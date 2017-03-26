NL Central Notes: Peralta, Rangers, Arroyo, Bard

Here’s the latest from the NL Central…

Some Rangers officials watched Brewers righty Wily Peralta start this weekend as Texas continues to look for rotation depth, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. It’s been a rough pair of seasons for Peralta, who was limited to 108 2/3 IP in 2015 due to an oblique injury and then posted a 6.68 ERA through his first 13 starts last season. After a demotion to the minors, however, Peralta returned in good form, posting a 2.92 ERA over his final 61 2/3 innings. Peralta will earn $4.275MM this season and isn’t eligible for free agency until after 2019, so Grant notes that he would fit the Rangers’ preference for a controllable pitcher. Milwaukee and Texas have already linked up on two trades since David Stearns took over as the Brewers’ GM, most notably last summer’s five-player swap that saw Jonathan Lucroy join the Rangers.

officials watched righty start this weekend as Texas continues to look for rotation depth, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. It’s been a rough pair of seasons for Peralta, who was limited to 108 2/3 IP in 2015 due to an oblique injury and then posted a 6.68 ERA through his first 13 starts last season. After a demotion to the minors, however, Peralta returned in good form, posting a 2.92 ERA over his final 61 2/3 innings. Peralta will earn $4.275MM this season and isn’t eligible for free agency until after 2019, so Grant notes that he would fit the Rangers’ preference for a controllable pitcher. Milwaukee and Texas have already linked up on two trades since David Stearns took over as the Brewers’ GM, most notably last summer’s five-player swap that saw join the Rangers. Barring anything unforeseen in the next week, it looks like Bronson Arroyo will make the Reds ’ starting rotation, MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon writes. Arroyo is still scheduled for a minor league start on April 2 so he won’t officially break camp with the Reds, but the 40-year-old righty is on pace to return to the big leagues for the first time since June 15, 2014. Arroyo has pitched in just two minor league games since that date due to Tommy John surgery and a torn tendon his rotator cuff.

will make the ’ starting rotation, MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon writes. Arroyo is still scheduled for a minor league start on April 2 so he won’t officially break camp with the Reds, but the 40-year-old righty is on pace to return to the big leagues for the first time since June 15, 2014. Arroyo has pitched in just two minor league games since that date due to Tommy John surgery and a torn tendon his rotator cuff. Daniel Bard hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2013 due to injuries and a loss of control, though as Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com writes, the former Red Sox setup man is refusing to give up hope of a career revival. Bard signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals last summer, and Gammons notes that the contract was actually a two-year pact, as Bard was in need of a significant mechanics overhaul. Now throwing from a lower arm slot, Bard has seen his command improve. Gary LaRocque, the Cardinals’ director of player development, thinks Bard may start the season at the Double-A level.