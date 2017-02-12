Minor MLB Transactions: 2/12/17

Sunday’s minor moves from around baseball:
- The Rays have signed right-handed reliever Jeff Walters to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (Twitter link). This will be the second major league organization for Walters, who had been with the Mets since they selected him in the seventh round of the 2010 draft. The 29-year-old never cracked the majors as a Met, and he’s coming off a season in which he struggled to a 5.89 ERA, 6.58 K/9 and 3.84 BB/9 over 65 2/3 Triple-A innings.
