Royals To Re-Sign Peter Moylan

The Royals have struck a minor-league deal with righty Peter Moylan, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com (Twitter link). Other terms of the deal have yet to be reported.

Moylan, 38, surprisingly resurrected his MLB career in 2015 with the Braves after working back from Tommy John surgery. Signed partly as a pitching instructor, he ended up throwing 10 1/3 MLB frames, posting a 3.48 ERA and compiling eight strikeouts without a single walk.

After landing with the Royals on a minors deal, Moylan again surprised. In 44 2/3 innings, his most extensive major league action since 2010, Moylan worked to a 3.43 ERA with 6.9 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9.