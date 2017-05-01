Noah Syndergaard Diagnosed With Partially Torn Lat Muscle

11:05am: MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports (via Twitter) that the Mets are planning to start Montero in place of Syndergaard this coming Friday, though the long-term option in Syndergaard’s absence remains unknown. Neither Matz nor Lugo is expected back until at least the end of May, so the Mets will need some form of bridge until the end of the month, at the earliest.
10:22am: The Mets announced on Monday that the MRI performed on right-hander Noah Syndergaard this morning revealed a partial tear of his right lat muscle. Per the team, there’s no timetable on his return, but Syndergaard will be placed on the 10-day disabled list. General manager Sandy Alderson will further address the media at 4:00pm ET, according to the Mets’ release.
Syndergaard becomes the second member of the Mets’ rotation and the third Mets starting option to land on the disabled list less than one month into the season. Left-hander Steven Matz is on the shelf due to a elbow/flexor issue, while right-hander Seth Lugo is currently on the disabled list due to a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Though it’s not certain how long Syndergaard will be sidelined, Newsday’s David Lennon points out that Matz missed roughly two months of the 2015 season with a similar injury to the one revealed by Syndergaard’s MRI (Twitter link).
The injury is not without controversy, as Syndergaard appeared to suffer the injury this past Sunday after refusing an MRI on his ailing biceps. The 24-year-old had been slated to take the hill last Thursday but was scratched from that start and pushed back to Sunday. After it was learned that Syndergaard declined to undergo an MRI, he told the media: “I think I know my body best. I’m pretty in tune with my body, and that’s exactly why I refused to take the MRI.”
With Syndergaard headed to the disabled list, the Mets’ rotation will now consist of Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler and Robert Gsellman. It’s not immediately clear who’ll step into the starting five in his absence, although Sean Gilmartin and Rafael Montero have both worked as starters with Triple-A Las Vegas and are both already on the 40-man roster.
BobbyVwannabe
Thanks, Noah… Thanks for screwing up our season, you big child
Skip Church
This team that can’t hit or catch the ball was already in trouble before Thor’s injury
Hiro
Would an MRI reveal this?
bronxbombers
Yes
Eileenyy9
lololololol…THOR IS SORE
Eileenyy9
didn’t mean to laugh
sorry
ExileInLA
Would a biceps MRI have revealed a torn lat?
And was the last torn before the 2nd inning yesterday?
Steve Adams
No way as of yet to know when the tear occurred, but yes, the MRI revealed the issue. The Mets’ press release specifically states that. I updated the wording in the first sentence to make that more clear.
RytheStunner
I think what ExileInLA is asking is if an initial biceps MRI (the one that Syndergaard initially refused) would have revealed a tear in the lat (had the tear already been there). If not, then it wouldn’t really be fair for fans to blame Syndergaard for not getting the MRI because it wouldn”t have uncovered the lat injury anyway.
I’m assuming so as I don’t think MRIs are typically done in individual body parts, but on the body as a whole.
emasino69
could be he was compensating for the bicep and altered his mechanics putting more stress on his lat…..whatever the case maybe he should have gotten the MRI.
Eileenyy9
Thor is Sore!!
MrMet17
Your rhymes about Thor are a bore!
Eileenyy9
lol, good one
Eileenyy9
lol..
cute too
guess Thor is not the Core of the pitching staff, so with the MRI stint, I still have to laugh!
metseventually
Joke of a franchise! Sad!
hojostache
The Mets Injury Parade marches on!!
cgallant
Arrogance. Just pure arrogance in refusing that MRI. There is no harm in taking an MRI, only useful knowledge gained.
dmaybee
Here is an actual medical article about the injury and recovery time.
Basically, conservative treatment (no surgery) is 1-3 months. Aggressive treatment (with surgery) is 4-6 months for full recovery. MRI is how they diagnose it.
No Soup For Yu!
The Mets say that an MRI revealed the issue, but in actuality, Syndergaard himself determined that it was a torn lat without any help whatsoever. I mean, he’s pretty in tune with his body, so I sincerely doubt something as old fashioned and archaic as an MRI actually revealed anything useful.
Reflect
Lol
Christopher Martin
Only a month into the season, and already two, high-profile SPs have taken themselves off the roster by being stupid. Bumgarner for dirtbiking in the middle of the regular season (really dude?), and Syndergaard for refusing an MRI (how childish are we?!)
What’s next? Will Kershaw develop carpal tunnel from playing too many video games? Will Chris Sale stab himself with a scissors while destroying his team’s jerseys?
tharrie0820
I’m not an expert on anatomy, but would a lat issue show up on an MRI for his bicep? cause that’s what the initial problem was
vtadave
Mets are a complete train wreck. Time to sell Harvey, Granderson, Duda, Reyes (sell him to the waiver wire), Familia, Reed, Bruce etc. Actually I’d probably trade everyone on the 25-man roster other than Conforto, Syndergaard, and DeGrom.
Aoe3
The mets need to work on their farm to produce something other than pitchers. 2017 and again the Yankees are stealing the show. Wake up management! Time to rebuild around their young pitchers. Do they have any exciting position players coming up?
emasino69
Dominick Smith. Ahmed Rosario
tharrie0820
Rosario, Smith, cechini, conforto if they would give him consistent playing time
yankees25
my fantasy!
pepesilvia
This is a ploy by the mets to make sure syndergaard does not get super 2 status. Why do u think he refused the mri he knew the mets would lie about the results to save money. How else do u explain all these guys getting hurt? The mets are doing it as a creative way to save money. They could not afford the cespedes contract now they sre finding ways to make that money back.
chesteraarthur
If you get injured while on the MLB roster, you still accrue MLB service time. So your conspiracy makes no sense.
hi_guys
I don’t think you can lie about an MRI easily…seeing a muscle tear isn’t that difficult. They would literally have to show him someone else’s MRI which would have violated some sort of part of their contract. Highly illegal.
wkkortas
Man’s a fine pitcher, but a lousy MD.