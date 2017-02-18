Arte Moreno On Angels’ Payroll, Stadium

Angels owner Arte Moreno spoke to reporters, including Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, early Saturday, and he spoke about the team’s payroll in upcoming seasons and its future in its current stadium. Here’s some of what he had to say.
- Recent Angels offseasons have been a far cry from several years ago, when the team signed top free agents like Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton and C.J. Wilson (sometimes to limited success, as it turned out). This past winter, the Angels were again relatively quiet, though they did add Cameron Maybin, Luis Valbuena, Jesse Chavez, Danny Espinosa, Ben Revere and Martin Maldonado. The team will have greater financial flexibility in upcoming offseasons than it did this past winter, however, according to Moreno. The Angels can potentially clear plenty of payroll after 2017, including the last year of Josh Hamilton’s contract and potentially also the contracts of Ricky Nolasco and Huston Street (although the team has 2018 options on both players). The team could potentially again contend for top free-agent talent, Moreno says. “If our people feel it’s a player who fits, that’s what we’re going to do,” says the owner. “We’re going to try to win.”
- The team could also add payroll in trades later this season if the team performs well. Fletcher notes that the team is currently about $10MM to $12MM below the luxury tax threshold. The Angels, Moreno says, “have enough economic flexibility to be able to go out and, if we do have holes, try to fill those holes.”
- The Angels will remain in Angel Stadium until 2028 or beyond, according to Moreno. The team’s stadium deal contained the option to leave by 2019, but the Angels have no immediate plans to leave and would not be able to build a new stadium by then anyway. Instead, they will focus on upgrading their current ballpark. In addition to their option to leave their stadium by 2028, they also have an option to leave by 2038.
HaloShane
Arguably one of the worst owners in the MLB. He is completely lost when in comes to baseball decisions. If he does not get it, that’s okay. The least he can do is put the people around him that does, then stay out of the way. Sad organization from A ball to MLB, on up to the front office.
alt2tab
He’s willing to spend money on his team and provide the fans with a solid experience. Seems like a solid owner to me. His one major flaw was that he interfered continuously with baseball ops decisions under Tony Reagins and Jerry Dipoto. It seems as if he has taken a step back from that though
sufferfortribe
If they didn’t have Trout and Pujols, they would be irrelevant. Moreno possesses terrible judgement when it comes to FA. His team will be burdened by the Pujols contract for years to come.
Oh, and their Single A team stunk so bad last season that I quit going to their games.
HaloShane
You must follow the Angels as well, because you are 100% correct. Really, you could just say Trout….. AP has become a poor mans David Ortiz.
SamFuldsFive
Trout is wasting away on this joke of a team.