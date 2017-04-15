Rays Place Jake Odorizzi On 10-Day DL

Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The Rays have recalled righty Chase Whitley from Triple-A to take the roster spot of Odorizzi, who’s unlikely to miss much time.

“He’s fine. We anticipate this will be a short stay,” manager Kevin Cash said of Odorizzi’s DL stint (via Scott Lauber of ESPN.com).

Making his third start of the year Saturday, Odorizzi left after throwing just one inning against the Red Sox. Odorizzi had lasted six frames in his two previous starts, and has so far allowed six earned runs (with eight strikeouts and three walks) over 13 innings this season. The 27-year-old has been one of the Rays’ top starters since 2014, his first full season, having posted a 3.74 ERA, 8.35 K/9 and 2.72 BB/9 in 537 innings dating back to then.

Odorizzi’s next turn through the rotation was scheduled for Thursday against Houston, meaning Tampa Bay will have to settle on a fill-in by then. The Rays could tab swingman Erasmo Ramirez or choose someone from a Triple-A rotation consisting of Ryan Yarbrough, Chih-Wei Hu, Taylor Guerrieri, Jacob Faria and Whitley (Yarbrough is the only one not on the team’s 40-man roster). Highly touted prospect Jose De Leon, acquired from the Dodgers for second baseman Logan Forsythe over the winter, hasn’t pitched yet this season on account of flexor mass discomfort.