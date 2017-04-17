Rich Hill Heads Back To 10-Day DL

After his blister problem reappeared in his most recent outing, Dodgers lefty Rich Hill is heading back to the DL, per a club announcement. For the time being, corner outfielder/infielder Rob Segedin is headed up to the active roster while Alex Wood will take the open rotation spot.
There’s plenty of uncertainty in Hill’s situation. As things stand, the team is examining ways to treat the ongoing problem, though there’s no timetable at present and it seems there’s little in the way of clear answers. Manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that the organization’s medical staff has been stymied thus far in its efforts to get at the root cause, as MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports on Twitter. (Gurnick provided more detail on the confounding issue earlier today.)
The strategy of utilizing the 10-day DL to provide rest obviously wasn’t successful on its own. As Roberts notes, and Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times tweets, “ten days wasn’t enough.” Whether additional rest will provide a solution obviously isn’t known, though presumably that’s one possible action. It’s even possible that the veteran southpaw could move to the bullpen upon his return, Roberts says (as Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register tweets), with the idea presumably being that shorter stints may help alleviate the problem.
Fortunately, the Dodgers do have ample depth built into their plans. Every member of the current MLB staff has at least some significant recent injury on his record, but the current top five seems to be a strong and healthy unit at the moment. Swingman Ross Stripling could also step into the rotation, while Triple-A starters Julio Urias and Joe Gunkel could also be called upon. Scott Kazmir and Brock Stewart both represent additional starting options who are currently on the mend.
While the organization always knew there was some health risk with the 37-year-old Hill, that doesn’t soften the blow. The Dodgers promised Hill $48MM over three years to bring him back into the fold, so while a bullpen move might at least allow him to contribute and stay fresh while the team looks for a permanent fix, such an approach would surely not return value on the contract over the long run.
metseventually
RICH HILL ON THE DISABLED LIST:
THE BLISTER STRIKES BACK AGAIN FOR THE THIRD OR WHATEVER TIME.
lesterdnightfly
What a blistering criticism. “You’re shouting so loud I can’t hear what you’re saying.”
outinleftfield
37 years old, $16 million per year. Can’t pitch 2 straight starts. I know the Dodgers have more money than any other team, but even Dodger fans have to admit that signing Hill was not a smart move.
dodgerfan711
They basically had to. If not they would have lost Cotton, montas and holmes for 2 rentals.
outinleftfield
They HAD to pay him $48 million for 3 seasons? Give me a break. It was a stupid move.
dodgerfan711
It was not a bad signing at all. If Hill leaves they lose 3 good prospects for basically nothing. If you want to say they overpaid the trade fine i can agree with that. However 48 million was fine for the situation. When healthy hill is one of the top pichers in the game. It may not be often he is healthy , but when he is he dominates. The dodgers are paying him for shutouts in the nlcs. If he misses time in the regular season so be it
johnsilver
What really gets me with the LAD and SP FA’s, is that they voided the Iwakuma deal, supposedly over concerns regarding his shoulder.. yet they go out and sign all these guys.. Anderson.. Hill etc.. That are disasters regarding arm injuries previously and ‘kuma has been an iron man consistenly for over a decade in both Japan and the US, still is!
outinleftfield
So. It’s better to lose a couple of prospects than to pay $48 million to a guy that might put up 30 starts before his contract is up. That it was a bad trade just compounds how bad the Dodgers FO has done.
Now Hill is headed to the pen where his contract is an overpay by many tens of millions and he will still only be able to go 3-4 innings before hitting the DL for 10 days. There is simply no way to defend the move except that the Dodgers can afford to waste more money on players like Hill and Kazmir that will spend most of the season on the DL than most teams can spend.
dodgerfan711
The dodgers FO has done a tremendous job. Kazmir is a bust, but you cant judge hills contract 2 weeks into the season. Im glad to have Friedman running the team. And you are completely wrong about hill being removed from a playoff game due to blisters. He was on 3 days rest that game and thats why he left not blisters. Hill was acquired for the postseason and he dominated the cubs in the nlcs. You seem to be ignorant to the fact the dodgers have the depth in the rotation to take hills DL stint in the regular season. If he is not pitching in the playoffs you are 100 percent right but until then you cant judge it
Dominic
A tremendous job? Hill, Wood, kazmir, Hatcher, Kiki, McCarthy etc… Fantastic!!!
Then consider D. Gordon, trades to Cincy
TheWestCoastRyan
They already did lose Cotton, Montas and Holmes for two rentals. They didn’t trade those three for three years and two months of Hill. They traded them for two months of Hill and Reddick. Period. Then they signed Hill to a three year deal in free agency. Period. Neither move had any bearing on the other.
davidcoonce74
I don’t know why the contract amount matters. Somebody else would have paid that if LA didn’t. It’s a sunk cost, so the money at this point doesn’t matter. I assume LA is hoping for maybe 20 starts plus a few postseason starts from Hill. They have the depth to cover him.
outinleftfield
Guess you didn’t follow that whole situation here on MLBTR. No one even bid on Hill. The Dodgers bid against themselves, signed him early, and now it’s apparent they lost. Friedman has not made many good decisions since taking over the Dodgers FO. This one was a $48 million whopper of a mistake.
