one single swing of the bat.
jakem59
Mazerowski is arguably the greatest defensive 2nd baseman the game has ever seen
davbee
Mazeroski is the Ozzie Smith of second basemen.
mlb1225
I don’t understand where you think he doesn’t deserve it. 435 homers, 312 steals, 279 career average, with a 837 OPS. He also earned 9 all-star game appearances, 3 Gold Gloves, and 2 silver sluggers. Plus, he has a 69.8 WAR. and also had 6 20/20 seasons. A player who was known for his elite speed, power, and defense in their prime, and still carried a good amount of power into their older ages, more than deserves to be in The Hall Of Fame. Anyways, players never voted who made The Hall, or not.
morebreakdowns
As a Met fan, I honestly don’t understand why Mets fans can’t let 2006 go? He was a great Met
bastros88
agree, like he single handily cost the mets that series
Reflect
Beltran was the reason that series (and that game) even existed.
Astros_fan_84
All the Astros hitters had career years. Not a coincidence.
I bet a bunch of front offices are going to try and sign him to a personal services contract.
Tim McCollum
Yankees hitting coach? I like that idea.
gofish
So, if he gets voted into the HOF, what team does he go in with?
KC? – seven seasons, .287, 123 HR
NYM? – .seven seasons, 280, 149 HR, 4 ASG appearances
HOU? – two seasons, memorable playoff appearance, World Series winner
MB923
Giants
Nah it’s likely the Mets. Most career games, runs, doubles, HR, OBP, Slug and OPS are with the Mets. Coincidentally, he had nearly the exact same number of AB with the Royals as he did with the Mets (3134 to 3133)
morebreakdowns
Not to mention his GG and SS came with the Mets, it might take awards MVP votes, etc to decide between the two. Also he said in the article that he still considers NY home, so that may also help if the committee asks for his input.
jakec77
I could see Mets or KC. Maybe Mets get the nod because of his time with Yanks as well? Really, it’s almost a coin flip between those two.
MB923
“Maybe Mets get the nod because of his time with Yanks as well?”
I’m not sure what one has to do with the other. I mean they play in the same city, but they are still 2 completely separate franchises and it will have Zero factor on whether he goes in as a Royal or Met.
yukongold
Hoping he dons the Yankees cap.
JDGoat
There’s no way that happens
cardfan2011
Loved watching Beltran, especially when he was a Cardinal, and it was so satisfying to see him win a WS in his last year. So long Beltran, great career!
jackt
Won’t miss him absolutely annihilating Brewers’ pitching, which he did throughout his career, but he’s been one of the most consistently great hitting forces since I can remember. Has to be a HOFer.
Wainofan
I loved Beltran as a Cardinal. however hof might not be so sure. His stats are roughly equal to jim Edmonds, who had 64.5 career war to beltrans 67 and very comparable counting stats. Edmonds was superior defensively to Beltran and prob top 5 defensive center fielders all time, yet he did not last past 1 year of voting.
Metsfan93
Beltran has much better traditional stats than Edmonds, who failed to reach 2000 H, something that may doom Andruw Jones too. Edmonds also fell just shy of 400 HR, though he surely deserves a better Hall fate and is deserving IMO.
Edmonds also debuted on a stacked ballot, as all ballots since 2013 have been. The 2013-2019 ballots are probably going to induct 19 players in seven years, a fairly unprecedented run- and Kenny Lofton, Bernie, Posada, Edmonds, Palmeiro fell victim to ballot crowding during that time period, too, with Bonds, Clemens, Helton, Rolen, Andruw, Wagner, Sheffield, Manny, Kent, Walker, Mussina, Schilling, Sosa still waiting come 2020.
By 2023, when Beltran is eligible, Bonds/Clemens/Walker/Sosa/Schilling will be gone, Mussina is probably inducted, and others could be. It’ll be a different, less stacked ballot. Edmonds had bad timing.
JD396
Andruw was on a HOF trajectory, on pace to challenge the 700 HR mark… then went on a Niagra Falls trajectory.
sfg415sfc
Good luck in your future endeavors. Class act.
PS: Thanks for nothing. -Giants fan
baseballpun
Lower WAR than Larry Walker, FWIW.
Love Beltran though. Glad he got the ring before he called it quits.
Brixton
Walker got screwed bcuz Colorado
Del Boca Vista
Tremendous player. Loved hearing him talk hitting. Happy Retirement, Beltran!!!
the earth is flat
thanks for this article. love reading these sendoffs from MLBTR and i loved watching Carlos play all these years. I drafted him in my first fantasy league in 1999 when i was in 6th grade!
fmj
really like this guy. always was a thorn in the cardinals side during his prime. I was ecstatic to see him sign with st Louis later. always a class act and very respected player regardless of uniform. he was one of the reasons I was rooting for Houston to win a ring. he deserves it.
Wrek305
Best way to go out. On top as a champion.
chri
Realtexan
Stay a Astro help out Hinch on the bench. We need a really good coach to help with the younger and some older players. Love to see you in dug out stand with the rest of team and Hinch. Good luck in everything you do and Congrats on a super great baseball career.
outinleftfield
Loved watching him play. Right on the cusp of being HOF worthy. I hope he gets in.
mlb1225
I think that’s the best way to go out. End a fantastic, likely Hall Of Fame career with a World Series Ring.
astros2017wschamps
The Astros should find a spot for him on their coaching staff. He seemed to do such a good job mentoring our young players.
InvalidUserID
Helluva ball player. He finally got to wear pinstripes after all the years and gets a ring in his final season. Future HOF for sure.