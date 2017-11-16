Yankees Reportedly Interested In Jurickson Profar

10:57am: Most teams have at least checked in on Profar’s availability, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (on Twitter). Grant, however, adds that he finds it likelier that Profar would be part of a larger deal than this and/or that the Rangers would wait until deeper into the offseason to make a move.
10:01am: The Yankees have interest in swinging a deal for Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar in the next few days, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The Yanks are a surprising entrant into Profar’s list of potential suitors given their considerable infield depth. New York has Didi Gregorius at shortstop, Starlin Castro at second base and Chase Headley at third, with Ronald Torreyes in a utility role and well-regarded prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar on the cusp of MLB-readiness. Young Tyler Wade represents another utility option that is already on the 40-man roster.
Nonetheless, Sherman notes, the Yankees are intrigued by the idea of adding the game’s former No. 1 overall prospect in exchange for some of the pitchers on the fringes of their 40-man roster as they look to set that 40-man roster in advance of the Rule 5 Draft. The deadline to add players to the 40-man roster in advance of the Rule 5 Draft will come on Monday. Names like Bryan Mitchell, Caleb Smith, Luis Cessa and Chasen Shreve are among those listed by Sherman as possible players on the Yankees’ 40-man bubble.
Profar has long been an obvious trade candidate. The Rangers have Elvis Andrus at shortstop and Adrian Beltre at third base, and they committed to Rougned Odor as their long-term second baseman last offseason by signing him to a $49.5MM extension. While both Beltre and Andrus could leave the Rangers after next season — Beltre’s contract runs through 2018, while Andrus has an opt-out next offseason — the Rangers don’t have much of a spot for Profar in the interim. He’s out of minor league options and hasn’t thrived in a utility role in recent seasons.
The Rangers, furthermore, need starting pitching depth more than almost any other club in the Majors. Their rotation options beyond Cole Hamels and Martin Perez (neither of whom was impressive in 2017) are sparse, at best. If the Yankees like the idea lessening their 40-man crunch by condensing two arms into a single player with greater individual upside, then Profar certainly makes some degree of sense.
Of course, it remains to be seen just how Profar would fit into their plans. He’s controllable for another three seasons but cannot be optioned to the minors, meaning he’d leapfrog one of Torreyes or Wade on the current depth chart. Neither Torreyes nor Wade has proven himself to be an especially potent bat in the Majors, though the same can be true of Profar. That said, Profar was once considered baseball’s best prospect before a pair of shoulder surgeries wiped out two years of his career, and he did hit .287/.383/.428 in 383 Triple-A plate appearances this season. The Yankees may very well relish the notion of acquiring a player they can slot in at any position on the infield if he comes with greater offensive upside than either of their currently projected utility candidates.
jonscriff
wouldn’t be surprised if yankees give up a few RHP bullpen guys since they have so much depth.
Adam6710
It’s just a little odd if you ask me to see them trade for a piece they don’t need. They do need a backup catcher, potentially a DH and starting pitching. Wouldn’t all that depth be put to better use acquiring those? If they are planning to unload Headley, maybe this makes more sense.
acarneglia
Romine is more than capable of playing 10-30 games. No need to add another catcher.
jbigz12
what kind of backup catcher plays 10 games a year?
algionfriddo
Ralph Houk… and he did it on 5 consecutive championship teams.
Gasu1
He was only a third string catcher, though. Charlie Silvera was ahead of him.
bucsfan
Could be that they have enough capital for Profar and could then flip him more lottery ticket type prospects that don’t need to go on the 40 man. The Rangers need the talent closer to the show so they might not find another suitor that could offer what the Yankees could. Just my theories, since the Yankees are loaded around the infield.
schellis
To the Reds for Rookie Davis. Only way to salvage that crap Chapman trade.
driftcat28
Cessa, Shreve, and Mitchell for Profar?
Brixton
Thats bad for the Yankees
kenneth cole
Yeah that’s a little too much
walls17
They don’t really have a need for him but it could an interesting move
JordanB28
So what’s the point? Is this another reclamation project or something? Because I don’t see why we’re interested.
madmanTX
Adams, Sheffield and Acevedo still with NY? That’s a good start if so.
dwhitt3
For Profar? None of them will be apart of a deal
thegreatcerealfamine
Good start for what?
JDGoat
Hilarious
stoth15
profar for sheffield straight up is a steal for the rangers what are you smoking my friend
mike156
Now come the irrational empty the farm system for a busted former #1 suggestions. Cashman–curb yourself.
Tim McCollum
No this is is a move a couple guys who they will need to expose to the rule 5 draft for a guy who can play a utility role better than Torreyas or Tyler Austin
yukongold
Mitchell has #2 potential, if he can keep the walks in check. Just look how he dominated Spring Training last year until he broke his toe. Mitchell for Profar. Get it done Cash.
