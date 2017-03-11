Minor MLB Transactions: 3/11/17

Here are the day’s minor moves from around the league…

Former big league right-hander Donovan Hand tweeted that he’s signed a minor league contract with the Mets earlier this week. The 30-year-old tossed 68 1/3 innings of 3.69 ERA ball with the Brewers back in 2013 and saw another brief stint in the Majors with the Reds in 2015. More recently, Hand spent the 2016 season pitching professionally in Taiwan as well as in the independent Atlantic League back in the States. The former 14th-round pick seems likely to open the season with the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate, where he’ll serve as a depth option. In 372 1/3 innings of work in Triple-A, Hand has a 4.38 ERA with 6.2 K/9 against 2.3 BB/9.