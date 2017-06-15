Draft Notes: Lewis, McKay, Day 2, Gore, Greene, Wright, Beck

No. 1 overall draft pick Royce Lewis will take his physical with the Twins soon, tweets Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. There aren’t expected to be any hangups in negotiations, per Berardino, who notes that the industry expectation is for Lewis to receive a bonus north of Dansby Swanson’s $6.5MM bonus from the 2015 draft. The top pick in the draft came with a slot value of $7.7MM, and MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger wrote this week that Lewis could sign for around $1MM less than that sum. That’d put his bonus in the $6.5MM to $6.7MM range, saving the Twins anywhere from $1MM to $1.2MM from the slot value. FanRag’s Jon Heyman pegs the expected value at “just a tick over” $6.7MM. Rays top pick Brendan McKay, meanwhile, is expected to sign for somewhere between $7MM and $7.2MM, according to Berardino. That’d be the largest bonus ever given to a college player under the current draft structure, surpassing Kris Bryant’s $6.7MM sum.
- The Twins “crushed” Day 2 of the draft, MLB.com’s Jim Callis opines. Adding high school right-hander Blayne Enlow, a potential first-round talent that dropped due to a strong commitment to LSU, kicked off a day in which Minnesota selected five players that ranked inside MLB.com’s top 200 draft prospects. Enlow, Callis writes, has the best curveball in the draft as well as a fastball that has touched 94 mph and has room to grow as his projectable frame grows. Callis also lauds the White Sox, Dodgers, Red Sox and Brewers for the talent they secured in rounds three through 10. ESPN’s Keith Law agrees that the Twins did quite well to land Enlow with the No. 76 pick and also gives quite a bit of praise to the Athletics, who landed a first-round talent (in his estimation) with the 81st pick by taking shortstop Nick Allen. Law opines that the undersized Allen, who is listed at 5’8″, would’ve been a top 10 pick if he were three inches taller.
- FanRag’s Jon Heyman provides some insight into the progress being made with the top five picks in the draft. The Padres, according to Heyman, are expected to sign No. 3 overall pick MacKenzie Gore, a high school left-hander, for the full slot value of $6,668,100. Reds top pick Hunter Greene, meanwhile, is expected to sign for a deal “close” to the $7,193,200 slot value of his No. 2 overall selection, per Heyman. (Also of note for Reds fans: Heyman spoke to a rival exec who heaped praise on the Reds’ draft, opining that they “won the draft by far.”) And the Braves look to be going well over slot to sign Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright, as Heyman reports that they’re discussing a deal worth close to $7MM, while the No. 5 slot carries a value of $5,707,300. Of course, Wright was long rumored to be a potential No. 1 overall pick, so it stands to reason that he’d come with a fairly sizable price tag.
- Baseball America’s John Manuel reported yesterday that Stanford right-hander Tristan Beck, a potential first-round talent that missed the 2017 season due to a stress fracture in his lower back, will not sign and plans to head back to Stanford (Twitter link). That didn’t stop the Yankees from drafting him late (29th round), though New York would obviously need to give him a massive bonus in order to convince him to forgo a return to college, as a healthy Beck would do quite well in next year’s draft. The Yankees may not have the leftover money to even make a legitimate effort to sign Beck, though he makes for a nice contingency plan if some of their picks in the top 10 fall through and leave them with some unexpected funds.
Comments
kc38
I think the Rays finally have a position playing superstar who can truly hit. We have only had one of those since we became an organization. This kid could be a legit superstar. Very exciting for a team that usually never turns to hitters
mikehawk120
Should’ve been a pitcher
padresfan
Probably will be inked into his contract that he will be allowed to pitch
nationals2017
yeah. Did you watch the draft preview show on Monday? They were talking about all the innings he pitched at Louisville. So it was best to take him as a hitter. As for green. With a 102 mile an hour fastball that was a good move bite Cincinnati.
johnsilver
Boston has to find the cash to ink those kids and hopefully #14 Aaron Perry, another HS kid hard thrower returning from an arm injury. Having only 5.6m to play with hopefully won’t be a big issue.
NicknewsomeATL
What is Kyle Wright’s MLB eta?
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Love what preller has done. People give him grief for trading turner and grandal but in my opinion hes more than made up for it.
Hes brought in allen, espinoza, nix, gore, quantril, lauer, lucchesi, thompson, lawson, morejon, maton
Hes brought in naylor, ona, tatis, asjuae, margot
And hes found talent in unconventional fashion- cordoba, perdomo, hand, buchter
Hed gonna get a good haul for hand. Idk if there’s ever been a DFA claim that will get what hand will get the padres. If he can get an MLB ready ss with long term team control in a hand deal that would be ideal.
dodgerfan711
I dont think the padres screwed up the wil myers 3 team deal. It was the rays who could have got trea turner but instead wanted souza. Myers is a solid player . Turner just has crazy speed and plays SS so it seems worse for the padres then it really is. Rays were the ones who did bad. Souza may have a 2 war this season but i think anyone would rather have trea turner.
padresfan
Yates
Is the new hand
baseball10
Bad thing about taking Mckay and Wright is that taking them at 4 and 5 slot values basically crushes your spending later on. Braves had very mediocre draft after their first two choices due to the spending restrictions
padresfan
Just bc they crushed the 2nd day of the draft doesn’t mean they will sign all of those
Steve Adams
There were two players selected in the top 10 rounds last year that didn’t sign. Generally speaking, you should expect that anyone selected in the top 10 rounds is going to sign.
nationals2017
so basically you’re saying the twins aren’t signing Blaine and low. That’s probably the worst thing I have heard about this year’s draft.
jthunder93
Tristan Beck is going to be a RS sophomore. He still has 3 years of eligibility.
Steve Adams
Agh, thanks. I updated.