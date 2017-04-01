Blue Jays Sign Chris Coghlan To Minor-League Deal

The Blue Jays have announced that they’ve signed outfielder Chris Coghlan to a minor-league deal. Coghlan will report to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Phillies released Coghlan earlier this week after he reportedly declined to sign a 45-day advance consent form that would have allowed the team to cut or option him within the first 45 days of the season. He posted a .231/.319/.282 line in camp, carrying over his struggles from last season, when he batted a combined .188/.290/.318 with the Athletics and Cubs. (To be fair, Coghlan mostly just struggled in the early part of the season with the A’s, batting .252/.391/.388 in 128 plate appearances after he was traded to Chicago in June.)

The 31-year-old Coghlan is, however, just two years removed from a .250/.341/.443 season that produced a full 3.0 fWAR with the Cubs. He’s also reasonably versatile — he can play either corner outfield position, and has also played a bit at second, third and first in recent years. The Blue Jays’ plans for him are unclear, but it wouldn’t be impossible to see him eventually taking at-bats in Toronto’s left field should fellow lefty swinger Ezequiel Carrera falter.