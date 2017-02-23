Potential Trade Destinations For Derek Norris

The Nationals’ reported two-year agreement with Matt Wieters (which contains a player option/opt-out clause after the first season) gives the team four catchers on the 40-man roster, as Wieters now joins Derek Norris, Jose Lobaton and young Pedro Severino. While Severino was likely to open the year in the minors anyhow, the addition of Wieters immediately made it apparent that the Nats were likely to explore deals involving their remaining two MLB backstops.
Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post wrote this week that manager Dusty Baker strongly implied that the team would gauge interest in Norris, and FanRag’s Jon Heyman wrote today that the Nats are “trying to trade” Norris, citing sources from other clubs that have been contacted by the Washington front office. The Post’s Barry Svrluga adds to the Norris trade buzz as well, tweeting that his expectation is that Norris will be traded. That’d leave the Nats with Wieters and Lobaton to comprise their primary catching corps (with Severino, of course, in the wings at Triple-A).
Unquestionably, Norris’ value was higher a year ago than it is at present. The former Padres and Athletics receiver (who was originally drafted by the Nats in 2007) posted quality offensive numbers from 2013-15 but limped to a dismal .186/.255/.328 batting line in 458 plate appearances last season. That was about 45 percent worse than the league-average bat, per park-adjusted metrics like OPS+ and wRC+, leading many (myself included) to wonder about the possibility of Norris simply being non-tendered by the Padres this winter. Instead, San Diego tendered him a contract and traded him back to the Nats, who avoided arbitration with Norris on a one-year deal worth $4.2MM.
Though his 2016 production (or lack thereof) diminishes Norris’ trade value, there’s also still reason to believe that the Nats could find a taker. Norris only just turned 28 years of age last week, and he’s just one season removed from a .250/.305/.404 batting line that is more than passable for a catcher. From 2013-15 he hit a combined .256/.333/.405, and he’s clubbed left-handed pitching at a .276/.353/.453 clip in his career as well (even including last year’s woeful output).
Norris has received well-above-average marks in pitch framing over the past two seasons, and while he’s been inconsistent in controlling the running game on a year-to-year basis, his career caught-stealing rate checks in at a roughly average mark of 26 percent. (He’s been as high as 34 percent in 2015 and as low as 17 percent in 2014.) Furthermore, Norris has two years of club control remaining. If he’s able to bounce back following a trade, his new team would have the option of retaining him through the 2018 season via arbitration. For a club without a clear answer at catcher or a rebuilding squad that could look to flip a rejuvenated Norris sometime in the next nine months, the extra year of control carries some appeal.
The majority of clubs around the league are set when it comes to a starting catcher, but there are still clubs where Norris can either slot in as a veteran backup or compete with a less-proven option for regular at-bats.
Looking around the league, here’s a rundown of some speculative landing spots for the 28-year-old Norris…
- Angels: The Halos were connected to Wieters at length over the past several months, but his price tag would’ve brought them extremely close to the competitive balance/luxury tax threshold. Anaheim is currently set to deploy light-hitting Martin Maldonado and Carlos Perez as its two primary backstops in 2017, though. For a club that hopes to reverse its fortunes in the American League West this season, that duo doesn’t come with an inspiring track record with the bat. Norris’ $4.2MM salary should be far more palatable for the Angels as well, and the cost of acquisition figures to be low, as the Nats are motivated to deal him. (In other words, the Angels’ lousy farm system won’t be a major deterrent in a deal.)
- Blue Jays: Toronto was tied to numerous veteran backups over the course of the winter but watched nearly all of them sign elsewhere. Now that they’ve released A.J. Jimenez, their primary candidates to back up Russell Martin are non-roster invitee Jarrod Saltalamacchia, whose was nearly as bad as Norris with the bat last season, and winter waiver claim Juan Graterol — a light-hitting minor league veteran with a solid glove. Saltalamacchia’s never been considered a great defensive catcher, and Graterol has less upside on offense. The Jays, though, may not be keen on paying $4.2MM to a backup, considering their payroll is already projected to be about $163MM.
- Brewers: Milwaukee reportedly kept tabs on Wieters in free agency, and their starting catching role is up for grabs at the moment, as MLBTR’s Jason Martinez recently profiled. Andrew Susac, Jett Bandy and Manny Pina are all in the mix for work behind the plate. If none of those options thrill the Brewers, there’s certainly room for Norris and his $4.2MM salary in the Brewers’ modest $66.4MM payroll (as Jason projects at Roster Resource).
- Diamondbacks: The D-backs seemingly have had some semblance of interest in every catcher with a pulse this winter, and while the cupboard is well-stocked with options for new manager Torey Lovullo, uncertainty still abounds in Phoenix. Currently, the D-backs will see Jeff Mathis, Chris Iannetta and Chris Herrmann vie for playing time. Non-roster invitees Hank Conger and Josh Thole are also on the periphery of the picture. Admittedly, the Diamondbacks feel like a reach, but the team’s new front office seems set on creating significant depth at the position.
- Rays: Another team that was heavily linked to Wieters near the end of his free agency, the Rays are set to open the season with some combination of Luke Maile, Curt Casali, Jesus Sucre and Michael McKenry behind the plate. (The latter two are in camp as non-roster invites.) Wilson Ramos was signed to a two-year deal this winter, so there’s some help on the way later in 2017, but Norris certainly seems like a reasonable fit to pair with one of the less-experienced options currently on the 40-man roster. And even when Ramos is healthy, he’ll likely see plenty of time at DH as he eases back into the rigors of an MLB schedule in the wake of last year’s ACL tear.
- Rockies: Reports on the Rockies all winter have suggested that they’re content with young backstops Tony Wolters and Tom Murphy. There’s little reason to doubt that the Rox are pleased with that duo (and with Dustin Garneau serving as a Triple-A depth option), but Norris would bring more experience to the table, which could help with what looks to be a very youthful pitching staff.
