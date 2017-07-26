Red Sox To Acquire Eduardo Nunez

12:23am: Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports that the Red Sox are sending right-handers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos to the Giants in the deal (Twitter link).
The 22-year-old Anderson was Boston’s third-round selection in last year’s draft and currently ranks 18th among Red Sox prospects, per MLB.com’s newly updated top 30 list. The 22-year-old worked as a reliever at the University of Florida, though MLB.com’s Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo note in their report that they feel he has enough pitches to make it as a starter. The Red Sox have been trying him in that role, as he’s worked to a 3.99 ERA with 7.4 K/9 against 2.8 BB/9 with a 42.4 percent ground-ball rate in Class-A Advanced this season.
11:34pm: USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweets that the Giants are getting a pair of minor league pitchers in exchange for Nunez.
11:26pm: The Red Sox have agreed to acquire infielder Eduardo Nunez from the Giants, reports FOX’s Ken Rosenthal (on Twitter). Nunez was shown leaving the Giants’ dugout to a series of hugs from his teammates on tonight’s broadcast (video link via Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area).
Third base has been a clear area of need for the Red Sox this season, as Pablo Sandoval was finally released midway through the third season of his five-year contract and Brock Holt has been plagued by injuries throughout the year. Boston dealt Travis Shaw to the Brewers this offseason and has been relying on a platoon of light-hitting Deven Marrero and Tzu-Wei Lin at the hot corner in recent weeks, and Boston third basemen entered play tonight hitting a collective .226/.278/.317.
Of course, the third base outlook in Boston changed radically just this week when the team decided to call upon top prospect Rafael Devers to get his first taste of the Majors. Devers ranks as one of the game’s five or six best prospects and has torn through minor league pitching at a .311/.377/.578 pace thus far in 2017. However, Devers is also just 20 years old and has scarcely played in Triple-A, so the Sox may yet feel that he needs more development in the minors before he can be relied upon to man the hot corner in a pennant race.
If Devers does ultimately prove to be capable of handling the spot, Nunez’s defensive versatility will still carry plenty of value for the Red Sox down the stretch. Nunez can provide depth both at shortstop and second base, and he has a bit of experience in the corner outfield as well. That flexibility would help to keep a number of Boston regulars fresh in the season’s final months, though the team’s exact plans with respect to Nunez and Devers aren’t yet clear. Anything from a platoon arrangement to a return trip to Triple-A Pawtucket could reasonably be on the table.
The 30-year-old Nunez hasn’t shown the power he displayed when he smacked a career-high 16 home runs last season — the extra time in the pitcher-friendly AT&T Park certainly can’t help his cause in that regard — but he’s been a generally solid offensive player. He’s hitting .307/.331/.413 through 315 plate appearances with San Francisco and has knocked four homers and 20 doubles to go along with a 17-for-22 mark in stolen base attempts. He’s also an extremely tough strikeout (9.1 percent) and, as Tim Britton of the Providence Journal points out (via Twitter), Nunez’s acquisition gives the Red Sox the three players with Major League Baseball’s lowest strikeout rates (Mookie Betts, Nunez and Dustin Pedroia).
Nunez is earning $4.2MM this year (with about $1.56MM of that sum remaining) and will hit the open market as a free agent for the first time this winter. He’s a pure rental for the Sox, but with Devers already in the Majors and widely believed to be the team’s third baseman of the future, Boston never seemed likely to pay the higher price for any third base options that are controllable beyond the current season.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
TheChanceyColborn
I liked him, but all good things come to an end I guess.
angie
I agree
liamsfg
I was at tonights Giants game. He got hit by a pitch early in the game and it looked bad but he turned out to be okay.
When he left I thought it was related to this, didn’t know he was traded until I left.
jleve618
Was crazy, 15 minutes ago mlb metwork found out and they called kenny live on air. He responded “I’ll find out where”. Was intense, haha.
GoRockies
Ha I was watching also. Amsigner is hilarious
staxxxxxxxxx
MLBN > ESPN by light years
hiflew
In other obvious news, the sky is blue.
dodgerfan711
ESPN is only for people who like college football and the warriors/cavs. They stink
jleve618
Was gonna say when college football is in they are good, but then figured I wouldn’t bother. TILL NOW, haha.
