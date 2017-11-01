Tony La Russa To Join Red Sox Organization

The Red Sox are set to add Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa to their organization, according to a report from Chad Jennings and Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald. La Russa just wrapped up a stint with the Diamondbacks, which he began as “chief baseball officer” and ended as “chief baseball analyst” after a front office shakeup.

We’ll likely know more soon, as the Herald reports an announcement could come tomorrow. What is clear is that La Russa will not be wearing a uniform. Jennings and Silverman say that he’s not slated to take a role on the staff of incoming skipper Alex Cora.

La Russa, who is now 73 years of age, instead seems slated to join a front office that’s helmed by Dave Dombrowski. (The two go way back, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag notes on Twitter.) It seems likely that La Russa will function in some kind of senior advisory capacity rather than taking up a spot with everyday duties in the chain of command, though that’s just speculation at this stage.

Boston has failed to make its way out of the divisional round in each of the past two postseasons, despite capturing consecutive AL East crowns. In the aftermath, skipper John Farrell lost his job and was ultimately replaced by Cora — who’ll be a rookie manager but is currently experiencing a deep run in his job as the Astros bench coach. It’s not entirely clear whether La Russa will have any role in helping to mentor Cora, but his vast experience will surely be drawn on as the organization looks both to repeat its divisional title and advance further into the playoffs.