Hill has had one full season as a starter in the majors and that was in 2007. In 2016 he had a good first half and the Dodgers thought he could help them down the stretch even though he was on the DL at that time for blisters. He didn’t even pitch for them until 3 weeks after the trade. Warning sign #1. In the playoffs he was removed from the 2nd game he pitched against the Nationals because of, wait for it, blisters. So why spend $48 million on a 37-year-old pitcher with a long and sordid history of injuries?
At this point, it’s a sunk cost. Nothing they can do about it. Take their lumps for a bad decision.
padresfan
I recall that. I’m actually shocked the took up hill and got rid of Deleon and still resigned the old 2nd baseman
Cam
It was a calculated risk. The Dodgers have the most rotation depth in Baseball, quality depth, and they used their financial clout to pay for a risky ace knowing that they are in a position where they can absorb the consequences better than anyone.
Irrespective of what you feel about the signing, this front office has done a fantastic job. If commenters on MLBTR ran the team, both Urias and Seager would have been traded away for Hamels and a bat.
padresfan
Do they really have more money than anyone else? They spend a lot but I also heard they owe a lot of money in debt
holecamels35
Pretty sure this surprises nobody. I guess they really value the 10-12 starts a year they will get from him. Is he the only player in MLB history to get a blister? There has to be something they can do for him. Buy some Compound-W or something.
bastros88
noah syndergaard is dealing with a blister at the moment, I’m sure it happens often, maybe not to the extent of rich hill tho
davidcoonce74
Josh Beckett very notably had a problem with blisters for a couple years early in his career.
davidcoonce74
You have to remember that any blister treatment can’t be on his hand during a game. A pitcher can’t even wear a band-aid on his pitching hand during a game. So whatever treatment Hill uses has to do the job before he takes the mound. And compound-W is for warts, not blisters. Warts are a viral infection, while blisters are a product of friction.
ReverieDays
3 years worth of injuries sounds about right.
Phillies2017
Just give him latex gloves when he pitches
clarknaddison
Use lotion.
vinscully16
Josh Beckett credits Stan’s Rodeo Ointment with curing his blister issues – true story. Rich should contact Josh (or Stan).
outinleftfield
For $48 million they better find some solution. We used Super Glue in my day.
davidcoonce74
Super Glue would be illegal in the current game; it being a foreign substance and all.
johnmillerjones
I’ll admit that I laughed at the Twitter user who said he should become the next Mordecai “3 Finger” Brown
bravesfan1998
Hands too soft
srechter
I appreciate the spirit of your intentions with these comments, but you have to understand the obvious fallacy, right? Trading for Hill has no direct bearing on the future contract he received, outside of the small incentive of a free agent returning to his previous team. Framing the deal as though the Dodgers wasted prospects without it is simply incorrect. Obviously, when cash is plentiful, the prospects are worth more than the 48 million, so I get what you’re saying. But, literally speaking, the Dodgers bought Hill for the time they did with the prospects they paid. Whatever follows is an independent variable.
davidcoonce74
Once a contract is signed, the dollar amount no longer matters. Baseball contracts are guaranteed, so Rich Hill gets that money whether he pitches or not. Teams build that risk into their decision to sign players, and I doubt any contract has ever hamstrung a team from doing what they want to do. The Padres are a pretty good example. They are very notably spending more on players not on the team than on the team this year (Kemp, Gyorko, Olivera, Shields, etc.) That didn’t keep SD from spending something like 70 million dollars in the IFA market. Even all the Yankees bad contracts over the years didn’t really keep them from being competitive. The Giants have given out numerous terrible contracts during the time in which they won three World Series in five years. I think all this hand-wringing about big contracts is a little overblown.
lesterdnightfly
True. And maybe hand-wringing can cause blisters….
dodgerfan711
Absolutely trading for hill has the future in mind. If you think gm’s make trades without any long term outlook you are wrong. Hill and reddick were both free agents at the end of the year and freidman knew that very well. The plan was from the start to re sign hill and let reddick walk, which is exactly what happened. The money was unknown but the thought of re signing hill was always a must. If you trade top prospects you usually re sign that player and this was no different
McGlynnandjuice
The idea that the trade and the signing were directly connected seems ridiculous. What if Hill was pure garbage down the stretch (like Reddick) for the Dodgers last season? Would they still try their hardest to resign Hill? I think they overpaid for him on the trade market (it happens to every team during the season) and then proceeded to overpay in free agency.
BlueSkyLA
So many Medical Doctors on these boards. If I was ill, this is definitely where I’d go.
RyanR
I’d like to see these blisters and decide for myself if it’s a major issue. Why can’t he pop it and keep on truckin.
McGlynnandjuice
If it were that minor, I imagine he would have done it and completely avoided the DL. I imagine the blisters are pretty bad