CardsNation5
Facts
PasswordIsPassword
Obviously they won’t have as good of coverage as a channel who only does baseball
forwhomjoshbelltolls
MLBN is better than every other sports network combined.
It’s so good, it’s made the NHLN better.
liamsfg
I enjoy MLBN and NBATV its the only sports I follow intensely and ESPN is mostly filler.
But its all about ESPN8 “The Ocho.”
jleve618
They’re in good form tonight, a little weird but you can’t say it’s not entertaining, haha.
chesteraarthur
Amsinger is a live action click bait w0re. Can’t stand him
redsoxu571
Greg Amsinger is on my short list of public people with whom I’d love to get a beer. And that MLB Tonight segment was amazing, late enough at night that the story wasn’t already out there, but they were still able to see that a trade had happened and drum up an answer.
jleve618
Exactly, see when Kenny came on and said they woke him from bed? Hilarious.
TwinsHomer
Keep your helmet on bro
Austin0723
And now I wait to see what Dave has done to our farm system for the next 15-30 mins
jimtam323
I saw this and got really happy, but now I’m in the same boat waiting to see what top level talent he could have possible shipped away. The second dombrowski see’s a prospect his mouth waters and he immediately thinks about what he can get for them.
Stedson
This is the nerve racking part for every six fan
redsoxu571
Given the seeming price of bats, especially ones set for FA, I doubt it was anything special. My bet is on Jalen Beeks (though I wouldn’t be too fond of that).
Anonymous
Thanks for everything Eduardo
PasswordIsPassword
Yankees HAVE to do something now
Eric
Uhm they already got Frazier and two relievers lol
kylewait89
Frazier hit into a triple play today. He’s also hitting .210…scratch that .203 currently. I think the “have to” is the reported trade for Alonso and Gray. Which if they pull off is great for them. Will piss me off as a fan of Boston but I would be impressed if they smartened up and got those guys,
vwnut13
Todd Frazier: 1.4 rWAR
Eduardo Nunez: 0.1 rWAR
MB923
Pretty sure he was being sarcastic
halos101
they did…
dodgerfan711
Why they already jumped the gun on boston to get fraizer?
CardsNation5
Lol
wiggysf
Nobody guessed this.
RiverCatsFilms
Two pitching prospects for Nunez
Brixton
Plays four positons, has speed and is a nice insurance policy for Devers. Love it for them. Hes the sneaky bench piece that can effect you in the playoffs off the bench
jgm1w11
Good Giant. Glad he’s going somewhere with a playoff chance this season. He will be missed.
MB923
To platoon with Devers I guess (no this is not written yet in the article as I type this)
Hiro
Is Denvers a LH hitter?
staxxxxxxxxx
Denver’s a city in Colorado. Devers bats left-handed, but you probably knew that since it only takes five seconds to Google it yourself.
rascalking
Yes
jonscriff
Don’t know why they rushed devers if they were aiming for nunez
kylewait89
To get a quick look at him. Their was also no guarantee they got Nunez. I have problem with them bringing the kid up while working out this deal. Not my personal choice but it’s not really bad.
Nunez has been a good hitter for awhile. Isn’t looking to walk much but for what he brings, it will be a boon comparatively to what Boston has received at the spot. I’m guessing he is the full time guy or platooning with Holt.
angie
wow… im sad to see Nunez leave. I wish we could of got rid of the non producer’s in this game.
redsoxu571
1) They didn’t “rush” Devers. It wouldn’t have hurt to let him stay down, but he has the kind of developmental path that this isn’t too early for him (just the early part of his reasonable promotion range)
2) It isn’t clear that this means Devers is headed back down. Nunez can platoon with Devers at 3B and provide a VERY valuable utility role when Devers is starting, and is good enough that if Devers flops this year Boston won’t be left without an acceptable starting option.
It should be noted that Nunez isn’t clearly a better fielder at 3B than Devers is, and seeing as Nunez is not a particularly strong OBP or power bat there is plenty of room for both to have roles.
ctc46
So much for Devers getting a chance..
halos101
I wonder how they plan on rotating nunez and devers.
