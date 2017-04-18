Giants Designate Tim Federowicz For Assignment

The Giants reinstated Buster Posey from the 7-day disabled list on Tuesday and designated backup catcher Tim Federowicz for assignment to clear a spot on the active roster (Twitter link via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
Federowicz, 29, appeared in two games for the Giants and picked up just three plate appearances while Posey was on the shelf. It seems likely that the Giants will try to pass Federowicz through waivers in the hope of keeping him in the organization as a depth option in the event of further injuries to either Posey or backup Nick Hundley. Federowicz has never hit that much in the Majors, but he’s a .304/.375/.511 hitter over the life of 304 Triple-A games and also slashed an impressive .323/.417/.625 in 21 games with the Giants this spring.
San Francisco selected Federowicz’s contract last week when Posey hit the disabled list due to concussion-like symptoms. The sequence of events may not sit especially well with Giants fans, as the quick roster shuffle cost the Giants longtime pitching prospect Clayton Blackburn, who was designated for assignment to clear a spot for Federowicz and traded to the Rangers. While Blackburn certainly isn’t a top-tier pitching prospect, and the Giants did acquire minor league infielder Frandy De La Rosa in that trade with the Rangers, Blackburn is nearly MLB-ready, meaning his loss thins out the team’s immediate pitching depth.
Comments
bastros88
the face says it all
ReverieDays
Cubs, please. The catching depth at Iowa is bad, bad, bad.
IACub
A good prospect in Caratini, 2 good defensive catchers in Corporan and Solis, and a good hitter in Davis is hardly bad depth
ReverieDays
I wouldn’t want any of those guys as the backup if Willson or Montero go down for a long period of time.
darkstar61
Sacramento currently has Jeff Arnold, Trevor Brown, Carlos Zambrano and they are even traveling with Rene Melendez too …kind of thinking SF may hope he gets claimed or draws trade interest.
Having to add him to the 40 man again in the future would merely create another roster issue, while they don’t need him for AAA at all
Matt Galvin
The former Cubs Pitcher?
darkstar61
Oops, should be Eliezer Zambrano. Thanks
Reflect
This picture looks like the face he had when he found out he was DFA’d.
yigantee
Seems unfair to lose a player to DFA due to a concussion protocol transaction…I think a concussion option would be a fair way to address it
Patick L
Interesting point