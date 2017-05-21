Eric Gagne Ends Comeback Attempt

Former star closer Eric Gagne has elected to end his comeback bid, reports Chris Cotillo of SB Nation (Twitter link). The 41-year-old told Cotillo that he plans to turn his attention to coaching.

Gagne, who last pitched in the majors in 2008 and retired for the first time in 2010, decided in February that he would attempt to get back to the leagues. He then impressed out of Team Canada’s bullpen during the World Baseball Classic, which led multiple teams to show interest in Gagne. The Dodgers, with whom Gagne spent the majority of his career, even discussed a minor league contract with him in early April, but no agreement came to fruition with them or any other major league organization. Undeterred, Gagne signed with the independent Long Island Ducks two-plus weeks ago. He didn’t fare well over 3 2/3 innings, though, leading him to wrap up his playing career for good.

Gagne debuted in the majors as a starter in 1999 and went on to pitch for four teams, with which he combined for a 3.47 ERA, 10.04 K/9, 3.16 BB/9 and 187 saves. He won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2007, but his best years came in Los Angeles. Gagne was especially dominant from 2002-04, a stretch in which he picked up 152 saves on 153 tries (including a staggering 84 in a row) and earned three straight All-Star nods and the National League Cy Young (2003).

While Gagne’s career was resoundingly successful, it wasn’t devoid of controversy. Gagne appeared in the Mitchell Report in 2004 for using human growth hormone, which he thought would help him overcome a knee injury, and then alleged that 80 percent of his Dodgers teammates used performance-enhancing drugs.