- Twins: Chris Gimenez and John Ryan Murphy are slated to battle for the backup gig in Minnesota, where Jason Castro will suit up as the starter in the first season of a three-year, $24.5MM deal. Neither has much of a track record at the plate, though Gimenez is a known commodity to both chief baseball officer Derek Falvey (from his time with Cleveland) and GM Thad Levine (from his time in Texas). Norris’ career marks against lefties and solid framing numbers make him a logical partner for Castro, and the two could form somewhat of a rough platoon. As is the case with the Jays, Norris would be a costly backup, though the Twins’ $94.6MM payroll projection suggests that there’s room to accommodate the salary.
- White Sox: The Pale Hose once again look set to entrust the bulk of their at-bats at catcher to Geovany Soto, who signed a minor league deal to return to the Sox this winter (and is reported to have an excellent chance of making the club). Unproven Omar Narvaez is on hand as a backup option, and the Triple-A ranks in Chicago don’t offer considerably more hope. The Sox and Nats are no strangers to trade talks this winter, and there have been rumors that the ChiSox would be interested in Pedro Severino in a deal involving closer David Robertson. Norris wouldn’t be a significant piece in a Robertson deal, though he could be thrown in along with a few prospects to help balance out the financial component of a deal. Alternatively — and perhaps more likely — he could be obtained in a smaller deal that doesn’t include any notable big league pieces going back to the Nats.
Comments
RaysFan2021
Where do you guys think he is going to end up?
lowtalker1
Triple a
lol ain’t no one going to trade for him. The Padres tried for half a year to trade him.
a1544
Is it really that crazy to think they’d pair a righty that can’t hit righties with a switch hitter that can hit lefties
a1544
Can’t*
SimplyAmazin91
1. Angels
2. Rays
3. Rockies
4. White Sox
5. Jays
6. Twins
That’s my order
TheWestCoastRyan
Inb4 Pads Fans shows up to trash Norris
padreforlife
Got it he stinks
TheWestCoastRyan
Good article by the way Steve. Norris would be a nice buy-low option for a team that doesn’t have an answer behind the plate. His BABIP is not going to stay as low as it was in 2016 and with that, neither will his other offensive stats.
Phillies2017
I would love to see a three team trade between the Nats, W-Sox and Royals
Nats would get Robertson and Ramon Torres
White Sox would get Norris, Difo and Voth
Royals get Shields (taking on about $7-$8m of his $10m owed by CWS), Trevor Gott and Zach Thompson
Nats would get their desired closer and clear the logjam behind the plate
White Sox would get salary relief, prospects and a proven catcher to pair with Soto
KC would get a starter (maybe a return to where he excelled the most would boost his confidence a bit), a high upside reliever who could take over for Flynn (as Gott would likely go to AAA with the acquisition of Robertson) and a solid prospect (as a little sweetener for taking on the salary)
Now- like all comment board trade propositions, .let me address all of your negative feedback
— Voth, Difo and Norris is a good price for Robertson- Voth is nearly big league ready and can contribute in a big league rotation soon, Difo is blocked in Washington and could really be solid for Chicago at third (if they move Frazier) and the Sox need a catcher desperately.
— Royals would take on Shields because he is more proven than Wood (he would at least bring competition) and the fans know and love him. In a season in which they could see some of their best players shipped off by August 1st, it might ease the pain for them- and Shields could help mentor some of the young pitchers the Royals stand to acquire.
and I know Gott was rough in AAA last season= but bottom line- he’s high upside.
OK so– I’m ready to take whatever you have to throw at me- I just thought it was a good idea.
davbee
Royals get hosed in that deal.
ronniestigertime
I like it and so will Shields cause I’m sure the KC fans will treat him as well as the Sox fans have..not pretty…
plus I’d Love to see my Tigers tee off on Sheields numerous times this season…
dorfmac
OMG WORST TRADE PROPOSITION EVARRR
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I’d love to see the Pirates bring Norris in to supplant Stewart and push Cervelli.
But, Stewart is so good at moving his glove slightly after the pitch that there’s just no room for a catcher who can hit home runs. So, us lucky Pirate fans get to watch him swing his wet newspaper once or twice a week.
Steve Adams
I debated including the Bucs, but throwing $4.2MM at a buy-low catcher at this stage of the offseason when both Cervelli and Stewart are on guaranteed deals just seems like too much of a financial reach for them.
Just Another Fan
I don’t think he’s a fit on many of those teams, but he might work as a short term fix for the Rays until Ramos is ready.
He might be in the mix in Milwaukee or LA Angels, but he really isn’t better than anyone else from the teams shown. Super limited market for him, it’s so thin the three teams could collude and wait til the Nats release him, then simply offer him the minimum in a FA deal.
natsgm
Its actually 6 catchers on the 40 man with Kieboom and Read!
JDGoat
I think every team listed has better or at the very least cheaper options to use as their backups
coachbrad
To the Mets for Tebow!
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Is Tebow a Boras client? lol
coachbrad
If Norris was the Nats would be about to extend him rather than DFA him.
Bill Smith
Good luck moving him Nats.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
This just begs for another MLB Trade Rumors poll question involving the Nationals catchers. Better hurry up guys, because once Matt Wieters is officially signed Washington will need to clear a spot off of their 40-man roster. That might be the one Derek Norris currently holds. Norris could very well be dealt sooner rather than later to accommodate Wieters on the Nats reserve list.
coachbrad
Agreed. I can’t imagine that any team would let him strap on the pads for 100 games. He’s a serviceable back up but not at that price.
At this point I think all he is is organizational depth or the worse half of a bad platoon.