NL Central Notes: Peralta, Rangers, Arroyo, Bard

- Some Rangers officials watched Brewers righty Wily Peralta start this weekend as Texas continues to look for rotation depth, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. It’s been a rough pair of seasons for Peralta, who was limited to 108 2/3 IP in 2015 due to an oblique injury and then posted a 6.68 ERA through his first 13 starts last season. After a demotion to the minors, however, Peralta returned in good form, posting a 2.92 ERA over his final 61 2/3 innings. Peralta will earn $4.275MM this season and isn’t eligible for free agency until after 2019, so Grant notes that he would fit the Rangers’ preference for a controllable pitcher. Milwaukee and Texas have already linked up on two trades since David Stearns took over as the Brewers’ GM, most notably last summer’s five-player swap that saw Jonathan Lucroy join the Rangers.
- Barring anything unforeseen in the next week, it looks like Bronson Arroyo will make the Reds’ starting rotation, MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon writes. Arroyo is still scheduled for a minor league start on April 2 so he won’t officially break camp with the Reds, but the 40-year-old righty is on pace to return to the big leagues for the first time since June 15, 2014. Arroyo has pitched in just two minor league games since that date due to Tommy John surgery and a torn tendon his rotator cuff.
- Daniel Bard hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2013 due to injuries and a loss of control, though as Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com writes, the former Red Sox setup man is refusing to give up hope of a career revival. Bard signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals last summer, and Gammons notes that the contract was actually a two-year pact, as Bard was in need of a significant mechanics overhaul. Now throwing from a lower arm slot, Bard has seen his command improve. Gary LaRocque, the Cardinals’ director of player development, thinks Bard may start the season at the Double-A level.
Comments
ScottCarriere
Good for Bard. I hope he turns it around… that kid used to throw 97 98 effortlessly.
redsfan48
Glad to see Arroyo make the team. It’s a nice story and he will provide some leadership for this young pitching staff.
The only downside is this limits the opportunity for the team’s young starters. I just hope that he doesn’t continue to take innings from the young starters the whole season. Ideally, when DeSclafani is ready, the Reds should send Arroyo to the bullpen, assuming the other 4 in the rotation aren’t struggling. Worst case, when both Bailey and Disco are back, Arroyo should probably go to the ‘pen.
mvottop
Unfortunately with Disco and Homer, who knows if they will be able to stay healthy. Obviously Homer has durability issues dating back over the past few years so I kind of have given up hope for him. It sure was nice to see him develop into a quality pitcher in 2012 and 2013. I’m very worried about Disco and his elbow. Those usually don’t end too well! Let’s hope our team can stay healthy and the prospects will eventually pan out. Go Reds!
ctrenkamp
Who else can the Reds start? Here’s a rotation: Scott Feldman, Finnegan, Cody Reed, Bronson, then who Rookie Davis or Amir Garrett? Stephenson hasn’t proven he’s ready. Adleman looks lost. Homer and Disco maybe by June?
ib6ub9
trade him for lucroy
AidanVega123
