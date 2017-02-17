Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy underwent an MRI yesterday and a CT scan today due to back spasms that have been troubling him since late January, Hardy himself told reporters (via Peter Schmuck and Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun). Hardy has had back spasms in the past but doesn’t seem overly concerned by the injury, stating that they feel “similar to everything I’ve had in the past.” At this juncture, there doesn’t sound to be cause for significant concern, but the situation is certainly worth keeping an eye on.
A few more notes out of the game’s eastern divisions …
- Spring Training is off to a rocky start for Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart, as Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald reports. Though it’s obviously still early, Swihart has struggled badly with getting the ball back to the pitcher. As Drellich explains, that’s perhaps of particular concern here: Swihart is reacclimating to life behind the dish after a stint in the outfield (and then on the DL) in 2016 and has always faced questions about his defensive abilities.
- The Rays have some interest in newly knuckleballing righty Brian Wilson, according to Marc Topkin and Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times. Once a power late-inning reliever, Wilson has battled injuries and hasn’t pitched competitively since 2014. Tampa Bay has dedicated resources to finding and developing knucklers, and trying out the soon-to-be-35-year-old would at least represent a fun-to-follow experiment.
- Speaking of former closers, Jim Johnson will enter camp with a firm hold on the 9th inning for the Braves, as David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes. Atlanta extended the 33-year-old after his strong finish to the 2016 season, which included a run as the Braves’ closer. Johnson finished the year with 64 2/3 innings of 3.06 ERA ball on his ledger, supported by a surprising 9.5 K/9. A repeat of that strikeout rate seems unlikely, as Johnson’s 7.7% swinging-strike rate fell below the league average and right at his career mark, but he continues to induce plenty of groundballs.
- After telling reporters yesterday that he was still experiencing symptoms from his broken right ring finger, Nationals righty Max Scherzer took part in a seemingly productive long toss session today, as Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post was among those to tweet. While it still seems likely that he’ll be delayed, and may not quite be ready to take the ball on Opening Day, it’s encouraging that Scherzer is not being held back entirely from throwing. The reigning National League Cy Young winner had been expected to participate in the World Baseball Classic, but those plans were already iced when the news emerged that he had been diagnosed with the fractured digit.
Comments
crazy Jawa
I love Hardy. I can’t imagine an Os team without him and I hate to say that his best days are behind him.
JDGoat
Ya he’s one of the few Orioles that I like but he hasn’t had an above average year at the plate since 2011. His glove makes him serviceable but if this back issue is serious he’s gonna be toast.
DimitriInLA
One of the few Orioles you like?! It’s one of the most likable teams around!! The list of truly enjoyable players to watch is immense. Lot of personality, camaraderie and talent.
alufkin21
I’d be on board with the Rays bringing Brian Wilson in to camp and seeing what he’s got. The team obviously sees some potential in having a knuckleballer on the roster (as evidenced by Eddie Gamboa sticking on the 40-man roster as long as he did this offseason) and there really isn’t any risk involved with a minor league deal.
ducksnort69
Part of me thinks Gamboa will be better than Garton(although he is still likely DFA). At the very least Wilson brings an experienced beard into ST.
notagain27
Baseball Front Office personnel know that knuckleballers and domes are a perfect match.
dwilson10
As an O’s fan, I feel they need to move on from Hardy this upcoming offseason. It would save them a lot of money ($14M option or $2M buyout), he is going to be 35, his hitting isn’t very good anymore, and he is hurt every year. They can acquire another SS through a trade, sign one as a FA, bring up Mountcastle (who some people think could be close), or move Machado to SS and get a 3rd baseman. I’ve enjoyed watching Hardy play but I think his best days are behind him.