Rays Designate Eddie Gamboa, Announce Nathan Eovaldi Signing

The Rays have designated righty Eddie Gamboa for assignment, as Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times first reported (via Twitter). The move was made to clear roster space for fellow righty Nathan Eovaldi, whose signing was announced.
Though Eovaldi will not be available to the team, as he recovers from elbow surgery, his roster spot can be used again once he’s placed on the 60-day DL. It remains to be seen whether Gamboa will remain with the Rays. Assuming that he clears outright waivers, he could reject an assignment, as he has been outrighted previously.
Gamboa, a 32-year-old knuckleballer, finally made his big league debut last year in Tampa Bay, holding opposing hitters to two earned runs on nine base hits over 13 1/3 innings. He earned that brief look with a solid showing at Triple-A, where Gamboa spun 94 frames of 2.68 ERA ball with 8.5 K/9 and 3.7 BB/9.
Comments
Reflect
This is a totally pointless article. And while I could just simply look for a more interesting one to read. I’ll instead read this entire thing and then take the time to whine about it here in the comments section. Because how else will I feel important?
Brixton
A 32 year old knuckleballer is pre interesting
gray
Thank you for your comment Mr. Gamboa.
24TheKid
Ok some of the articles that are just lists that are based on speculation(but makes sense because of the name MLBTR) seem pointless to me, but this one isn’t just a rumor, it’s a fact that this guy was removed and now they can add someone else to replace him which starts more speculation. This information can be important to Rays fans. And anyways, I guess the spot is going to Evoldi, but, it’s still a story that is actually true which I’m fine with reading.
Daver520
Ditto that !
Taejonguy
Certainly worth stashing away in AAA somewhere for a team like the Jays where depth is an issue
Monsoon Harvard
Pirates GM Neal Huntington should grab this knuckleballer and hang on to him. A good knuckleball pitcher is hard to find. Not since Tim Wakefield has there been one of this grade.
bosox90
What about that guy who won the NL Cy Young in 2012?
ehero55
Or Steven Wright currently.
babyk79
A lot of ppl whining about article content today…I’m not saying this one gets rave reviews but it’s as breaking news as what’s available
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Rave ness is in the eye of the beholder much like OF defense.
Blake Fulenwider
Can I just be the one to point out, as a knuckle baller, “spun 94 frames” seems like a missed opportunity
Reflect
He really knuckled through an intense workload