Austin0723
My guess is they only had Devers up just in case they didn’t land anyone
halos101
i feel like they probably knew they had a good chance at getting nunez though. Timing is wierd
Austin0723
Upgrade to Brock maybe then
THE JOKER
don’t understand the reasoning for this trad
they could have gotten Lowerie of the A’s….they could have gotten Frazier but waited to long..maybe trade for Joey Gallo of the Rangers or Profor.. am. I crazy….or …why didn’t the Sox at least ask for a handout…for those players…they are just as good as nunez
kylewait89
My guess ismDevers is going back to AAA. No reason to have him up now that they have a guy who can play everyday.
halos101
yeah but if they called up devers because they thought they wouldn’t get a 3B why not wait till after the deadline
kylewait89
Have you seen the black hole at that position? There was never a reason to not call him up the way he was hitting and the lack of production they received there. Now they have a reason to send him down. Maybe not immediately but he really shouldn’t be up yet with this acquisition. Maybe they keep both, but then they likely have to dump Holt and I’m not sure they want that either.
Austin0723
Beeks and Dalbec are my guess, doubt I’m right but we’ll see
Austin0723
Beeks and Lakins I’m changing the guess
shawnybig
You might be half roght sounds like it’s two pitchers I guess beeks could be one and maybe Callahan or Cosart?
Austin0723
They both have control issues so I don’t think it’d be them but if it’s either of them I would assume Callahan
Bruin1012
Probably Boston is sending Hernandez hope they didn’t send Mata please don’t be Mata.
Austin0723
I think Dave is smart enough to know he looks like he could be worth more in a year or two
Bruin1012
Let’s hope
Austin0723
Fingers crossed brother lol
stretch123
Great pickup by the Sox. If Moncada pans out, Nunez can be a UT guy.
mrnatewalter
Wrong Sox.
Brixton
buddy, I got some news for you… i hope you’re sitting down…
stretch123
My bad lol Devers
Brian
Omg
Stedson
Lolololol
jbsimms86
Moncada of the White Sox? Lol
Padresrebuild
Heck of a player. Good get for Red Sox nation
Austin0723
End of Brock?
dodgerfan711
The return will surely not be another fringe top 100 prospect. Giants are making it look easy on how to make your farm system barren
GiantsX3
Speak after you’ve won three championships in six years.
dodgerfan711
Mike Leake, Casey Mcgee, Nunez, Moore and Will smith all trades that have backfired since 2014. Poor giant fans your 3 in 5 shield is depleting.
jleve618
It’s hard to really agree with you about the shield depleting when my team has 2 in about 134 years. I’d be happy to win another in the next 20 years.
dodgerfan711
Thats nice and all but its an awful argument. Bobby evans took over full time before 2015 and i said he was a bad GM because he depletes the farm system. Yet the response is “we won the world series 3 years ago”. Its completely irrelevant just like the actual team these days
mrnatewalter
The Dodgers lead the Giants by 30+ games, and their fans are still petulant. It’s beyond petty at this point.
Casey
speaking of 3 in 5…
Brixton
If you win 3 World Series in 5 years, your farm is gonna look like garbage. Thats a valid excuse… you don’t get high draft picks, and deal prospects to compete every year… The Dodgers trade a ton of prospects every year and haven’t won anything.
Casey
I mean 0 in 28
dodgerfan711
They actually had some good young players since 2014 and traded them all away. I listed them above ^. Its funny because no one they traded from 2010-14 became anything. its the players since then that are hurting them
mrnatewalter
What players since have turned into anything. I’ve got Adam Duvall and ???
jekporkins
You know what hurts? Not winning a World Series since the Reagan administration.
dodgerfan711
Duvall is huge. Giants have a mammoth hole in LF and Duvall was the one. Traded phil bickford for someone that needed TJS. Adalberto Mejia has a lower ERA than any giants starter not named bumgarner and a 1 WAR this season. Matt Moore has been awful. Louis Castillo would be a nice youn rotation arm but traded him for a journeyman who didnt last 3 months in SF.
jekporkins
The last time the Dodgers won the World Series was 29 years ago. Just wanted to say that.
