A’s Designate John Axford For Assignment

The Athletics announced that veteran right-hander John Axford has been designated for assignment as part of a series of roster moves. Catcher Ryan Lavarnway’s contract has been selected from Triple-A, and he’ll take Axford’s spot on the 40-man roster. Lavarnway will step into the 25-man roster spot of fellow catcher Josh Phegley, who is headed to the 10-day DL with a strained left oblique muscle. Right-hander Ryan Dull, meanwhile, has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser suggested last night that Axford could be designated for assignment to upon Dull’s return.
The 34-year-old Axford posted solid results in the first season of a two-year, $10MM contract with the A’s in 2016, but his longstanding struggles with control have resurfaced in a significant manner in 2017. Axford has issued 17 walks in 21 innings this season, and he’s paired those control troubles with his highest home-run rate since 2013. He’s still averaged a strikeout per inning with a 50 percent ground-ball rate and an average fastball velocity of 95 mph, but his overall ERA rests at 6.43. ERA alternatives such as FIP (5.73), xFIP (5.31) and SIERA (5.17) don’t paint a much rosier picture for Axford’s work in 2017.
Comments
selw0nk
Why not designate Santiago Casilla? He blown the save last night. Bob Melvin could have won his 1,000 win. He has blown so many saves.
julyn82001
True Casilla is not exactly a closer anymore… Who then?
schleg
That was fun to watch last night. Jays have won 3 in a row. Smoak and Morales launched those balls.
selw0nk
The A’s are a crappy team that’s why the Jays are winning. What do you expect?
Patick L
Give Dull a shot.
Patick L
I know his ERA is high but he was trying to pitch through his injury. If you go by how he pitched last year he could end up being a pretty good closer.
Patick L
Sorry not sure why it posted my last comment twice.
selw0nk
Blake Treinen, the guy they got from the Nationals for Doolittle and Madson.