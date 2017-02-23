Minor MLB Transactions: 2/23/17

We’ll track the day’s minor moves here:
- The Mets have announced the signing of righty Wilfredo Boscan to a minor-league deal that does not include an invite to MLB camp. Boscan, 27, appeared in the majors for the first time last year — he had previously been on an active roster without being handed the ball — though he struggled in limited action. He did, however, managed 169 1/3 innings of 3.14 ERA ball at the Triple-A level, with 5.8 K/9 against 2.9 BB/9. Boscan’s broader track record in the upper minors suggests those results may have been something of an outlier, however; he has allowed more than four earned runs per nine innings over his 467 2/3 lifetime frames at Double-A and Triple-A. In any event, he’ll represent another depth arm for New York to call upon should a need arise this year.
Comments
formerdraftpick
Surprised they aren’t bringing Bosco to camp. Although he may not make the squad, I could see him shuttling between the Mets and Vegas for a spot start or two this year. Who knows, he might be a nice middle relief piece in the long run.