Minor MLB Transactions: 3/27/2017

Here are today’s minor moves from around the league:

The KBO’s Lotte Giants have released righty Parker Markel, the Yonhap News Agency in Korea reports. Markel struck a deal with the Giants over the offseason but never pitched in a regular-season game with them. The decision was apparently Markel’s, as he asked for the termination of his contract, citing difficulties adjusting to Korean baseball and family issues, and was placed on the voluntarily retired list. The 26-year-old Markel pitched at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in the Rays minor-league system last year, posting a 2.78 ERA, 7.3 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9 in 71 1/3 innings. He has never pitched in the Majors.