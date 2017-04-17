Rangers Place Sam Dyson On 10-Day DL, Recall Keone Kela; Matt Bush To Close

6:39pm: Bush will get the first shot at the closing role, skipper Jeff Banister tells reporters including Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (via Twitter). But the team will spread the opportunities around somewhat. As Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News tweets, that’s due in large part to the need to avoid over-straining Bush’s shoulder.
5:54pm: The Rangers have placed struggling closer Sam Dyson on the 10-day DL with a hand contusion, TR.. Sullivan of MLB.com was among those to report on Twitter. Texas will recall fellow right-hander Keone Kela to take his place on the active roster.
Specifics of the injury haven’t been reported, but the club was no doubt interested in finding a way to give Dyson a respite. He has been tagged for 13 earned runs on 14 hits and 5 walks over 4 1/3 innings, while recording only a pair of strikeouts.
It’s unclear as yet who will take over for Dyson in the ninth inning. In fact, that was the subject of a poll earlier today; you can head here to participate. The likeliest options appear to be Matt Bush and Jeremy Jeffress.
Kela might have been one of the names considered to function as the closer, but he was optioned to start the season in something of a disciplinary move. He’ll be looking to improve upon a disappointing 2016 season and regain his standing in the MLB locker room.
Comments
Ezlove
I think we all know there’s no hand contusion…
redsfan48
Probably one of those “phantom injuries” that I knew would be more common with the 10-day DL.
lesterdnightfly
I think they misspelled “confusion”.
barnard
Was at the game yesterday. Dyson attempted to bare hand catch a ball yesterday, iirc he instinctively reached for a line drive that went past him. I remember thinking it looked painful at the time
24TheKid
I saw that too, it didn’t make sense to me why a pitcher would bare hand a ball coming a that speed. And Andrus probably would have made the play and the Rangers very well could have won. But a lot could have happened so who knows.
Joe Kerr
You’re right saying it doesn’t make sense but it’s natural instinct. I’ve been there and done that even though you know it’s not a good idea. It also doesn’t make it any easier to pitch a ball where you want it to go when your hand is stinging.
CubsFanForLife
more like an inflated ERA
JD396
severe and acute ERA inflammation
julyn82001
Way to get paid…
bastros88
Sam Dyson is having a worse season than Jeremy Guthrie at this point
CubsFanForLife
bold predictions: Guthrie wins the Cy Young and Dyson wins Reliever of the Year
madmanTX
I actually like those predictions…
Joe Kerr
I don’t need to read the article to know that it says his suck gland was hyperactive and it needs to calm down before being reinstated.
Breezy
I like it. Well done.
whereslou
They should have made it more believable and said neck strain watching all those balls go whizzing by him. He did try and make a bare handed catch but I didn’t think it was that hard he stayed in and pitched afterwards but who knows.
madmanTX
Dyson probably punched a wall
The Adrian Beltre
Should have been 60-day DL, worst case of WHIPlash I’ve ever seen..
cbf82
To think, we ( yes I said we since im part owner of the Rangers ) should be about 8-4.. Instead we’re 4-8 pretty much all because of Dyson.. Pretty sad
24TheKid
Your allowed to say we, the only time people complain about others saying it is when their team is terrible and they need something else to complain about.
realgone2
No Dyson Vacuum/sucking jokes?
jgiun1@yahoo.com
Lol