Astros Place Kevin Chapman On Waivers

The Astros have placed left-hander Kevin Chapman on waivers, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jake Kaplan, who doesn’t expect anyone to claim the reliever. Thus, the Astros will likely end up outrighting him to Triple-A Fresno.

The out-of-options Chapman, 29, has been with the Astros since 2012, when they acquired him in a trade with the Royals. Chapman made his major league debut the next season and logged a stellar 1.77 ERA over 20 1/3 innings, though that came with unimpressive strikeout and walk rates of 6.64 and 5.75, respectively, per nine frames. He has since tossed 13 1/3 more major league innings, including eight last season.

All told, Chapman owns a 4.09 ERA, 7.85 K/9, 5.07 BB/9 and 43.1 percent ground-ball rate in 55 innings at baseball’s highest level. He has been more successful in 208 2/3 Triple-A innings, having registered a 3.67 ERA, 11.3 K/9 and 4.9 BB/9.