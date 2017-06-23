Alex Dickerson Expected To Miss Remainder Of Season

Padres outfielder Alex Dickerson is slated to undergo back surgery on Wednesday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports on Twitter. The procedure, in which “bulging disc material” will be removed from Dickerson’s back, will keep him out for at least three or four months.

Unfortunately, that means that the 27-year-old won’t have a chance to suit up at the major league level this season. He went down in camp with a disc protrusion; while the hope at the time was that surgery wouldn’t be required, that changed after a setback. As Lin writes, Dickerson does have a history of back issues dating to his teenage years, though the hope is that this procedure will at least resolve things fore the foreseeable future.

If all goes as hoped, Dickerson will have a long winter to work back to health and prepare once again to battle for a job in Spring Training. He turned in a .257/.333/.455 slash with ten home runs and five stolen bases over 285 MLB plate appearances in 2016, and has always hit in the minors, so he figures to have a solid shot at earning a return trip to the majors at some point.