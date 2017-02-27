NL Central Notes: DeSclafani, Reds, Molina, Cubs

Anthony DeSclafani’s first appearance of the spring will be delayed due to the fact that the Reds right-hander is experiencing some “tenderness” in his elbow, manager Bryan Price told reporters, including C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Price stressed that the team is merely being cautious and said there’s “no red alert” surrounding the team’s presumptive Opening Day starter. “At this point in time, we don’t have any great or grave concerns or any concerns that he won’t be ready for Opening Day roster,” said Price. That’s certainly encouraging, though the situation at least merits monitoring until DeSclafani is healthy enough to take the hill. The 26-year-old missed the first two months of the 2016 season with an oblique injury but was the team’s best starter upon returning. In 123 1/3 innings, DeSclafani pitched to a 3.28 ERA with 7.7 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a 41.9 percent ground-ball rate.
- Sticking with the Reds, Price isn’t planning on utilizing a traditional closer this season, writes MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon. The manager instead hopes to have as many as four relievers that can work in various scenarios and be available for multiple innings. Offseason acquisition Drew Storen voiced a willingness to pitch in any role and spoke to Sheldon about the evolution of bullpen management in recent seasons and added that picking up high-leverage outs in other innings can be equally satisfying. Presumably, Storen is one of those arms that Price hopes to be able to lean upon in later innings. Other candidates, from my vantage point, include Raisel Iglesias, Michael Lorenzen and Tony Cingrani
- The Cardinals and Yadier Molina face a more complicated negotiation process than the majority of extension scenarios, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports observes. Molina is a franchise icon in St. Louis, and the team hopes to have him spend the entirety of his career in a Cardinals uniform. However, he’ll also turn 35 this summer, and even an additional three years would carry Molina through the age of 38. For a catcher with his type of workload, that’s a potentially troubling commitment for the team to make, especially when it’s top position prospect is young catcher Carson Kelly. “Both sides are trying to work hard and see if we can make it happen,” agent Melvin Roman told Rosenthal. The three-year, $50MM sum suggested by Rosenthal feels quite steep for a 35-year-old catcher whose power has diminished in recent years, though. Molina also had some uncharacteristic struggles in slowing the running game last year, as he caught just 21 percent of attempted thieves. Then again, as Rosenthal suggests, Molina’s case is fairly unique, and he remained quite productive at the dish last season (.307/.360/.427).
- Also from Rosenthal’s piece, Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been impressed by a number of the team’s young prospects in camp. While few would be surprised to hear that top-regarded names like Eloy Jimenez and Ian Happ have caught Maddon’s eye, Rosenthal notes that the skipper is also impressed by minor league outfielder Mark Zagunis and infielder Chesny Young. Chicago’s deep stock of prospects will serve them well not only by offering depth pieces in the event of injury but also when addressing needs that may arise prior to the non-waiver trade deadline this summer.
Comments
thebare
Get ready Chi- town North Happ will be you super ultimatum
thebare
My bad I meant utility guy after Zoberst leave in 2018-19 look to Happ to fill those great shoes
Mikel Grady
Hope so. Happ looks like real deal
IACub
Okay, but…Super ultimatum sounds, idk, more intimidating.
chesteraarthur
young pitcher and elbow issue – it seems like panic until proven otherwise
Joe W.
If i where the cards i’d extend Molina for as long as I think he can stand.. and then give him a couple team options.. just in case. As a Pirate fan, i’ve seen him quite a bit over the years.. the guy is just good and seems like he is also great for the team in general. I duno what that would cost.. but even if he goes to back up roll in 2 years.. i’d still want him around.
CompanyAssassin
Yeah I’d think a 3 year would do fine at pretty much any reasonable cost seeing how profitable he alone is. After that I’d like to see him roll into some kind of advisory/management role with the Cards, losing his clubhouse presence would be a large loss in itself.
slider32
I can see the Cubs trading either a few of their top prospcects or a player like Baez or Almora to get a young controllable pitcher down the line!
biasisrelitive
yup they will have to eventually rotation is ageing
mvottop
Hopefully disco is okay.