Rays To Release Dana Eveland

The Rays are set to release veteran left-hander Dana Eveland, tweets SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. The 33-year-old had been back with Tampa Bay on a minor league pact after spending the 2016 campaign in the Rays organization. Now, he’ll look to latch on elsewhere with a team in need of left-handed bullpen help.

Eveland allowed a run on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings this spring. The 2016 campaign was not a positive one for him in the Majors, as he yielded 23 runs on 32 hits and 19 walks (three intentional) with 21 strikeouts in 23 innings of work. His results in Triple-A last season, however, registered on the opposite end of the spectrum, as he posted a superlative 0.30 ERA in 29 2/3 innings of work with a 21-to-6 K/BB ratio.

Last year marked the 11th big league season for the journeyman southpaw, who has appeared in the Majors as a member of 10 different teams. In total, he’s logged 446 1/3 innings in the Major Leagues and pitched to a 5.46 ERA with 6.2 K/9, 4.5 BB/9 and a 50.2 percent ground-ball rate.