Brixton
Leake – no one expected Duvall to be that good, and his power wouldn’t play all that well in SF, so who cares
McGee – They didnt give anything up
Nunez – they gave up a BOTR arm thats easy to replace
Moore- Duffy is either hurt or bad, and Fox has lost his prospect shine a bit
Will Smith – cant predict injuries, and Bickford got suspended and lost his prospect sign anyways…
and you didn’t bother bringing up Cody Ross, Hunter Pence, George Kontos, Jake Peavy, Marco Scutaro or any of the other deals that helped them win multiple world series..
but yeah.. Farm system > winning
mrnatewalter
Bickford isn’t even a top 100 prospect, and most scouts believe he’s nothing more than a bullpen arm, not to mention the discipline issues he has. Besides, how on God’s green earth were the Giants going to know Smith needed Tommy John several months after trading for him?
hiflew
Shawaryn and Brian Johnson are my guesses.
failedstate
That makes sense. They are like FV 40 guys I think and if take that for a solid bench piece that can play 800 positions.
Bruin1012
Highly doubt Shawaryn goes but you never know with DD.
failedstate
Johnson and Mata maybe. Brian and Bryan
Bruin1012
Highly doubt Mata.
Bruin1012
I’m thinking Hernandez and someone lesser.
Just Another Fan
I’m guessing Groome and then another pitcher in 15-30 range of the Red Sox farm. That may be a light package as Groome is no good at all, cares more about money than development, one of the more selfish players in the game. Hmmm, fitting that he could someday be in the same rotation as Price.
Brixton
Groome won’t be anywhere near this deal. Hes still a top prospect, and “hes not good” is just fallacy. Hes had 5 bad starts as an 18 year old…
Brixton
and yes.. it was very selfish of David Price to stand up for a teammate….. you can bash him for the way he handled it, but don’t fault him for why.
redsoxu571
Troll comment of the night. Here’s your cookie, well done!
Bruin1012
And we have the idiot comment of the night by non other the jaf what a clown.
Bruin1012
All we need now is mikeyank and the night will be complete.
redsoxu571
I highly doubt it’s Johnson, given his role as SP depth for the team. Given Nunez’s status as a lesser MLB piece who is set for FA, I think lower level arms, or a breakout lower pedigree guy such as Beeks, is much more likely.
Ryan Barnes
Wonder how the yankee fan base will react to him being there. I know it’s not his choice, but fans don’t really care. Lol.
trace
This is HUGE, absolutely HUGE.
Wrek305
For 28 other teams that didn’t need to trade for him yes gigantic.
redsoxu571
The country can’t run itself, please get back to your circularly-challenged office and get back to work!
Will_Clarks_Gauchos
Later hosen
HarveyD82
watching the game right now. it’s been awhile since a player was traded during the game….gotta love baseball…
HarveyD82
watching on pittsburgh att sports, and greg brown mentioned (around the 3rd inning I think) that red sox had a scout or two there, and as he said that Nunez was hbp on the elbow….
JoeyPankake
One the Giants broadcast they kept showing Larry Baer on the phone.
Bullet
4 homers, I thought the Sox needed a bit more power in that line up
CardsNation5
AT&T Park hurt his power numbers. Playing in Fenway should change that.
CardsNation5
Correction: Going to the AL East should change that.
MB923
Yeah but even his ISO Away isn’t that high (.135)
CardsNation5
That’s true
BadlyBent
4 homers actually is more power than Marrero/Lin :/
Lil Joe
That’s baseball, good luck Nunez
HarveyD82
was watching when Nunez was batting and greg brown mentioned that red sox had a few scouts at the game. then Nunez got hit on the elbow.. ..
Bruin1012
Omg who did they trade?
gronk
Do I really have to wait till I wake up? Who da heck are these 2 pitchers?!
ReverieDays
A couple of nobodies.
CardsNation5
Never know with Trader Dave.
Wrek305
Minor transaction nothing more.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I had mentioned Nunez as a guy the Pirates should target a few times…based on his numbers.
Actually watching him play the last few games, though…his effort and concentration make Polanco look focused and hungry by comparison.
Thanks, DD.
Austin0723
Maybe we’ll get lucky and it’ll be Henry Owens
mrnatewalter
A lot of context for this depends on who is “we”
Austin0723
Sox lmao we need to get him out of our system
Bruin1012
Let’s hope that is the case he needs to go back to the west coast.