Rockies Designate Miguel Castro For Assignment

The Rockies have designated right-hander Miguel Castro for assignment, thereby clearing a roster spot for left-hander Kyle Freeland.

Castro joined the Rockies in July 2015 as part of their Troy Tulowitzki trade with the Blue Jays, who also gave up righty Jeff Hoffman and shortstop Jose Reyes in the deal. At the time, Castro ranked as one of the Jays’ best prospects, but his stock has obviously dropped since switching organizations. Now 22, Castro debuted in Toronto prior to the trade and has since posted a 6.12 ERA, 8.35 K/9 and 4.16 BB/9 in 32 1/3 innings between there and Colorado. The hard thrower totaled just 30 1/3 innings last year, 15 2/3 of which came at the Triple-A level. He was even worse there, as he yielded 18 earned runs on 21 hits and seven walks.