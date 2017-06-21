Diamondbacks Sign First-Rounder Pavin Smith

The Diamondbacks have agreed to an at-slot deal with first-round pick Pavin Smith, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports on Twitter. The team has announced the signing. Smith, taken seventh overall, will receive a $5,016,300 bonus.
That payday falls just a bit shy of the $5.1MM bonus locked up earlier today by Smith’s former University of Virginia teammate, Adam Haseley, who was taken just one pick later in the draft. Both are seen as advanced hitters.
Smith is expected to remain at first base as a professional, which obviously puts more pressure on his bat. But he carries an extremely polished approach with him to Arizona. In 2017, Smith swatted 13 home runs while going down on strikes just a dozen times.
The major question, perhaps, is just how much power can be expected. Smith is not viewed as possessing significant raw power, though it seems he may be able to maximize his strength with his outstanding contact abilities. He is expected to be a quality defender at first.
Taking in the total package, MLB.com ranked Smith eighth on its draft board, though other pundits weren’t quite as impressed. On other prominent lists, he placed 12th (ESPN.com’s Keith Law), 15th (Baseball America), and 20th (Fangraphs’ Eric Longenhagen).
Comments
sidewinder11
As much as the DBacks could use a quick to the bigs bat like Smith, it just puzzles me that they took a guy who plays the same position as the face of the franchise. It’s like the Giants or Cardinals drafting a catcher in the first round while they still have Posey/Molina. Considering the fact that there was very little offensive separation between Smith and Haseley, it would’ve made more sense to take the guy who has a little more defensive versatility.
Andrew Cromack
If im not mistaken goldy one has only one more season on his contract. Hes gonna commnd big $$$. Cant pay him and grenkie.
Adios pelota!
Not necessarily teams always have some wiggle room… they probably will try him at a different position
bleacherbum
Well yeah and not to mention this isn’t football or basketball, Smith isn’t going to be near the major league roster until atleast 2019-2020, that’s 3 more years of age added to Goldy, at that point you can asses whether he is re-singable and the answer will give you options.. If he isn’t then Smith becomes the heir-apparent and somebody else pays big bucks for Goldy. If the answer that Goldy re-signs then you trade Smith to get back a piece to fill in wherever the franchise will need it, Levels of depth is a good thing because you can never factor out players leaving for more money or sharply declining in production.
mchaney317
Take the best player and figure out where to play him later