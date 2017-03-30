Agency Changes: Archer, Feliz, Franco

As always, we track player representation through our agency database. Here’s the latest on a few late-spring agency changes:

Rays ace Chris Archer has switched to the Legacy Agency, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.com (via Twitter). The righty probably won’t require much contractual work for some time, as he’s still controlled by Tampa Bay through the 2021 season under the early-career extension he signed back in 2014. Of course, agency representation involves more than just MLB salary, and Archer will surely be looking to build out his marketing opportunities — especially if he can right the ship after a disappointing 2016 campaign.

Brewers righty Neftali Feliz and Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco have each switched their representation to California Sports Management, the agency announced on Twitter. Feliz inked a one-year pact to join the Milwaukee pen over the winter; he'll be looking to set himself up for another foray into free agency after the conclusion of the upcoming season. Franco, meanwhile, is in an interesting situation. He'll likely qualify as a Super Two next winter, and could conceivably profile as an extension candidate, though he has already agreed to a deal with Fantex that would provide him an up-front guarantee in exchange for a cut of his earnings.