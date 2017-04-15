West Notes: Dipoto, Richards, Cashner, Bush, Morse, Bradley

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com provides an interesting interview with Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto that’s well worth a full read. The topics range from the impact of Statcast to Dipoto’s seemingly insatiable appetite for trades.
Here’s more from the game’s western divisions:
- We checked in earlier tonight on Angels righty Garrett Richards, and there’s more news on that front. GM Billy Eppler says that the current concern is an ongoing lack of strength in Richards’s biceps, as Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports (Twitter links). Though cervical disc issues apparently aren’t at the root — an MRI came back clean — it seems that’ll need to be resolved before Richards can return to the hill.
- The Rangers will finally get a chance to see what they have in righty Andrew Cashner. He’s slated to make his first start for the team tomorrow, as Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News tweets. Cashner, who signed a one-year make-good deal over the winter, was set back by biceps tendinitis in camp.
- There was other good news on the injury front for the Rangers. As Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram writes, key reliever Matt Bush could return to action as soon as this weekend. He has seemingly responded well to a cortisone shot in his shoulder, though the club is waiting a bit longer to make sure he’s pain free before putting him back on the rubber.
- Giants outfielder Michael Morse is nearly ready to take the field at Triple-A after rehabbing his hamstring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports on Twitter. Indeed, Morse may be prepared for MLB action in just ten days, per the report. It’s unclear as yet what San Francisco’s plans are for the veteran, but he’d clearly represent an alternative to Chris Marrero if the club decides to make a change. Though Marrero has had a productive game tonight, including his first big league homer, he has struggled out of the gates.
- The Diamondbacks are still weighing just how to use Archie Bradley, who has shown resurgent form this year, as Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Bradley’s outstanding early work from the bullpen — no runs, ten strikeouts, and just two walks over 6 2/3 frames — has manager Torey Lovullo wondering how best to maximize the former top starting prospect. For now, it seems, Bradley is likely to continue working as a longman, but the skipper suggested that the young righty could begin to enter in higher-leverage spots. It’s worth noting that Bradley is now averaging 95.7 mph with his fastball after sitting just over 92 in his prior two MLB campaigns, though of course that’s probably aided in part by his move to a relief role.
slider32
Sometimes GMs get too much credit for doing something when things go well , and sometimes it’s just the opposite. The bottom line is it’s up to the players to win and be successful. When they are not the blame is on them most of the time, it’s called under achieving. In my opionion, the GM is resposible when teams are bad for a long time, they should have a 3 to 5 year window, the GM of the Padres,is in that boat. Some of the other teams that aren’t winning are still in that 3 to 5 year window. The problem in sports is there is really only one winner, I would give more credit to teams that are always in the playoffs and win their division like the Dodgers and Nats, Cards, and Yanks.. They have been winning teams for a long time.in one way or another..
chesteraarthur
Nationals? link to espn.com
tad2b13
I agree somewhat in general, but there are far too many variables to see what you say as definitive. Sometimes it doesn’t take 3 to 5 years, Dave Stewart at AZ, e.g. But there are factors like how much money the team is willing to spend. And the fact that prospects are a shot in the dark. There’s a high component of luck there. When the Rangers traded ARod to the NYYs, they got a list of prospects to choose from. They picked Joaquin Arias, and bypassed Robinson Cano. What does that say about the projecting of prospects, when the Rangers didn’t select Cano, but also the the Yankees made him available?
JD396
Everything kind of cuts both ways…Prospects are a variable but it’s not all blind luck. Teams that sustain success for more than a year or two hood scouting to find players and good development in the minors to grow them into big leaguers.