Central Notes: Quintana, Guerra, Perkins, Park, Williams

The Pirates, Astros and Braves are among multiple teams still showing interest in White Sox lefty Jose Quintana, Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reports. Pittsburgh and Houston have been widely linked to Quintana on the rumor mill all winter long, while connections between Quintana and the Braves have been largely quiet since December, when Atlanta reportedly balked at Chicago’s very high asking price for the southpaw. Several evaluators tell Passan that the Braves aren’t a great trade fit for the Sox, as while Atlanta’s farm system is very deep, its top prospects (Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies and Kevin Maitan) are all middle infielders, and Chicago already has Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada slated as their up-the-middle combo of the future. In short, not much has really changed on the Quintana front, as the Sox are in no rush to make a deal unless someone meets their price. “The White Sox have dispatched more scouts than usual” to minor league camps, Passan writes, in a sign of due diligence should a good trade offer suddenly emerge.
Here’s more from both the NL and AL Central…
- Also from Passan’s piece, two sources believe that after Quintana, the Brewers’ Junior Guerra is the best starter available on the trade market. Guerra received a bit of trade buzz at the trade deadline and back in November, though there wasn’t much chatter about the righty. Guerra came out of nowhere to post a 2.81 ERA, 7.4 K/9 and 2.33 K/BB rate as a 31-year-old rookie last season. Despite his rather advanced age, his good performance and five remaining years of team control make him an interesting trade chip for Milwaukee.
- Glen Perkins will meet with Twins trainers and coaches later this week to determine the next step of his rehab from shoulder surgery, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports, and a 60-day DL stint is a possibility. Perkins would have to give his consent to be placed on the disabled list, as per the rules of the collective bargaining agreement. That placement would allow Minnesota to open up a 40-man roster spot for another player, though Perkins wouldn’t be able to return until June 1 at the earliest. The veteran lefty has been limited to 20-pitch bullpen sessions every four days during Spring Training, and will start the season on at least the 10-day DL, though he is hopeful of being able to pitch much earlier than June 1.
- Byung Ho Park was outrighted off the Twins’ 40-man roster last month, but the first baseman is trying to work himself back into the club’s immediate plans with a big Spring Training, MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger writes. Park has recovered from a wrist injury that hampered him during his rookie season, and he also seems generally more relaxed now that he is more used to MLB pitching. According to South Korean reporters who followed Park in the KBO League, Bollinger writes that Park similarly put a lot of pressure on himself early in his career before settling in and becoming a major star for Nexen Heroes. Since Kennys Vargas has one more option year remaining, Minnesota has the flexibility to send Vargas to Triple-A if Park impresses enough to win the DH job.
- White Sox VP and former general manager Ken Williams has “not been this excited about the White Sox’ future in a long, long time,” he told media (including Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times). Williams was resistant to GM Rick Hahn’s idea for a rebuild, though he noted that “a lot of us around here needed this kind of jolt” brought on by the franchise’s youth movement. “To talk to Rick about the possibilities trade-wise we may have out there in the future, free agency, international signing wise…we’re in full-go mode. And it’s exciting,” Williams said.
Comments
chesteraarthur
Then those evaluators are dumb. 1. There is question of whether moncada can stay on the infield 2. whether or not anderson can 3. whether either of them succeed in the long run as mlb players and 4. we’ve seen that MIF can change positions if they have the bat.
rols1026
Chester I clicked on this article to comment the same exact thing… thats just awful reporting by Passan. Maitan is 16 years old for crying out loud, he won’t be ready for another 4-5 years at least. Plus, as you mentioned, middle infielders can play all over the diamond. On top of that, the Braves are loaded with young arms that could interest the White Sox. This just makes no sense on so many levels.
Nola Di Bari 67
Tim Anderson can move to center and the Sox can shoot for a shortstop.Anderson has the speed, arm, and athleticism to play Centerfield.
chesteraarthur
so does moncada
Priggs89
1. Glad you’re excited Kenny. Now stay away please.
2. Even if Anderson and Moncada pan out at SS and 2B, you can never have enough middle infield prospects that can hit (especially shortstops).
3. Despite Anderson’s 14 errors, he looked surprisingly good at SS last year. I wouldn’t even think about moving him right now unless a can’t miss opportunity pops up or he proves last year was a fluke.