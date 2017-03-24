Injury Notes: Gray, Scheppers, Friedrich, Cabrera, Baez, Ravin, Smith

The Rockies have perhaps been the game’s most unfortunate team this spring in the injury department, and today delivered another bit of unwelcome news. Key righty Jon Gray left his start after experiencing discomfort in his left big toe, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports on Twitter. It’s certainly far too soon to know whether there’s any real cause for concern in Gray’s case, though the Colorado organization can scarcely afford even a short-term gap in the rotation.

Here’s more on a few other injury situations from around the game: