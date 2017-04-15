Rangers Outright Tanner Scheppers

The Rangers have announced that they’ve activated righty Andrew Cashner (triceps) from the 10-day DL. To clear roster space, they’ve optioned righty Nick Martinez to Triple-A Round Rock and outrighted righty Tanner Scheppers to Triple-A Round Rock, removing him from their 40-man roster. Cashner is set to make his Rangers debut tonight against the Mariners.

The 30-year-old Scheppers was a first-round pick in 2009 and showed glimpses of potential with the Rangers, routinely throwing in the mid-90s and generally performing well in his first two years in the big leagues, 2012 and 2013. He was the Rangers’ Opening Day starter in 2014, but he ended up missing portions of 2014 and 2015 with elbow and knee injuries. Since then, he’s struggled to reestablish himself in the Rangers’ bullpen, and his peripherals haven’t been nearly as impressive as his velocity. Injuries continued to bother him, as well — he missed much of the 2016 season after having surgery on his left knee. He had begun this season on the 10-day DL with abdominal discomfort and had made two rehab appearances with Round Rock.