Camp Battles: Milwaukee Brewers

For the rebuilding Brewers, the 2017 season will serve as an audition to determine who will be part of the team’s future. Step one in the process will begin this spring with several players in the mix for openings.

Here are some notable position battles to keep an eye on.

CENTER FIELD and RIGHT FIELD

Keon Broxton

Age: 27

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 1

Domingo Santana

Age: 24

Bats: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season

Options remaining: 1

Hernan Perez

Age: 26

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’20 season

Options remaining: Out of options

Kirk Nieuwenhuis

Age: 29

Bats: L

Contract Status: 1 year, $900K; projected to become a free agent after ’19 season

Options remaining: Out of options



Lewis Brinson

Age: 23

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’23 season

Options remaining: 3

Other candidates: Ryan Cordell, Kyle Wren

Sporting a .125/.253/.188 slash line in 75 plate appearances, Broxton was, unsurprisingly, optioned to the minors in early July. That he was recalled later in the month and inserted into the starting lineup was a surprise, but he rewarded the Brewers’ faith in him with a stellar performance over his final 169 plate appearances (.294/.399/.538), including eight homers and 16 stolen bases. The center field job is likely his to lose.

Santana also left quite a late-season impression with a .301/.350/.581 slash line over his final 100 plate appearances. That should also give him a leg up this spring, although his 32.4% strikeout rate presents enough of a concern that he won’t just be handed the starting right field job. Of course, giving him regular playing time during a rebuilding season is how you find out if he’s capable of making the proper adjustments.

Perez probably won’t be named as a “starter”, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be in the starting lineup more often than not in 2017. With his defensive versatility—he played every position but catcher and pitcher in 2016— and an intriguing stat line in his first opportunity at semi-regular playing time in the Majors (.730 OPS, 13 HR, 34 SB in 430 plate appearances), there’s no question that Perez has tremendous value to the Brewers. It just might not be—and doesn’t have to be—as a regular outfielder.

Nieuwenhuis, who started 68 games in center field and 22 games in right field in 2016, gives the Brewers a veteran alternative to bridge the gap to the team’s top outfield prospects. Like the other outfield candidates, he strikes out a ton, but he also showed some power in 2016 (13 HR, 18 2B in 392 plate appearances).

After being acquired from the Rangers in the Jonathan Lucroy on August 1st, Brinson asserted himself as the Brewers’ top prospect heading into the season with a .382/.387/.618 slash line in 93 plate appearances for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He wasn’t having the best season prior to the trade (.237/.280/.431 in 326 Double-A plate appearances), however, and his poor walk-to-strikeout ratio (19 BB, 85 K between Double-A and Triple-A) is an indication that he’s probably isn’t ready to handle Major League pitching on a regular basis.

Prediction: Broxton, Santana

CATCHER

Andrew Susac

Age: 27

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season

Options remaining: 2

Jett Bandy

Age: 27

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 or ’22 season

Options remaining: 1

Manny Piña

Age: 30

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season

Options remaining: Out of options



A 2nd round pick by the Giants in 2011 and one of their top prospects soon after, Susac has put up solid numbers throughout the minors (.246/.354/.424) despite being sidelined by injury more often than not—he has played in an average of 86 games per season. Regardless, he was never going to have an opportunity with Buster Posey ahead of him, which is partly why the Giants were willing to include him in the deal for reliever Will Smith at the 2016 trade deadline.

Not only will Susac need to prove that he can stay healthy, he’ll also have to beat out Bandy, who showed some power as a rookie with the Angels in 2016. In 231 plate appearances, the former 31st round pick had eight homers and nine doubles while throwing out 40% of attempted base stealers (19-for-48). Susac’s familiarity with the Brewers’ pitching staff—he spent most of September in the Majors and started four games behind the plate; Bandy was acquired this offseason—could give him an edge.

Piña, a journeyman who slashed .254/.346/.394 in 81 late-season plate appearances for the Brewers in 2016, is most likely competing to be the backup. But since neither Bandy or Susac has earned the right to be handed an MLB job, Piña should have at least an outside chance at regular playing time.

Prediction: Susac

STARTING ROTATION (ALL SPOTS)

Junior Guerra

Age: 32

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season

Options remaining: 1



Matt Garza

Age: 33

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $12.5MM; $13MM vesting or $5MM club option for ’18

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Wily Peralta

Age: 28

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $4.275MM; projected to become a free agent after ’19 season

Options remaining: 3

Chase Anderson

Age: 29

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $2.45MM; projected to become a free agent after ’20 season

Options remaining: 1

Zach Davies

Age: 24

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season

Options remaining: 2

Jimmy Nelson

Age: 28

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’20 season

Options remaining: 2

Tommy Milone

Age: 30

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’18 season

Options remaining: Out of options

Josh Hader

Age: 23

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’23 season

Options remaining: 3



Other candidates: Brent Suter, Aaron Wilkerson, Brandon Woodruff



After making his first MLB start last May at the age of 31, Guerra went on to be the team’s “ace” in 2016. Unfortunately, an elbow injury slowed him down late in the season and, in all likelihood, hurt his value enough that the Brewers weren’t able to flip him to a contender during the offseason. Barring any setbacks with his elbow, he’ll have a good chance of taking the ball on Opening Day.

Garza wasn’t terrible in 2016, posting a 3.72 ERA over his last 12 starts, but his contract status makes it likely that the Brewers won’t keep him around for the entire season. If he reaches 115 innings—approximately 20-23 starts—his $13 million option for 2018 will vest. This will also make it difficult to trade him. Even if he boosts his trade value with a strong 1st half performance, teams will be wary of taking on his 2018 salary. As a result, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the Brewers released him if he performs poorly this spring.

A mid-season demotion seemed to wake up a struggling Peralta, who responded with 10 very good starts to end the season (2.92 ERA, 61.2 IP, 55 H, 16 BB, 51 K). It saved him from being non-tendered this offseason and, along with being out of options, should give him an edge in this competition.

Anderson and Davies both proved to be solid back-of-the-rotation pitchers in 2016. Nelson has the potential to be more, but an awful finish (7.28 ERA over last 11 starts) could mean that he’s, surprisingly, an underdog to make the Opening Day rotation.

Despite getting knocked around in 2016, Milone should not be underestimated in this competition. He has had plenty of success as a starting pitcher with the A’s and Twins. He’s also out of options and, unlike the aforementioned candidates, he’s left-handed. That should ensure that he gets a long look before the team determines whether he’s a better fit in the rotation or the bullpen.

Not only is Hader the Brewers’ best pitching prospect, Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus and MLB Pipeline each rank him as the best left-handed pitching prospect in the game. He also has 14 (mostly very good) Triple-A starts under his belt while posting an impressive 11.5 K/9. Considering that he wouldn’t be expected to take on a full workload as a rookie, not to mention the potential drawback of starting his MLB service time clock on Opening Day, it’s highly unlikely that Hader is in the Majors in early April.

Prediction: Guerra, Garza, Anderson, Davies, Peralta

