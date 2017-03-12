NL Notes: Reds, Padres, Cardinals

The Reds had been optimistic that right-hander Anthony DeSclafani’s tender elbow wouldn’t keep him out for any regular-season action, but he’s now likely to begin the year on the disabled list after suffering a setback Friday, reports Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. DeSclafani will undergo an MRI, which is certainly an unsettling development for him and a Cincinnati team that could lose its top starter for an undetermined amount of time. The Reds went the first two months of last season without DeSclafani, who was on the DL with an oblique injury. He then returned to deliver 123 1/3 innings and record a 3.28 ERA, 7.7 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a 41.9 percent ground-ball rate. If the 26-year-old’s elbow issue is serious, the Reds could move reliever Michael Lorenzen to the rotation, per Buchanan, who notes that manager Bryan Price is against the idea of transitioning Raisel Iglesias back to a starting role.
- Even though he’s 41 years old and hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2008, free agent reliever Eric Gagne is drawing interest from “multiple teams,” including the Padres, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation (Twitter links). The 2003 NL Cy Young winner and former Dodgers closer is in the midst of an eye-opening showing with Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. Gagne threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings and ran his fastball up to 93.8 mph, per Statcast (via David Adler of MLB.com), in Canada’s loss to Colombia on Saturday.
- As the season approaches, the only certainty in the Padres’ infield is that Wil Myers will start at first base, observes . of MLB.comYangervis Solarte “is going to be out there on a very consistent basis,” said manager Andy Green, but it’s unclear if he’ll remain at third (where he spent nearly all of last season) or spend more time at second base. Meanwhile, unexpected 2016 success story Ryan Schimpf and Cory Spangenberg are competing to start at second or third, and Luis Sardinas and Erick Aybar are in a close battle for the No. 1 shortstop job.
- After coming over from Atlanta in an offseason trade involving Jaime Garcia, righty John Gant might be pitching his way into the Cardinals’ 2017 plans, writes Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gant, who worked out of both the Braves’ bullpen and rotation in his 50-inning big league debut last year, is “really opening some eyes,” bench coach David Bell told Hummel on Saturday. That came after the 24-year-old tossed three perfect innings and threw 22 of 31 pitches for strikes in a start against his previous team. Overall, Gant has allowed a mere one run on three hits in eight spring innings. “I know he’s had success in the past but I think he’s really put himself into a position where we’re taking a close look at him,” continued Bell.
davidcoonce74
The saddest words ever written: “Erick Aybar and Luis Sardinas” are battling for the starting shortstop job. Sigh.
Probably Schimpf at third, because he’s really bad at second. I think his 2016 was a stone fluke and he probably loses the job by June. I hope I’m wrong because he’s a fascinating player.
Solarte is tough because he has no defensive value anywhere (because he’s so slow) but the bat would play at second.
Spangenberg hasn’t been good yet in his career and missed basically all of last season, so he’s probably in AAA. He can’t play short so the utility role is probably not an option.
The shortstop options are just cringe-worthy. They have a rule 5 guy in camp too (Córdoba) but he’s got no shot. Going to be a long year in San Diego
stl_cards16
What’s the word in San Diego on Cordoba? Really hoping he gets returned to St. Louis.
davidcoonce74
He hasn’t looked ready at all for the majors in the few ST at-bats I’ve seen. Although he’s only 21, it took him five seasons to get out of rookie-ball, so that’s not really a good sign. He runs well and has a very compact, contact-oriented swing so he might be a high BABIP guy. But he has literally no power whatsoever. I was shocked to see that he has actually hit a couple homers in the minors, although they may be of the inside-the-park variety. He’s not tiny so conceivably he could drive the ball but he slaps at everything and isn’t particularly selective. Couldn’t get a read on his defense but he certainly looks like he could end up as a utility-type. Like, I don’t know, Casey Candaele? Andrew Romine?
stl_cards16
I’m aware of who he is. I’m more wondering if there was any chance San Diego keeps him for the year.
It would be terrible for his development. I think he has a little more upside than you’re giving him credit for. But this is a big season for him.
lowtalker1
You never even heard of him until he was taken. Dude spent 5 years in rookie ball, and it completely over matched. Offense and defense
stl_cards16
Just because you don’t hear of players until they’re posted on MLBTR, doesn’t mean that’s the case with everyone. I follow the minor leagues daily, I knew about him long ago.
I would expect him to look overmatched. He’s not ready and there’s no way he should be carried on a Major League roster all year. But rebuilding teams can do some funny things to get some (relatively) free talent. I hope they don’t do it with Cordoba.
stl_cards16
I really liked the Gant pickup in the Garcia trade. A lot of people were not happy with the return, but Gant has a real shot to be a solid #4.
Mike
I didn’t know much about the guys they got in return, but the more I read about them, the more happy I was with them. Gant seems like he could have a future spot in the rotation.