JDGoat
Spring training isn’t a good indicator of anything
antsmith7
Torres is going to be a superstar, they’ll probably end up trading Andujar or Castro.
Tim McCollum
for Profar?
lol
thegreatcerealfamine
“The Yankees have interest in swinging a deal for Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar in the next few days” reports Joel Sherman. So much to pick apart with any Sherman story involving the Yankees let alone this one. First of all Sherman was on MLB network a couple of times yesterday and when asked about any updates on teams he mentioned zip other then being the only reporter out of three to be rude about Jeters answers to the press. Second Sweeny Murti who covers the Yankees for WFAN,Sports Net NY,and the Yankees Radio Network was on Hot Stove this morning and mentioned nothing.
klipklop
Do it Yankees, get him cheap and you will have another All-Star on your hands, I guarantee it.
chound
Profar is getting traded this off season… all the chatter about how they don’t have to move him is a load of crap. Holding on to him was a mistake. However, I guarantee that you’re wrong. He will absolutely not be an all-star… well maybe he will be an all-star once (seems “everyone” gets there once).
KnicksCavsFan
I think it would be a brilliant move to trade prospects you’re not going to protect from the Rule 5 draft and package Profar along with a couple of other more high end guys if it can net a major need or to flip them into more prospects that are a few years away and don’t need to be placed on the 40 man roster.
I would be a little shocked if Profar could be had for guys like Mitchell, Cesa or Shreve.
Gasu1
I think the Yankees would want to give up a few guys who need to be protected for one. I could see Mitchell plus Cessa for Profar plus some arm in low A.
chichitog
I wouldn’t even give a gift card from Walmart for Profar. The guy have been given a fair amount of chances and has done nothing. There is not enough pop in his bat and his glove is horrible.
Sibert18
Lol, his defense is his best tool. He hasn’t really been given that many chances either, at least as a starter. He’s proven he can’t be a UTIL player but slot him as a starter and I think he has real potential. It’s a totally different mind set and he’s still young, plenty of opportunity and potential left
algionfriddo
Castro to 3rd. Headley in bench role, Profar to 2b and can backup at ss if needed. Torres takes over at 3b when ready.
thegreatcerealfamine
Castro doesn’t have the arm for third…
anthonypaul23
Yes he does but I dont see him there
thegreatcerealfamine
No,they thought about it last year but balked at the thought. If he did Torreyes wouldn’t have started there so much and the Cubs felt the same…
GoRav114
I was hoping Orioles would target him to take over for the utility role from Ryan Flaherty. They can give Texas a good bullpen piece and a lesser prospect or Texas can add a prospect and get back Britton.
mlb1225
Profar and a prospect for Brittion? This isn’t Playstation.
marshmallowman
Torreyes was fantastic when given the chance to start in 2017. why the yanks would give up on him for a (to this point) bust is beyond my comprehension
tigers1021
Would be bad for the Tigers to look into Profar
Brians601
Wow I remember when all the insiders were salivating over Profar a few years ago. Everyone was convinced he was a cant miss top prospect, funny how things seem to workout.
The only way this makes sense is if they are looking to trade him right after they trade for him in some sort of a package. What they really should be looking to address is filling their DH or starting pitching depth.
Or maybe even finding someone dumb enough to take Elsburry or Headley. Atleast Headley is gone after next year, I get sick to my stomach thinking Elsburry has another 3 years left on his contract. They’ll likely end up releasing him. I still don’t get why they didn’t just stick with Cano, Elsburry was like the really awful runners up trophy.
I want to see more of their prospects getting playing time.
If their younger guys make a step forward this year 2018 is going to be fun.
Kolukonu
Letting Cano walk meant drafting a certain RF that dominated this past year.
infernoscurse
Fake news like those from trump. He was drafted thanks to nick swisher signing with cleveland.
guille
Well Cano was more expensive and has 3 more years on his contract, so it’s not really a fair comparison. But yeah, Ellsbury was bad contract then and now. It doesn’t seem they will let him get in the way of any younger player though. OTOH it always pissed me off that they had a cheaper, better version in Gardner and didn’t trust him with the CF job
keeler2434
If we are talking about Romine here. I’d trade him for a broken down washing machine or flat out release him n sign retired 46 year old Sal Fasano to replace him. That’s how bad he is. Only good thing he’s ever done was start an awesome brawl against the Tigers.
steelerbravenation
Betances for Profar
majorflaw
“Betances for Profar.”
Ha! Good one. I take it you’re a Rangers fan.
GarryHarris
This has to be rumor started by the Rangers to increase Jurickson Profar’s trade value. The Yankees need stating pitching can get one with those bubble players mentioned.