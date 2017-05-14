MLBTR Originals

Here’s the roundup of original content from MLB Trade Rumors over the last two weeks…

In two outstandingly detailed pieces, MLBTR contributor Chuck Wasserstrom explores how the Rockies and Marlins constructed their initial rosters in the 1992 expansion draft, interviewing several executives, managers, scouts, and players from both franchises. Part one and part two are here, and the third and final entry of Chuck’s series on the ’92 expansion draft will be coming later this week.

and constructed their initial rosters in the 1992 expansion draft, interviewing several executives, managers, scouts, and players from both franchises. Part one and part two are here, and the third and final entry of Chuck’s series on the ’92 expansion draft will be coming later this week. Also from Chuck, he continues his Inside The Draft Room series with a look back at the Yankees ’ 2006 draft and an interview with former Yankees scouting director Damon Oppenheimer. This was a pitching-rich draft for New York, as the Yankees selected several very notable arms (including Dellin Betances , Mark Melancon , and David Robertson ) who are still producing in the big leagues almost 11 years later.

’ 2006 draft and an interview with former Yankees scouting director Damon Oppenheimer. This was a pitching-rich draft for New York, as the Yankees selected several very notable arms (including , , and ) who are still producing in the big leagues almost 11 years later. If Zack Cozart can keep up anything close to his tremendous start at the plate, the Reds shortstop will be in line for a big free agent payday this offseason, MLBTR’s Jeff Todd writes as part of a Free Agent Stock Watch piece.

can keep up anything close to his tremendous start at the plate, the shortstop will be in line for a big free agent payday this offseason, MLBTR’s Jeff Todd writes as part of a Free Agent Stock Watch piece. MLBTR’s Steve Adams looked at how players with vesting options in their contracts were progressing towards another guaranteed year (or more contractual freedom) in 2018. Of this group, the Nationals’ Gio Gonzalez clearly seems the most likely to get his option to vest, though the southpaw will have to stay healthy and keep eating innings to reach the magic 180 IP threshold.