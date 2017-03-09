Caleb Cotham Retires

Reliever Caleb Cotham has decided to hang up his spikes, he announced on Twitter. Cotham, 29, had recently agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
Cotham isn’t being forced out of the game due to a catastrophic injury, though he has had his share of injury woes both recently and in the past. Instead, it seems, he’s not interested in continuing to endure the toll of the grind.
“For me it is time to explore how I can give back and offer value to the game of baseball in ways other than playing,” Cotham writes. “My love for the game has never been higher, I am just no longer willing to pay the emotional/physical price to rehab/play at the highest level.”
There’s no doubting the pressures and demands placed upon a player in Cotham’s situation. Over the past two years, he has bounced between the upper minors and the majors. While he was able to earn 35 MLB appearances, Cotham allowed 27 earned runs in that span and faced an uphill path to the Mariners’ active roster this year.
Cotham first cracked the bigs with the Yankees after a breakthrough 2015 season in which he threw 57 innings of 2.21 ERA ball with 9.6 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 in the upper minors. He ended up being dealt to the Reds as part of the return for Aroldis Chapman.
While he made the Opening Day roster with Cincinnati, Cotham contributed to the team’s historically dreadful relief work. He was ultimately sidelined with shoulder inflammation and then suffered a season-ending knee injury upon his return to the minors. (That string of ailments surely brought back unwanted memories; originally a fifth-round pick out of Vanderbilt, Cotham threw only 31 innings from 2009 through 2011 owing to knee and shoulder surgery.) The Reds outrighted him off of their 40-man roster in late October.
Comments
Eric
Best of luck in life after baseball Mr. Cotham!
giantsfan8
See ya man. Happy retirement.
amyj21
Who the heck is Caleb Cotham? And who cares?
go_jays_go
A guy that plays baseball.
Caleb Cotham cares.
matthew45
he’s infinitely better at baseball than you are.
go_jays_go
according to baseball reference, Caleb has amassed a total of 1 year and 42 days in the big leagues.
Assuming he was paid at league minimum, which is 500,000 per season (or 183 days), Caleb would’ve made $614,754 in 2015/2016.
On top of that, Caleb was a 5th round pick back in the 2009 draft and received $675,000, which was considerably over the recommendation (back in 2009, teams were not subject to any real penalties for overspending on the draft)
For an AAAA player, he’s made over $1.28 million (over a span of 8 years); that’s not bad at all.
JDGoat
I thought he was a sneaky good throw in to the chapman deal by Cincinnati. I guess that didn’t turn out to good but best of luck to him anyways
schellis
There was no good in that deal. Was all organizational filler. Was awful the moment the trade was made and even worse a few months later when the Yankees got an actual prospect for him