Rays Designate Eddie Gamboa, Announce Nathan Eovaldi Signing

The Rays have designated righty Eddie Gamboa for assignment, as Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times first reported (via Twitter). The move was made to clear roster space for fellow righty Nathan Eovaldi, whose signing was announced.

Though Eovaldi will not be available to the team, as he recovers from elbow surgery, his roster spot can be used again once he’s placed on the 60-day DL. It remains to be seen whether Gamboa will remain with the Rays. Assuming that he clears outright waivers, he could reject an assignment, as he has been outrighted previously.

Gamboa, a 32-year-old knuckleballer, finally made his big league debut last year in Tampa Bay, holding opposing hitters to two earned runs on nine base hits over 13 1/3 innings. He earned that brief look with a solid showing at Triple-A, where Gamboa spun 94 frames of 2.68 ERA ball with 8.5 K/9 and 3.7 BB/9.